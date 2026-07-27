Gujarat’s Unjha Cumin and Fennel Receive GI Tag: Check Complete List of 31 GI Tags of Gujarat
Recently, Gujarat’s Unjha Cumin and Fennel received GI tags. Explore the complete list of 31 GI Tags of Gujarat registered under agricultural, handicraft, & natural items.
Unjha Cumin and Unjha Fennel are two significant agricultural products of Gujarat, and both have been granted the Geographical Indication (GI) Tag by the Geographical Indication Registry.
In 2026, including Gujarat’s Unjha cumin and fennel, there are a total of 31 GI tags of Gujarat. Explore the complete list of GI tags of Gujarat.
Which two products received GI tags in Gujarat in 2026?
Unjha Cumin and Unjha Fennel are the two products that received GI tags in Gujarat in 2026, which marks a significant milestone for India’s agricultural sector.
Advancing the Narendra Modi vision of ‘Vocal for Local’ and ‘Local to Global,’ Gujarat continues to secure global recognition under the leadership of the Chief Minister of Gujarat, Bhupendra Patel.
He stated on X by saying, “Delighted that Unjha Jeera and Unjha Fennel have been granted the Geographical Indication (GI) tag by the Government of India.
Known across the world as a major hub of India's spice trade, Unjha has earned a distinguished reputation for the exceptional quality of its cumin and fennel. The GI tag recognizes this rich legacy and authenticity, while strengthening their global identity, enhancing export opportunities, adding value to our agricultural produce, and contributing to the prosperity of our farmers.
Heartiest congratulations to everyone associated with this proud achievement.”
Delighted that Unjha Jeera and Unjha Fennel have been granted the Geographical Indication (GI) tag by the Government of India.— Bhupendra Patel (@Bhupendrapbjp) July 13, 2026
Known across the world as a major hub of India's spice trade, Unjha has earned a distinguished reputation for the exceptional quality of its cumin and… pic.twitter.com/djFwalUhE0
Complete List of 31 GI Tags of Gujarat
Here is the formatted data parsed into a clear table:
|
Geographical Indication (GI) Product
|
Status
|
Registration Date
|
Category
|
State
|
Gir Kesar Mango
|
Registered
|
17.08.2009
|
Agricultural
|
Gujarat
|
Bhalia Wheat
|
Registered
|
17.12.2009
|
Agricultural
|
Gujarat
|
Kachchhi Kharek
|
Registered
|
15.06.2021
|
Agricultural
|
Gujarat
|
Amalsad Chikoo
|
Registered
|
16.09.2021
|
Agricultural
|
Gujarat
|
Sankheda Furniture
|
Registered
|
05.07.2007
|
Handicraft
|
Gujarat
|
Agates of Cambay
|
Registered
|
05.07.2007
|
Handicraft
|
Gujarat
|
Kutch Embroidery
|
Registered
|
11.07.2007
|
Handicraft
|
Gujarat
|
Tangaliya Shawl
|
Registered
|
09.06.2008
|
Handicraft
|
Gujarat
|
Surat Zari Craft
|
Registered
|
21.05.2009
|
Handicraft
|
Gujarat
|
Kachchh Shawls
|
Registered
|
04.06.2009
|
Handicraft
|
Gujarat
|
Jamnagari Bandhani
|
Registered
|
13.09.2010
|
Handicraft
|
Gujarat
|
Patan Patola
|
Registered
|
09.03.2011
|
Handicraft
|
Gujarat
|
RajKot Patola
|
Registered
|
16.03.2012
|
Handicraft
|
Gujarat
|
Sankheda Furniture (Logo)
|
Registered
|
08.01.2015
|
Handicraft
|
Gujarat
|
Agates of Cambay (Logo)
|
Registered
|
08.01.2015
|
Handicraft
|
Gujarat
|
Kutch Embroidery (Logo)
|
Registered
|
08.01.2015
|
Handicraft
|
Gujarat
|
Pethapur Printing Blocks
|
Registered
|
28.08.2017
|
Handicraft
|
Gujarat
|
Pithora
|
Registered
|
23.01.2019
|
Handicraft
|
Gujarat
|
Mata ni Pachhedi
|
Registered
|
14.07.2020
|
Handicraft
|
Gujarat
|
Kutch Rogan Craft
|
Registered
|
09.11.2020
|
Handicraft
|
Gujarat
|
Kutch Bandhani
|
Registered
|
26.04.2021
|
Handicraft
|
Gujarat
|
Gharchola Craft of Gujarat
|
Registered
|
22.02.2022
|
Handicraft
|
Gujarat
|
Gujarat Suf Embroidery
|
Registered
|
26.10.2022
|
Handicraft
|
Gujarat
|
Ahmedabad Sodagari Block Print
|
Registered
|
21.03.2023
|
Handicraft
|
Gujarat
|
Surat Sadeli Craft
|
Registered
|
21.03.2023
|
Handicraft
|
Gujarat
|
Bharuch Sujani Weaving
|
Registered
|
22.05.2023
|
Handicraft
|
Gujarat
|
Kutch Ajrakh
|
Registered
|
31.01.2023
|
Handicraft
|
Gujarat
|
Ambaji White Marble
|
Registered
|
27.07.2023
|
Natural
|
Gujarat
|
Surat Cut Diamond
|
Registered
|
03.12.2024
|
Manufactured
|
Gujarat
|
Unjha Cumin
|
Registered
|
13.07.2026
|
Agricultural
|
Gujarat
|
Unjha Fennel
|
Registered
|
13.07.2026
|
Agricultural
|
Gujarat
Apart from the GI tags of Gujarat, it has the longest coastline in India, covering about 2,340.62 km, and Gujarat is the only home to Asiatic lions.
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