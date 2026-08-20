August 20 Is Celebrated as Which Day in India? Know the History of Sadbhavana Diwas
August 20 is observed as Sadbhavana Diwas in India to mark Rajiv Gandhi’s birth anniversary. Know its history, significance, pledge and key facts.
Sadbhavana Diwas in India is celebrated on August 20 every year. The day marks the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and promotes the values of peace, goodwill, harmony and national integration. Keep reading to know in detail about Sadbhavana Diwas.
August 20 Is Celebrated as Which Day in India?
Sadbhavana Diwas is observed every year on August 20 in India. The day marks the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. Sadbhavana Diwas was first celebrated in 1992.
What Is Sadbhavana Diwas?
Sadbhavana means goodwill, harmony and positive feelings towards others. Sadbhavana Diwas aims peaceful coexistence among different communities. The day encourages people to respect India’s cultural, religious and linguistic diversity.
Why Is Sadbhavana Diwas Celebrated on August 20?
August 20 is the birth anniversary of Rajiv Gandhi. Rajiv Gandhi was born on August 20, 1944. He served as the Prime Minister of India from 1984 to 1989. Sadbhavana Diwas was introduced to honur his birth anniversary.
What Is the History of Sadbhavana Diwas?
Sadbhavana Diwas has been observed since 1992. It was introduced after Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination in 1991. The day was associated with his birth anniversary. Its central message is to promote national integration and harmony.
What Is the Significance of Sadbhavana Diwas?
Sadbhavana Diwas promotes national unity and encourages communal harmony. It encourages respect among different communities and suggests peaceful resolution of disagreements.
Who Was Rajiv Gandhi?
Rajiv Gandhi was the sixth Prime Minister of India. He served from 1984 to 1989. He was born on August 20, 1944, in Bombay, to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and Feroze Gandhi. He became Prime Minister at the age of 40 after the assassination of his mother in 1984.
What Were Rajiv Gandhi’s Major Contributions?
Technology and Telecommunications
He promoted the use of modern technology in India. In his tenure he made efforts to improve access to telephone services.
Education
The National Policy on Education, 1986 was introduced during his tenure. The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya system was launched in 1986 to provide quality education.
Voting Rights
The 61st Constitutional Amendment Act, 1988 lowered India’s voting age. The voting age was reduced from 21 to 18 years. This allowed a larger number of young Indians to participate in elections.
Sadbhavana Diwas 2026
|Feature
|Details
|Day
|Sadbhavana Diwas
|Date
|August 20, 2026
|Day of the week
|Thursday
|Occasion
|Rajiv Gandhi’s birth anniversary
|Rajiv Gandhi’s birth
|August 20, 1944
|Birth anniversary in 2026
|82nd
|Also known as
|Harmony Day
|First observed
|1992
|Main objective
|National integration and communal harmony
|Rajiv Gandhi’s tenure
|1984–1989
Executive - Editorial
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