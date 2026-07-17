EPFO Credited 8.25% Interest to 34 Crore Accounts: Here is How to Check it
EPFO has credited 8.25% interest for FY 2025-26. Check who is eligible, when the amount will reflect, and how to check your EPF balance.
The Employee’s Provident Fund EPFO has a very good news for the salaried employees across India. EPFO has credited 8.25% interest for FY 2025-26 on Employees’ Provident Fund accounts. This interest will hit the accounts of 34 crore EPF accounts.
The Union Labour and Employment Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya has mentioned that over 1.44 lakh crore rupees to the accounts with the help of its new Centralised IT Enabled Services (CITES) system.
If you hold a PF account then here is what you need to know including what this interest rate means, who gets it, when it comes, and other key facts.
EPFO to Credit 8.25% Interest for FY 2025-26
The EPFO has officially confirmed that EPF deposits will earn 8.25% interest for the financial year of 2025-26 which covers the period of 1 April 2025 to 31st March 2026. The decision was recommended by the Central Board of Trustees, CBT in its meeting that was held in New Delhi and it was approved by the the Ministry of Labour and Employment.
Here is a brief overview:
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Interest Rate Announced: 8.25%
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Financial Year Covered: 2025-26 (1 April 2025 to 31 March 2026)
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Who Gets the Benefit: All EPF members with EPFO
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When it reflects: The process has started in the month of July 2026 and it will take some time before the interest reflects in the accounts.
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How to Apply: There is no need to fill any form or send any request as EPFO will automatically credit the interest.
This is the third year where EPFO has kept the same interest rate of 8.25%. Before this the interest rate was 8.15% for the year 2022-23 and it was increased in 2023-24 and remains unchanged.
Who is Eligible?
Here are the conditions which decides the eligibility of receiving the interest:
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You must be an EPF member: This means that there should be a contribution from your employer’s end in your EPF account under the Employees’ Provident Fund Scheme, 1952.
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Your EPF account needs to be active: The interest will be credited in your account on the already available balance.
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EPS contribution doesn’t count: The pension part of your contribution which is known is EPS is different from your EPS and it is not eligible for this interest.
If you fall under these conditions, you do not need to worry about anything extra. EPFO handles the entire interest crediting process on its own.
How To Check if Your EPF Interest Has Been Credited?
There are simple ways to check your EPF balance and if the interest has been credited. Here is a brief overview:
- Through SMS: If your UAN is activated and it is linked with your mobile number then you need to send an SMS in the prescribed EPFO format which is EPFOHO (followed by your UAN Number) to 7738299899.
- Through UMANG App: Download or Log in into the UMANG App, access the EPFO services and check the Member Passbook to know the contributions.
- EPFO Member Portal: Go to the official EPFO site, access the Employer's section and login with your UAN and password. Access the member passbook and look for the contributions to see if the interest is credited or not.
If your interest is not showing quite yet then no need to worry and it will be credited soon. EPFO has clarified that interest is calculated on the monthly running balance and no money will be lost even if the credit reflects later on.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Q1. What is the EPF interest rate for FY 2025-26?
Ans: The EPF interest rate for FY 2025-26 is 8.25%. This rate has been approved by the Central Government.
Q2. Who gets the 8.25% EPF interest?
Ans: All active EPF members with a valid PF account get this interest. It is credited automatically
Q3. Do I need to apply to receive EPF interest?
No, you do not need to apply. EPFO credits the interest directly into eligible member accounts.
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