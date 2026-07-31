Double Meteor Shower Peak 2026: When and How to Watch Southern Delta Aquariids

Two separate meteor showers are hitting their maximum activity on the exact same nights this week. The Southern Delta Aquariids and the Alpha Capricornids are overlapping. It gives skywatchers a chance to spot two different types of shooting stars at once.

The American Meteor Society suggests that people in both northern and southern parts of the world can see a double meteor shower peak this week.

A bright full moon will make fainter meteors harder to spot. But stepping outside after midnight still gives you a good chance to see bright streaks across the dark sky.

What to Expect from Double Meteor Shower Peak in 2026?

The two showers bring very different kinds of shooting stars. NASA data shows the Delta Aquariids come from dust left behind by Comet 96P/Machholz.

They move fast and produce around 15 to 25 meteors every hour.