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20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026: Complete Hockey Match Schedule for Men Starting From 18 Sep to 03 Oct

By Prabhat Mishra
Last Updated: Aug 1, 2026, 12:51 IST

Check the complete men's hockey match schedule for the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 from 18 September to 3 October. Get full fixtures, match timings (IST), pool-wise teams, venue details, and knockout schedule, including India's matches.

20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Men's Hockey Schedule: Full Fixtures, Match Dates & India Matches
20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Men's Hockey Schedule: Full Fixtures, Match Dates & India Matches

The Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) has announced the official match schedule for the Men’s Hockey competitions at the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026, which is scheduled in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, which is starting from 18 September to 03 October 2026.

The release of this complete hockey match schedule for the men's 20th Asian Games, Aichi-Nagoya 2026, marks another milestone in preparing for one of Asia’s premier multi-sports events.

Here is the complete hockey match schedule for men in the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026, starting from 18 Sep to 03 Oct, given with date, time, and pool-wise category of team. 

Men’s Division for Hockey Matches in the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026

For men’s hockey in the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026, there are two pools categorised as Pool A and Pool B. The list of teams belonging to Pool A & Pool B is given below in the table:

Pool A

Pool B

1. India (IND)

1. Pakistan (PAK)

2. Japan (JPN)

2. Malaysia (MAS)

3. Korea (KOR)

3. China (CHN)

4. Bangladesh (BAN)

4. Oman (OMA)

5. Sri Lanka (SRI)

5. Uzbekistan (UZB)

6. Indonesia (INA)

6. Thailand (THA)

Complete Hockey Match Schedule for Men Starting From 18 Sep to 03 Oct at the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026

Here is the complete match schedule of hockey for men, starting from 18 Sep to 03 Oct at the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026, given below in the table format:

Match

Date

Teams

Time (IST)

Venue

Match 1

Friday, 18 Sep 2026

China vs Oman

10:30 IST

Aichi-Nagoya, Japan

Match 2

Friday, 18 Sep 2026

Korea vs Bangladesh

12:30 IST

Aichi-Nagoya, Japan

Match 3

Sunday, 20 Sep 2026

Malaysia vs Uzbekistan

14:30 IST

Aichi-Nagoya, Japan

Match 4

Sunday, 20 Sep 2026

India vs Indonesia

16:30 IST

Aichi-Nagoya, Japan

Match 5

Sunday, 20 Sep 2026

Japan vs Sri Lanka

18:30 IST

Aichi-Nagoya, Japan

Match 6

Sunday, 20 Sep 2026

Pakistan vs Thailand

20:30 IST

Aichi-Nagoya, Japan

Match 7

Tuesday, 22 Sep 2026

Pakistan vs Uzbekistan

10:30 IST

Aichi-Nagoya, Japan

Match 8

Tuesday, 22 Sep 2026

Indonesia vs Korea

12:30 IST

Aichi-Nagoya, Japan

Match 9

Tuesday, 22 Sep 2026

Thailand vs China

14:30 IST

Aichi-Nagoya, Japan

Match 10

Tuesday, 22 Sep 2026

Malaysia vs Oman

16:30 IST

Aichi-Nagoya, Japan

Match 11

Tuesday, 22 Sep 2026

Japan vs Bangladesh

18:30 IST

Aichi-Nagoya, Japan

Match 12

Tuesday, 22 Sep 2026

India vs Sri Lanka

20:30 IST

Aichi-Nagoya, Japan

Match 13

Thursday, 24 Sep 2026

Thailand vs Malaysia

10:30 IST

Aichi-Nagoya, Japan

Match 14

Thursday, 24 Sep 2026

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka

12:30 IST

Aichi-Nagoya, Japan

Match 15

Thursday, 24 Sep 2026

Oman vs Uzbekistan

12:30 IST

Aichi-Nagoya, Japan

Match 16

Thursday, 24 Sep 2026

Korea vs India

16:30 IST

Aichi-Nagoya, Japan

Match 17

Thursday, 24 Sep 2026

Indonesia vs Japan

18:30 IST

Aichi-Nagoya, Japan

Match 18

Thursday, 24 Sep 2026

China vs Pakistan

20:30 IST

Aichi-Nagoya, Japan

Match 19

Saturday, 26 Sep 2026

Oman vs Thailand

10:30 IST

Aichi-Nagoya, Japan

Match 20

Saturday, 26 Sep 2026

Bangladesh vs Indonesia

12:30 IST

Aichi-Nagoya, Japan

Match 21

Saturday, 26 Sep 2026

Malaysia vs Pakistan

14:30 IST

Aichi-Nagoya, Japan

Match 22

Saturday, 26 Sep 2026

Sri Lanka vs Korea

16:30 IST

Aichi-Nagoya, Japan

Match 23

Saturday, 26 Sep 2026

Japan vs India

18:30 IST

Aichi-Nagoya, Japan

Match 24

Saturday, 26 Sep 2026

Uzbekistan vs China

20:30 IST

Aichi-Nagoya, Japan

Match 25

Monday, 28 Sep 2026

China vs Malaysia

10:30 IST

Aichi-Nagoya, Japan

Match 26

Monday, 28 Sep 2026

Sri Lanka vs Indonesia

12:30 IST

Aichi-Nagoya, Japan

Match 27

Monday, 28 Sep 2026

Uzbekistan vs Thailand

14:30 IST

Aichi-Nagoya, Japan

Match 28

Monday, 28 Sep 2026

Pakistan vs Oman

16:30 IST

Aichi-Nagoya, Japan

Match 29

Monday, 28 Sep 2026

Korea vs Japan

18:30 IST

Aichi-Nagoya, Japan

Match 30

Monday, 28 Sep 2026

India vs Bangladesh

20:30 IST

Aichi-Nagoya, Japan

Match 31 (11/12th Place)

Thursday, 01 Oct 2026

TBC vs TBC

11:00 IST

Aichi-Nagoya, Japan

Match 32 (Classification)

Thursday, 01 Oct 2026

TBC vs TBC

13:30 IST

Aichi-Nagoya, Japan

Match 33 (Classification)

Thursday, 01 Oct 2026

TBC vs TBC

16:00 IST

Aichi-Nagoya, Japan

Match 34 (Semi Final)

Thursday, 01 Oct 2026

TBC vs TBC

18:30 IST

Aichi-Nagoya, Japan

Match 35 (Semi Final)

Thursday, 01 Oct 2026

TBC vs TBC

21:00 IST

Aichi-Nagoya, Japan

Match 36 (9/10th Place)

Saturday, 03 Oct 2026

TBC vs TBC

11:00 IST

Aichi-Nagoya, Japan

Match 37 (7/8th Place)

Saturday, 03 Oct 2026

TBC vs TBC

13:30 IST

Aichi-Nagoya, Japan

Match 38 (5/6th Place)

Saturday, 03 Oct 2026

TBC vs TBC

16:00 IST

Aichi-Nagoya, Japan

Match 39 (Bronze Medal)

Saturday, 03 Oct 2026

TBC vs TBC

18:30 IST

Aichi-Nagoya, Japan

Match 40 (Gold Medal)

Saturday, 03 Oct 2026

TBC vs TBC

21:00 IST

Aichi-Nagoya, Japan

Source: HockeyIndia

The Asian Hockey Federation has already extended its appreciation to the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games Organising Committee (AINAGOC), the Japan Hockey Association, and all participating Member National Associations for their cooperation and support for the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 in Men’s Hockey.

Prabhat Mishra
Prabhat Mishra

Executive - Editorial

    Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.

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    First Published: Aug 1, 2026, 12:51 IST

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