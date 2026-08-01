20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Men's Hockey Schedule: Full Fixtures, Match Dates & India Matches

20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026: Complete Hockey Match Schedule for Men Starting From 18 Sep to 03 Oct
Check the complete men's hockey match schedule for the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 from 18 September to 3 October. Get full fixtures, match timings (IST), pool-wise teams, venue details, and knockout schedule, including India's matches.
The Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) has announced the official match schedule for the Men’s Hockey competitions at the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026, which is scheduled in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, which is starting from 18 September to 03 October 2026.
The release of this complete hockey match schedule for the men's 20th Asian Games, Aichi-Nagoya 2026, marks another milestone in preparing for one of Asia’s premier multi-sports events.
Here is the complete hockey match schedule for men in the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026, starting from 18 Sep to 03 Oct, given with date, time, and pool-wise category of team.
Men’s Division for Hockey Matches in the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026
For men’s hockey in the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026, there are two pools categorised as Pool A and Pool B. The list of teams belonging to Pool A & Pool B is given below in the table:
|
Pool A
|
Pool B
|
1. India (IND)
|
1. Pakistan (PAK)
|
2. Japan (JPN)
|
2. Malaysia (MAS)
|
3. Korea (KOR)
|
3. China (CHN)
|
4. Bangladesh (BAN)
|
4. Oman (OMA)
|
5. Sri Lanka (SRI)
|
5. Uzbekistan (UZB)
|
6. Indonesia (INA)
|
6. Thailand (THA)
Complete Hockey Match Schedule for Men Starting From 18 Sep to 03 Oct at the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026
Here is the complete match schedule of hockey for men, starting from 18 Sep to 03 Oct at the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026, given below in the table format:
|
Match
|
Date
|
Teams
|
Time (IST)
|
Venue
|
Match 1
|
Friday, 18 Sep 2026
|
China vs Oman
|
10:30 IST
|
Aichi-Nagoya, Japan
|
Match 2
|
Friday, 18 Sep 2026
|
Korea vs Bangladesh
|
12:30 IST
|
Aichi-Nagoya, Japan
|
Match 3
|
Sunday, 20 Sep 2026
|
Malaysia vs Uzbekistan
|
14:30 IST
|
Aichi-Nagoya, Japan
|
Match 4
|
Sunday, 20 Sep 2026
|
India vs Indonesia
|
16:30 IST
|
Aichi-Nagoya, Japan
|
Match 5
|
Sunday, 20 Sep 2026
|
Japan vs Sri Lanka
|
18:30 IST
|
Aichi-Nagoya, Japan
|
Match 6
|
Sunday, 20 Sep 2026
|
Pakistan vs Thailand
|
20:30 IST
|
Aichi-Nagoya, Japan
|
Match 7
|
Tuesday, 22 Sep 2026
|
Pakistan vs Uzbekistan
|
10:30 IST
|
Aichi-Nagoya, Japan
|
Match 8
|
Tuesday, 22 Sep 2026
|
Indonesia vs Korea
|
12:30 IST
|
Aichi-Nagoya, Japan
|
Match 9
|
Tuesday, 22 Sep 2026
|
Thailand vs China
|
14:30 IST
|
Aichi-Nagoya, Japan
|
Match 10
|
Tuesday, 22 Sep 2026
|
Malaysia vs Oman
|
16:30 IST
|
Aichi-Nagoya, Japan
|
Match 11
|
Tuesday, 22 Sep 2026
|
Japan vs Bangladesh
|
18:30 IST
|
Aichi-Nagoya, Japan
|
Match 12
|
Tuesday, 22 Sep 2026
|
India vs Sri Lanka
|
20:30 IST
|
Aichi-Nagoya, Japan
|
Match 13
|
Thursday, 24 Sep 2026
|
Thailand vs Malaysia
|
10:30 IST
|
Aichi-Nagoya, Japan
|
Match 14
|
Thursday, 24 Sep 2026
|
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka
|
12:30 IST
|
Aichi-Nagoya, Japan
|
Match 15
|
Thursday, 24 Sep 2026
|
Oman vs Uzbekistan
|
12:30 IST
|
Aichi-Nagoya, Japan
|
Match 16
|
Thursday, 24 Sep 2026
|
Korea vs India
|
16:30 IST
|
Aichi-Nagoya, Japan
|
Match 17
|
Thursday, 24 Sep 2026
|
Indonesia vs Japan
|
18:30 IST
|
Aichi-Nagoya, Japan
|
Match 18
|
Thursday, 24 Sep 2026
|
China vs Pakistan
|
20:30 IST
|
Aichi-Nagoya, Japan
|
Match 19
|
Saturday, 26 Sep 2026
|
Oman vs Thailand
|
10:30 IST
|
Aichi-Nagoya, Japan
|
Match 20
|
Saturday, 26 Sep 2026
|
Bangladesh vs Indonesia
|
12:30 IST
|
Aichi-Nagoya, Japan
|
Match 21
|
Saturday, 26 Sep 2026
|
Malaysia vs Pakistan
|
14:30 IST
|
Aichi-Nagoya, Japan
|
Match 22
|
Saturday, 26 Sep 2026
|
Sri Lanka vs Korea
|
16:30 IST
|
Aichi-Nagoya, Japan
|
Match 23
|
Saturday, 26 Sep 2026
|
Japan vs India
|
18:30 IST
|
Aichi-Nagoya, Japan
|
Match 24
|
Saturday, 26 Sep 2026
|
Uzbekistan vs China
|
20:30 IST
|
Aichi-Nagoya, Japan
|
Match 25
|
Monday, 28 Sep 2026
|
China vs Malaysia
|
10:30 IST
|
Aichi-Nagoya, Japan
|
Match 26
|
Monday, 28 Sep 2026
|
Sri Lanka vs Indonesia
|
12:30 IST
|
Aichi-Nagoya, Japan
|
Match 27
|
Monday, 28 Sep 2026
|
Uzbekistan vs Thailand
|
14:30 IST
|
Aichi-Nagoya, Japan
|
Match 28
|
Monday, 28 Sep 2026
|
Pakistan vs Oman
|
16:30 IST
|
Aichi-Nagoya, Japan
|
Match 29
|
Monday, 28 Sep 2026
|
Korea vs Japan
|
18:30 IST
|
Aichi-Nagoya, Japan
|
Match 30
|
Monday, 28 Sep 2026
|
India vs Bangladesh
|
20:30 IST
|
Aichi-Nagoya, Japan
|
Match 31 (11/12th Place)
|
Thursday, 01 Oct 2026
|
TBC vs TBC
|
11:00 IST
|
Aichi-Nagoya, Japan
|
Match 32 (Classification)
|
Thursday, 01 Oct 2026
|
TBC vs TBC
|
13:30 IST
|
Aichi-Nagoya, Japan
|
Match 33 (Classification)
|
Thursday, 01 Oct 2026
|
TBC vs TBC
|
16:00 IST
|
Aichi-Nagoya, Japan
|
Match 34 (Semi Final)
|
Thursday, 01 Oct 2026
|
TBC vs TBC
|
18:30 IST
|
Aichi-Nagoya, Japan
|
Match 35 (Semi Final)
|
Thursday, 01 Oct 2026
|
TBC vs TBC
|
21:00 IST
|
Aichi-Nagoya, Japan
|
Match 36 (9/10th Place)
|
Saturday, 03 Oct 2026
|
TBC vs TBC
|
11:00 IST
|
Aichi-Nagoya, Japan
|
Match 37 (7/8th Place)
|
Saturday, 03 Oct 2026
|
TBC vs TBC
|
13:30 IST
|
Aichi-Nagoya, Japan
|
Match 38 (5/6th Place)
|
Saturday, 03 Oct 2026
|
TBC vs TBC
|
16:00 IST
|
Aichi-Nagoya, Japan
|
Match 39 (Bronze Medal)
|
Saturday, 03 Oct 2026
|
TBC vs TBC
|
18:30 IST
|
Aichi-Nagoya, Japan
|
Match 40 (Gold Medal)
|
Saturday, 03 Oct 2026
|
TBC vs TBC
|
21:00 IST
|
Aichi-Nagoya, Japan
Source: HockeyIndia
The Asian Hockey Federation has already extended its appreciation to the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games Organising Committee (AINAGOC), the Japan Hockey Association, and all participating Member National Associations for their cooperation and support for the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 in Men’s Hockey.
Executive - Editorial
Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.