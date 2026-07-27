Gujarat’s Unjha Cumin and Fennel Receive GI Tag: Check Complete List of 31 GI Tags of Gujarat

Unjha Cumin and Unjha Fennel are two significant agricultural products of Gujarat, and both have been granted the Geographical Indication (GI) Tag by the Geographical Indication Registry.

In 2026, including Gujarat’s Unjha cumin and fennel, there are a total of 31 GI tags of Gujarat. Explore the complete list of GI tags of Gujarat.

Which two products received GI tags in Gujarat in 2026?

Unjha Cumin and Unjha Fennel are the two products that received GI tags in Gujarat in 2026, which marks a significant milestone for India’s agricultural sector.

Advancing the Narendra Modi vision of ‘Vocal for Local’ and ‘Local to Global,’ Gujarat continues to secure global recognition under the leadership of the Chief Minister of Gujarat, Bhupendra Patel.

He stated on X by saying, “Delighted that Unjha Jeera and Unjha Fennel have been granted the Geographical Indication (GI) tag by the Government of India.