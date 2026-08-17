FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium & Netherlands 2026: Indian Women Hold Olympic Silver Medallists China to a 2-2 Draw in Opening Match
Indian Women held China to a 2-2 draw in their FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 opener. Check the match summary, goal scorers (Navneet, Deepika), and next match dates.
The Indian Women’s Hockey Team began their FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium & Netherlands 2026 with a strong performance in their first match against China.
In their first match, the Indian Women held Olympic silver medallists China to a 2-2 Draw at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen, Netherlands on 16 August 2026.
In this match, Navneet Kaur & Deepika scored goals for India, while China came back and scored two goals against India by Zhang Ying and Ma Ning.
𝗔 𝗪𝗢𝗥𝗟𝗗 𝗖𝗨𝗣 𝗢𝗣𝗘𝗡𝗘𝗥 𝗙𝗨𝗟𝗟 𝗢𝗙 𝗙𝗜𝗚𝗛𝗧 𝗔𝗡𝗗 𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗥𝗔𝗖𝗧𝗘𝗥! 🇮🇳🏑🔥— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) August 16, 2026
The Indian Women’s Team showed immense fighting spirit and resilience to battle Olympic silver medallists China to a hard-fought 2-2 draw in their opening match of the FIH Hockey World… pic.twitter.com/USHmLCHUIg
India vs China Hockey Match: Quick Summary
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Detail
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Information
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Tournament
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FIH Hockey World Cup 2026
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Match
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India Women vs China Women
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Date
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16 August 2026
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Venue
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Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen
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Final Score
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India 2-2 China
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India’s Goals
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Navneet Kaur, Deepika
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China’s Goals
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Zhang Ying, Ma Ning
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Pool
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Pool D
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Result
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Draw
FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium & Netherlands 2026: India vs China Match Summary of 16 August
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India started the Hockey World Cup with a 2-2 draw.
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Navneet Kaur scored India's first goal in the 8th minute.
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Deepika scored India's second goal in the 25th minute.
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China scored through Zhang Ying and Ma Ning.
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Zhang Ying's goal came from a penalty stroke.
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Ma Ning scored from a penalty corner.
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India led 2-1 at half-time.
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China equalised in the third quarter.
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Indian goalkeeper Savita made some important saves.
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India earned one point from the match.
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The result gave India a positive start against the Olympic silver medallists.
Who Scored the Goals in the India vs China Match at the FIH Hockey World Cup?
From the start, India was in attacking mode, and in the 8th minute of the match, Navneet Kaur scored for India.
Here are all the goal scorers' names with their time and how the goal came in the match below in the table.
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Time
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Team
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Goal Scorer
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How the Goal Came
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8th minute
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India
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Navneet Kaur
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Navneet got the final touch after Neha sent the ball into the circle
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14th minute
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China
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Zhang Ying
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Scored from a penalty stroke
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25th minute
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India
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Deepika
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Scored with a powerful drag-flick from a penalty corner
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39th minute
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China
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Ma Ning
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Scored with a drag-flick from a penalty corner
When will the Indian Women play their next match in the FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium & Netherlands 2026?
The next match is scheduled for 18 August 2026 against South Africa as their 2nd match and 15th match of this tournament in their Pool D to start their first win of the tournament.
This match showed that India is competing as one of the strong teams in the world, and with a great performance, India earned its first victory in the 2026 World Cup in its next match against South Africa on 18 August 2026.
Till then, get updated at Jagran Josh!
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