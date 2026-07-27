The Commonwealth Games is one of the most famous multi-sports events in the world. India debuted in 1934 and since then the country has continued to win 576 medals till 2026 and the streak continues. These medals are won across 18 editions and it places India on the 4th position in the all time medal table.

There are some athletes who have built the legacy and these sportspersons kept winning medals across many editions of the Games and became the most known names in Indian sports.

Here is a look at the top 5 athletes with the most Commonwealth Games medals including sport-wise breakdown and their career records.

Top 5 Indian Athletes With the Most Commonwealth Games Medals

Here is the list of players who have made India proud and won the most medals in Commonwealth Games across different editions: