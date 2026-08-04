GK Quiz on Dams Built on Ganga and Brahmaputra Rivers: Test Your Geography Knowledge
How well do you know the dams and water projects along the Ganga and Brahmaputra rivers? Try this 10 question quiz with detailed answers to check your geography facts.
The Ganga and Brahmaputra are two of the most important river systems in northern and northeastern India. Apart from providing drinking water and supporting farming these rivers and their smaller branches host several major dams and water reservoirs.
If you are preparing for competitive exams like SSC, UPSC, Railways, or State Exams questions about which dam sits on which specific river branch pop up frequently.
10 GK Quiz Questions on Dams on Ganga River
Try this 10 multiple choice quiz question to see how well you know these rivers and their dams.
Q1. The Tehri Dam is the tallest dam in India. Which river branch is it built on?
A) Alaknanda
B) Bhagirathi
C) Yamuna
D) Mandakini
Answer: B) Bhagirathi
Why: The Tehri Dam is located in Tehri Uttarakhand, right on the Bhagirathi River. The Bhagirathi later meets the Alaknanda River at Devprayag to form the main Ganga River.
Q2. On which northern branch of the Brahmaputra River is the Ranganadi Hydroelectric Dam built?
A) Subansiri
B) Ranganadi (Panyor)
C) Lohit
D) Kopili
Answer: B) Ranganadi (Panyor)
Why: The Ranganadi Dam is built on the Ranganadi River in Arunachal Pradesh. This river flows directly into the Brahmaputra.
Q3. Across which river stretch was the Farakka Barrage built near the West Bengal and Bangladesh border?
A) Yamuna River
B) Hooghly River
C) Main stream of the Ganga
D) Meghna River
Answer: C) Main stream of the Ganga
Why: Farakka Barrage sits in Murshidabad West Bengal and is directly across the main stream of the Ganga. It was built to divert water into the Hooghly River so the Kolkata Port stays clear of mud and silt.
Q4. The Lakhwar Dam project is being built to supply drinking water to Delhi. Which tributary of the Ganga is it on?
A) Yamuna
B) Ramganga
C) Ghaghara
D) Kosi
Answer: A) Yamuna
Why: The Lakhwar Dam is a large project built on the Yamuna River in Dehradun Uttarakhand. The Yamuna is the longest river that flows into the Ganga.
Q5. The Rihand Dam forms the large Govind Ballabh Pant Sagar lake. Which river is this dam built on?
A) Gandak River
B) Rihand River
C) Son River
D) Matatila River
Answer: B) Rihand River
Why: The dam is in Sonbhadra district, Uttar Pradesh on the Rihand River. The Rihand River flows into the Son River which eventually joins the Ganga.
Q6. The Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project is one of the largest power projects in Northeast India. Which river system is it part of?
A) Ganga
B) Brahmaputra
C) Indus
D) Mahanadi
Answer: B) Brahmaputra
Why: The project is on the Subansiri River along the border of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam. The Subansiri is the biggest side river feeding into the Brahmaputra.
Q7. The Dhauliganga Dam is on the Dhauliganga River. At which point does this river meet the Alaknanda?
A) Devprayag
B) Vishnuprayag
C) Rudraprayag
D) Karnaprayag
Answer: B) Vishnuprayag
Why: The Dhauliganga River in Uttarakhand joins the Alaknanda River at a place called Vishnuprayag. The Dhauliganga Dam is located upstream from this meeting point.
Q8. The Bansagar Dam is a shared project between Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar. Which river is it built on?
A) Chambal River
B) Betwa River
C) Son River
D) Damodar River
Answer: C) Son River
Why: The Bansagar Dam sits on the Son River in Shahdol district Madhya Pradesh. The Son River flows northeast and empties into the Ganga near Patna.
Q9. The Pagladiya Dam project in Assam is built on a smaller river that feeds into which main river?
A) Ganga
B) Brahmaputra
C) Teesta
D) Barak
Answer: B) Brahmaputra
Why: The dam is in the Baksa and Nalbari districts of Assam on the Pagladiya River as a small northern branch that flows into the Brahmaputra.
Q10. The Matatila Dam and Rajghat Dam are both built on which river?
A) Ken River
B) Betwa River
C) Sindh River
D) Tons River
Answer: B) Betwa River
Why: Both dams stand on the Betwa River along the border of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. The Betwa flows into the Yamuna which then connects to the Ganga.
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