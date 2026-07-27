Commonwealth Games 2026: Raja Muthupandi Wins India's 4th Medal, Secures Silver in 65kg Weightlifting
Commonwealth Games 2026: Weightlifter Raja Muthupandi wins India's 4th overall medal, securing a silver in the men’s 65kg category at Glasgow with a total lift of 280kg
At the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, Indian weightlifter Raja Muthupandi won the silver medal in the men’s 65 kg category at the Scottish Event Campus. He successfully registered his fourth medal of the ongoing games.
Key Highlights of the Commonwealth Games 2026
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Raja Muthupandi won a silver medal in the men’s 65 kg weightlifting category on the 4th day of the ongoing games.
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He lifted a total weight of 286 kg which he achieved in two parts: first lifting 126kg straight overhead in one move (snatch) and then lifting 160kg in two stages ( the clean and jerk).
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He won India’s second silver and overall 4 medals and was 3rd in weightlifting at Glasgow 2026.
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Malaysia's Muhamad Aznil Bidin clinched the gold with a record total of 299kg while Papua New Guinea's Morea Baru won the bronze with 282kg.
Who is Raja Muthupandi?
A 27-year-old Raja Muthupandi is from Kovilpatti in Tamil Nadu. Muthupandi made his Commonwealth debut in 2018 in the Gold Coast edition, where he finished sixth in the 62kg event.
In the 2019 Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship faced a severe injury and a major elbow ligament tear.
He worked his way back through national ranks and secured a senior national title and built up his form with a ninth place finish at the 2025 World Championships. Raja Muthupandi’s silver medal shows remarkable career achievement
India’s Total Medal Tally at Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026
India’s overall tally reaches four medals with Raja’s silver medal at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026. Where
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Mirabai Chanu won Gold (Women's 48kg) in Weightlifting
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Rishikanta Singh won Silver (Men's 60kg) in Weightlifting
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Jhandu Kumar won Bronze in para Powerlifting
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Raja Muthupandi won Silver (Men's 65kg) in Weightlifting
In the Commonwealth Games 2026 Indian athletes across disciplines highlighted the sports spirit, resilience, talent and unyielding determination on the global stage. India’s contingent continues to fly the tricolor high with pride.
Executive - Editorial
Manisha Waldia is a distinguished content strategist with 5 years of experience crafting premium educational content for UPSC and State PCS, with a focus on deep conceptual analysis across Polity, Geography, History, and Environment. She currently brings this expertise to Jagran Josh, where she covers major national and international events, current affairs, and static general knowledge. Over her career, Manisha's specialized insights have led her to curate high-impact materials and serve as a UPSC Mains answer-evaluator for India’s top institutes—including Drishti IAS, Shubhra Ranjan IAS, Study IQ, GS Score, and PWonlyIAS. She has also worked alongside leading NGOs like Oxfam India and Avani Kumaon.
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