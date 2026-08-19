7 Largest Trading Losses of All Time: Billion-Dollar Mistakes in the Markets

It is evaluated by the amount of money lost relative to the original investment. Such losses are usually caused by bets, mistakes in judgment, or unexpected changes in the stock market. Massive losses serve to show how unpredictable markets can be and the importance of planning for every investor involved

The unexpected $35 billion trading loss in Situational Awareness has shocked the financial industry. A trading loss is the loss of money by businesses or individual investors, when buying and selling assets such as stocks and bonds.

What Are Trading Losses

A trading loss is when an investor or company buys and sells financial assets such as stocks, bonds or commodities and loses money instead of making a profit. For example, if a stock is bought for $100 and sold for $70, the loss is $30. Since large firms and organisations trade huge amounts of money, even small errors can amount to billions of dollars in losses. That is why risk management is so important in trading decisions.

Why Do Trading Losses Happen?

For example, Archegos Capital Management collapsed because it used too much borrowed money and invested heavily in only few and limited stocks.

Trading losses are a very normal part of financial markets, but when risks are too high, they can turn into monetary and asset disasters. The recent loss shows how fast things can go wrong, especially when using borrowed money and focusing on just a few investments.