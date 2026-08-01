20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Men's Hockey Schedule: Full Fixtures, Match Dates & India Matches

The Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) has announced the official match schedule for the Men’s Hockey competitions at the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026, which is scheduled in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, which is starting from 18 September to 03 October 2026.

The release of this complete hockey match schedule for the men's 20th Asian Games, Aichi-Nagoya 2026, marks another milestone in preparing for one of Asia’s premier multi-sports events.

Here is the complete hockey match schedule for men in the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026, starting from 18 Sep to 03 Oct, given with date, time, and pool-wise category of team.

Men’s Division for Hockey Matches in the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026

For men’s hockey in the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026, there are two pools categorised as Pool A and Pool B. The list of teams belonging to Pool A & Pool B is given below in the table: