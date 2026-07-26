Who is Mirabai Chanu? Check Her Historic Achievement in Commonwealth Games 2026
Mirabai Chanu, India's Olympic silver medalist, won her third straight Commonwealth Games gold in Glasgow 2026, setting new snatch and clean and jerk records. Learn more about Mirabai Chanu here.
Mirabai Chanu on July 26, 2026 created history by winning her third consecutive gold medal for India in the Commonwealth Games. Chanu competing in the 48 kg segment, set a new Commonwealth Games record for snatch in 85 kg, and a clean and jerk record of 105kg.
Let us explore who she is and what are her other achievements for India in weightlifiting.
Who is Mirabai Chanu?
Mirabai Chanu hails from Manipur, her full name is Mirabai Saikhom Chanu, she was born on 8th August 1994. Chanu has been one of the most consistent weightlifters for India in various international events like Olympics and Commonwealth Games.
Let us look at her achievements in Olympics and Commonwealth Games.
Mirabai Chanu’s Record in Olympics
Chanu is an Olympic silver medal winner, having won the silver medal for India in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. The Tokyo Olympics were held in 2021 due to COVID-19 pandemic across the world.
Mirabai Chanu became the second silver medal winner for India after P.V Sindhu in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. She also became the only the second weightlifter after Karnam Maleshwari to win an Olympic medal for India.
Chanu lifted 202 kg (87kg snatch and 115 kg clean and jerk) on her way to win the Olympic silver. She was competing in the 49 kg segment for India.
Mirabai Chanu’s Record in Commonwealth Games
Mirabai Chanu has consistently performed in the Commonwealth Games, she had won two gold medals in the previous two Commonwealth Games( Gold Coast 2018, and Birmimgham 2022) and won her third consecutive Gold in the Commonwealth Games 2026 held at Glasgow.
This is the first Gold for India in the Commonwealth Games 2026 and straight third Gold for her in Commonwealth Games.
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CWG Games Edition
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Category
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Result
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Total Lift
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Glasgow 2014
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48 kg
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Silver
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170 kg
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Gold Coast 2018
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48 kg
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Gold
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196 kg
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Birmingham 2022
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49 kg
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Gold
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201 kg
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Glasgow 2026
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48 kg
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Gold
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190 kg
Mirabai Chanu: Awards and Honours
Mirabai Chanu was awarded the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna, the highest sporting honour for an athlete in India in 2018, in the same year she also was honoured with the Padma Shri, country’s fourth highest civilian award.
She also won the Gold Medal in World Weightlifiting Championships in 2017, thereby becoming the first Indian to win in 22 years.
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