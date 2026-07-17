The Employee’s Provident Fund EPFO has a very good news for the salaried employees across India. EPFO has credited 8.25% interest for FY 2025-26 on Employees’ Provident Fund accounts. This interest will hit the accounts of 34 crore EPF accounts.

The Union Labour and Employment Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya has mentioned that over 1.44 lakh crore rupees to the accounts with the help of its new Centralised IT Enabled Services (CITES) system.

If you hold a PF account then here is what you need to know including what this interest rate means, who gets it, when it comes, and other key facts.

EPFO to Credit 8.25% Interest for FY 2025-26

The EPFO has officially confirmed that EPF deposits will earn 8.25% interest for the financial year of 2025-26 which covers the period of 1 April 2025 to 31st March 2026. The decision was recommended by the Central Board of Trustees, CBT in its meeting that was held in New Delhi and it was approved by the the Ministry of Labour and Employment.