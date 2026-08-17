FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium & Netherlands 2026: Indian Women Hold Olympic Silver Medallists China to a 2-2 Draw in Opening Match

The Indian Women’s Hockey Team began their FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium & Netherlands 2026 with a strong performance in their first match against China.

In their first match, the Indian Women held Olympic silver medallists China to a 2-2 Draw at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen, Netherlands on 16 August 2026.

In this match, Navneet Kaur & Deepika scored goals for India, while China came back and scored two goals against India by Zhang Ying and Ma Ning.