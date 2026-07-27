GK Quiz on Commonwealth Games: How Many Did You Know?
This GK Quiz on Commonwealth Games will test your knowledge of the sporting event. Also learn interesting facts and records related Commonwealth Games here.
Commonwealth Games are one of the major multi-sport events that is conducted every four years. It is also known as the Friendly Games. In this event, athletes from all the member nations of the Commonwealth attend the Games.
Learning about the host cities, athletes, and sporting records are very helpful for school students as well as students appearing for competitive exams like SSC, IBPS, RBI, UPSC, State PCS, and other top level government exams.
Here are some interesting GK Questions with answers on Commonwealth Games that will test your knowledge of this quadrennial sporting event.
General Knowledge Quiz on Commonwealth Games
1. When was the first edition of Commonwealth Games held?
Answer: 1930
Explanation: The first edition of Commonwealth Games were held in the year 1930 in Canada. It was known as the British Empire Games at that time.
2. Who was the founder of the Commonwealth Games?
Answer: Melville Marks Robinson
Explanation: Melville Marks Robinson, a Canadian sports editor and a sports executive who is credited with founding the Commonwealth Games. He proposed the idea of Commonwealth Games after the 1928 Olympic Games.
3. In which year India participated in the Commonwealth Games?
Answer: 1934
Explanation: India participated in the second edition of the Commonwealth Games in 1934 which was held in London.
4. Who was the first athlete to win a medal in the Commonwealth Games?
Answer: Gordon “Spike” Smallacombe
Explanation: Canadian triple jumper Gordon “Spike” Smallacombe won the first ever medal in the Commonwealth Games when he won a gold medal just few hours after the conclusion of the opening ceremony of the inaugural Commonwealth Games in 1930.
5. Who was the first Indian to win a medal in Commonwealth Games?
Answer: Rashid Anwar
Explanation: The first Indian to win a medal in Commonwealth Games was Rashid Anwar, he won a Bronze medal in wrestling in the second edition of the Commonwealth Games held in London in 1934.
6. When was the Baton Relay introduced in the Commonwealth Games?
Answer: 1958
Explanation: The Baton Relay is a tradition that was introduced in 1958 Commonwealth Games held in Cardiff. The purpose of the Baton relay was to carry a message from the head of Commonwealth to the opening ceremony of the Games.
7. Which is the most successful team in terms of medals in Commonwealth Games?
Answer: Australia
Explanation: Australia is the most successful country in the Commonwealth Games with a total of 2596 medals till the conclusion of the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games which includes 1001 gold medals, 832 silver medals and 763 Bronze medals.
8. Which city of India hosted the Commonwealth Games for the first time?
Answer: New Delhi
Explanation: New Delhi was the first Indian city to host the Commonwealth Games in 2010. This was the second time Commonwealth Games were held in Asia.
9. How many countries have participated in all the editions of Commonwealth Games so far?
Answer: 6
Explanation: Only 6 countries have participated in all the editions of the Commonwealth Games and they are: England, Wales, Australia, Scotland, New-Zealand, and Canada.
10. Who was the first Indian gold medalist in Commonwealth Games?
Answer: Millkha Singh was the first Indian athlete to win gold medal in the Commonwealth Games, his achievement came in the 1958 edition held in Cardiff. He won the gold in 440 yard athletics event.
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