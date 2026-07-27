Top 5 Indian Athletes With the Most Commonwealth Games Medals
Who has won the most Commonwealth Games medals for India? Explore the top 5 Indian athletes, their medal count, and career highlights.
The Commonwealth Games is one of the most famous multi-sports events in the world. India debuted in 1934 and since then the country has continued to win 576 medals till 2026 and the streak continues. These medals are won across 18 editions and it places India on the 4th position in the all time medal table.
There are some athletes who have built the legacy and these sportspersons kept winning medals across many editions of the Games and became the most known names in Indian sports.
Here is a look at the top 5 athletes with the most Commonwealth Games medals including sport-wise breakdown and their career records.
Top 5 Indian Athletes With the Most Commonwealth Games Medals
Here is the list of players who have made India proud and won the most medals in Commonwealth Games across different editions:
|
Athlete
|
Sport
|
Total Medals
|
Gold
|
Silver
|
Bronze
|
Editions Played
|
Jaspal Rana
|
Shooting (Pistol)
|
15
|
9
|
4
|
2
|
1994, 1998, 2002, 2006
|
Samaresh Jung
|
Shooting (Pistol)
|
14
|
7
|
4
|
3
|
2002, 2006, 2010
|
Sharath Kamal
|
Table Tennis
|
13
|
7
|
3
|
3
|
2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022
|
Gagan Narang
|
Shooting (Rifle)
|
10
|
8
|
1
|
1
|
2006, 2010, 2014
|
Abhinav Bindra
|
Shooting (Rifle)
|
7
|
4
|
1
|
2
|
2002, 2010, 2014
Jaspal Rana
He has scored 15 medals which includes nine gold, four silver, two bronze ones. Jaspal has won these medals across four editions and he featured from 1994 to 2006. Rana passed away in June 2026 after a long and decorated career.
Samaresh Jung
Samaresh has bagged 14 medals which includes seven gold medals, four silver and three bronze. He won these medals across 2002 to 2006 and then in 2010. He scored 7 medals in Melbourne 2006 which was his most successful run and he was also named the Athlete of the Games.
Sharath Kamal
Sharath scored a total of 13 medals which includes seven gold, three silver and three medals across five editions of the Commonwealth Games from 2006 to 2022. He is the only non shooter athlete in the top 5 list who has scored so many medals.
Which Sports Produced the Most Medals for India?
Shooting by far has produced the most number of medals for India. Four out of five names on this list, Rana, Jung, Narang, and Bindra have scored the medals in this sport itself. Table tennis, represented here by Sharath Kamal, is the only other sport in the top five, and it has grown into a strong medal source for India in recent editions.
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