The Ganga and Brahmaputra are two of the most important river systems in northern and northeastern India. Apart from providing drinking water and supporting farming these rivers and their smaller branches host several major dams and water reservoirs. If you are preparing for competitive exams like SSC, UPSC, Railways, or State Exams questions about which dam sits on which specific river branch pop up frequently. 10 GK Quiz Questions on Dams on Ganga River Try this 10 multiple choice quiz question to see how well you know these rivers and their dams. Q1. The Tehri Dam is the tallest dam in India. Which river branch is it built on? A) Alaknanda B) Bhagirathi C) Yamuna D) Mandakini Answer: B) Bhagirathi Why: The Tehri Dam is located in Tehri Uttarakhand, right on the Bhagirathi River. The Bhagirathi later meets the Alaknanda River at Devprayag to form the main Ganga River.

Q2. On which northern branch of the Brahmaputra River is the Ranganadi Hydroelectric Dam built? A) Subansiri B) Ranganadi (Panyor) C) Lohit D) Kopili Answer: B) Ranganadi (Panyor) Why: The Ranganadi Dam is built on the Ranganadi River in Arunachal Pradesh. This river flows directly into the Brahmaputra. Q3. Across which river stretch was the Farakka Barrage built near the West Bengal and Bangladesh border? A) Yamuna River B) Hooghly River C) Main stream of the Ganga D) Meghna River Answer: C) Main stream of the Ganga Why: Farakka Barrage sits in Murshidabad West Bengal and is directly across the main stream of the Ganga. It was built to divert water into the Hooghly River so the Kolkata Port stays clear of mud and silt. Q4. The Lakhwar Dam project is being built to supply drinking water to Delhi. Which tributary of the Ganga is it on?

A) Yamuna B) Ramganga C) Ghaghara D) Kosi Answer: A) Yamuna Why: The Lakhwar Dam is a large project built on the Yamuna River in Dehradun Uttarakhand. The Yamuna is the longest river that flows into the Ganga. Q5. The Rihand Dam forms the large Govind Ballabh Pant Sagar lake. Which river is this dam built on? A) Gandak River B) Rihand River C) Son River D) Matatila River Answer: B) Rihand River Why: The dam is in Sonbhadra district, Uttar Pradesh on the Rihand River. The Rihand River flows into the Son River which eventually joins the Ganga. Q6. The Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project is one of the largest power projects in Northeast India. Which river system is it part of? A) Ganga B) Brahmaputra C) Indus D) Mahanadi Answer: B) Brahmaputra Why: The project is on the Subansiri River along the border of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam. The Subansiri is the biggest side river feeding into the Brahmaputra.

Q7. The Dhauliganga Dam is on the Dhauliganga River. At which point does this river meet the Alaknanda? A) Devprayag B) Vishnuprayag C) Rudraprayag D) Karnaprayag Answer: B) Vishnuprayag Why: The Dhauliganga River in Uttarakhand joins the Alaknanda River at a place called Vishnuprayag. The Dhauliganga Dam is located upstream from this meeting point. Q8. The Bansagar Dam is a shared project between Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar. Which river is it built on? A) Chambal River B) Betwa River C) Son River D) Damodar River Answer: C) Son River Why: The Bansagar Dam sits on the Son River in Shahdol district Madhya Pradesh. The Son River flows northeast and empties into the Ganga near Patna. Q9. The Pagladiya Dam project in Assam is built on a smaller river that feeds into which main river? A) Ganga B) Brahmaputra