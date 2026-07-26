Who is Mirabai Chanu? Check Her Historic Achievement in Commonwealth Games 2026

Mirabai Chanu on July 26, 2026 created history by winning her third consecutive gold medal for India in the Commonwealth Games. Chanu competing in the 48 kg segment, set a new Commonwealth Games record for snatch in 85 kg, and a clean and jerk record of 105kg.

Let us explore who she is and what are her other achievements for India in weightlifiting.

Who is Mirabai Chanu?

Mirabai Chanu hails from Manipur, her full name is Mirabai Saikhom Chanu, she was born on 8th August 1994. Chanu has been one of the most consistent weightlifters for India in various international events like Olympics and Commonwealth Games.

Let us look at her achievements in Olympics and Commonwealth Games.

Mirabai Chanu’s Record in Olympics

Chanu is an Olympic silver medal winner, having won the silver medal for India in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. The Tokyo Olympics were held in 2021 due to COVID-19 pandemic across the world.