People around the world can look up tonight to see the July Buck Moon 2026. NASA states that the July full moon reaches peak brightness on July 29 2026 at 10:36 a.m. EDT.

But even though the official peak happens during the day for some regions the moon will look full to anyone watching over the next two to three nights.

Hereonwards we will learn how the July full (Buck) moon got its name and its significance for observing it in the sky tonight as a learned skywatcher.

Why is July’s Full Moon Called the Buck Moon?

The name of the July full moon comes from male deer known as bucks. Young bucks in the month of July start growing new antlers covered in soft velvet.

Native American groups including the Algonquin people used such animal habits to mark the time of year instead of using a standard calendar.