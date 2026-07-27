Commonwealth Games 2026: Raja Muthupandi Wins India's 4th Medal, Secures Silver in 65kg Weightlifting

Malaysia's Muhamad Aznil Bidin clinched the gold with a record total of 299kg while Papua New Guinea's Morea Baru won the bronze with 282kg.

He won India’s second silver and overall 4 medals and was 3rd in weightlifting at Glasgow 2026.

He lifted a total weight of 286 kg which he achieved in two parts: first lifting 126kg straight overhead in one move (snatch) and then lifting 160kg in two stages ( the clean and jerk).

Raja Muthupandi won a silver medal in the men’s 65 kg weightlifting category on the 4th day of the ongoing games.

At the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, Indian weightlifter Raja Muthupandi won the silver medal in the men’s 65 kg category at the Scottish Event Campus. He successfully registered his fourth medal of the ongoing games.

Who is Raja Muthupandi?

A 27-year-old Raja Muthupandi is from Kovilpatti in Tamil Nadu. Muthupandi made his Commonwealth debut in 2018 in the Gold Coast edition, where he finished sixth in the 62kg event.

In the 2019 Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship faced a severe injury and a major elbow ligament tear.

He worked his way back through national ranks and secured a senior national title and built up his form with a ninth place finish at the 2025 World Championships. Raja Muthupandi’s silver medal shows remarkable career achievement

India’s Total Medal Tally at Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026

India’s overall tally reaches four medals with Raja’s silver medal at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026. Where