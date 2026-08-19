7 Largest Trading Losses of All Time: Billion-Dollar Mistakes in the Markets
Trading losses occur when investors lose money in financial markets due to risky decisions or market changes. This article explains causes, examples, and the 7 biggest losses in history simply.
The unexpected $35 billion trading loss in Situational Awareness has shocked the financial industry. A trading loss is the loss of money by businesses or individual investors, when buying and selling assets such as stocks and bonds.
It is evaluated by the amount of money lost relative to the original investment. Such losses are usually caused by bets, mistakes in judgment, or unexpected changes in the stock market. Massive losses serve to show how unpredictable markets can be and the importance of planning for every investor involved
Top 7 Biggest Trading Losses
- Situational Awareness (2026): approximately $35 Billion, Heavy leveraged bets on AI stocks went wrong, causing the biggest trading loss in history.
- Morgan Stanley (2007): approximately $14 Billion, Wrong bets on US housing loans and credit derivatives before the financial crisis.
- JPMorgan Chase (2012): approximately $13 Billion, Large risky bets on credit derivatives failed badly in market movement.
- Archegos Capital (2021): approximately $12.5 Billion, Over-borrowed money was used to invest in a few stocks, which later crashed.
- Societe Generale (2008): approximately $11.5 Billion, A trader made hidden and unauthorized risky trades that caused huge losses.
- Amaranth Advisors (2006): approximately $11 Billion, Big wrong bets on natural gas prices led to a sudden collapse.
- Long-Term Capital Management (1998): approximately $9.5 Billion, Highly risky borrowing and trading strategy failed during the financial crisis.
What Are Trading Losses
A trading loss is when an investor or company buys and sells financial assets such as stocks, bonds or commodities and loses money instead of making a profit. For example, if a stock is bought for $100 and sold for $70, the loss is $30. Since large firms and organisations trade huge amounts of money, even small errors can amount to billions of dollars in losses. That is why risk management is so important in trading decisions.
Why Do Trading Losses Happen?
For example, Archegos Capital Management collapsed because it used too much borrowed money and invested heavily in only few and limited stocks.
Trading losses are a very normal part of financial markets, but when risks are too high, they can turn into monetary and asset disasters. The recent loss shows how fast things can go wrong, especially when using borrowed money and focusing on just a few investments.
Disclaimer: This Jagran Josh article is for educational purposes only and not financial advice. Investments involve risks; students should research independently and consult qualified professionals before investing.
Senior Content Writer
Aishwarya Samant is a journalist with over 4 years of experience navigating the fast-paced corporate media landscape. She specializes in decoding business news, world economy, personal finance, and stock market trends, often adding a subtle touch of political perspective to keep things interesting.
Having worked with reputed organizations like ZEE, TV9, News24, and NewsX, she is no stranger to the newsroom hustle and the demands of real-time storytelling. Her writing style is fast-paced, engaging, and crafted to connect seamlessly with diverse audiences across platforms. She approaches every story from the reader’s point of view, breaking down complex topics into clear, relatable narratives backed by solid facts and credible sources. While she’s confident in expressing strong viewpoints, she ensures balance with insights. Sharp, fact-driven content that informs, engages, and keeps readers coming back for more.