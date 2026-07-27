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Gujarat’s Unjha Cumin and Fennel Receive GI Tag: Check Complete List of 31 GI Tags of Gujarat

By Prabhat Mishra
Last Updated: Jul 27, 2026, 09:12 IST

Recently, Gujarat’s Unjha Cumin and Fennel received GI tags. Explore the complete list of 31 GI Tags of Gujarat registered under agricultural, handicraft, & natural items.

Gujarat’s Unjha Cumin and Fennel Receive GI Tag: Check Complete List of 31 GI Tags of Gujarat
Gujarat’s Unjha Cumin and Fennel Receive GI Tag: Check Complete List of 31 GI Tags of Gujarat

Unjha Cumin and Unjha Fennel are two significant agricultural products of Gujarat, and both have been granted the Geographical Indication (GI) Tag by the Geographical Indication Registry.

In 2026, including Gujarat’s Unjha cumin and fennel, there are a total of 31 GI tags of Gujarat. Explore the complete list of GI tags of Gujarat.

Which two products received GI tags in Gujarat in 2026?

Unjha Cumin and Unjha Fennel are the two products that received GI tags in Gujarat in 2026, which marks a significant milestone for India’s agricultural sector.

Advancing the Narendra Modi vision of ‘Vocal for Local’ and ‘Local to Global,’ Gujarat continues to secure global recognition under the leadership of the Chief Minister of Gujarat, Bhupendra Patel.

He stated on X by saying, “Delighted that Unjha Jeera and Unjha Fennel have been granted the Geographical Indication (GI) tag by the Government of India.

Known across the world as a major hub of India's spice trade, Unjha has earned a distinguished reputation for the exceptional quality of its cumin and fennel. The GI tag recognizes this rich legacy and authenticity, while strengthening their global identity, enhancing export opportunities, adding value to our agricultural produce, and contributing to the prosperity of our farmers.

Heartiest congratulations to everyone associated with this proud achievement.”

Complete List of 31 GI Tags of Gujarat 

Here is the formatted data parsed into a clear table:

Geographical Indication (GI) Product

Status

Registration Date

Category

State

Gir Kesar Mango

Registered

17.08.2009

Agricultural

Gujarat

Bhalia Wheat

Registered

17.12.2009

Agricultural

Gujarat

Kachchhi Kharek

Registered

15.06.2021

Agricultural

Gujarat

Amalsad Chikoo

Registered

16.09.2021

Agricultural

Gujarat

Sankheda Furniture

Registered

05.07.2007

Handicraft

Gujarat

Agates of Cambay

Registered

05.07.2007

Handicraft

Gujarat

Kutch Embroidery

Registered

11.07.2007

Handicraft

Gujarat

Tangaliya Shawl

Registered

09.06.2008

Handicraft

Gujarat

Surat Zari Craft

Registered

21.05.2009

Handicraft

Gujarat

Kachchh Shawls

Registered

04.06.2009

Handicraft

Gujarat

Jamnagari Bandhani

Registered

13.09.2010

Handicraft

Gujarat

Patan Patola

Registered

09.03.2011

Handicraft

Gujarat

RajKot Patola

Registered

16.03.2012

Handicraft

Gujarat

Sankheda Furniture (Logo)

Registered

08.01.2015

Handicraft

Gujarat

Agates of Cambay (Logo)

Registered

08.01.2015

Handicraft

Gujarat

Kutch Embroidery (Logo)

Registered

08.01.2015

Handicraft

Gujarat

Pethapur Printing Blocks

Registered

28.08.2017

Handicraft

Gujarat

Pithora

Registered

23.01.2019

Handicraft

Gujarat

Mata ni Pachhedi

Registered

14.07.2020

Handicraft

Gujarat

Kutch Rogan Craft

Registered

09.11.2020

Handicraft

Gujarat

Kutch Bandhani

Registered

26.04.2021

Handicraft

Gujarat

Gharchola Craft of Gujarat

Registered

22.02.2022

Handicraft

Gujarat

Gujarat Suf Embroidery

Registered

26.10.2022

Handicraft

Gujarat

Ahmedabad Sodagari Block Print

Registered

21.03.2023

Handicraft

Gujarat

Surat Sadeli Craft

Registered

21.03.2023

Handicraft

Gujarat

Bharuch Sujani Weaving

Registered

22.05.2023

Handicraft

Gujarat

Kutch Ajrakh

Registered

31.01.2023

Handicraft

Gujarat

Ambaji White Marble

Registered

27.07.2023

Natural

Gujarat

Surat Cut Diamond

Registered

03.12.2024

Manufactured

Gujarat

Unjha Cumin

Registered

13.07.2026

Agricultural

Gujarat

Unjha Fennel

Registered

13.07.2026

Agricultural

Gujarat

Apart from the GI tags of Gujarat, it has the longest coastline in India, covering about 2,340.62 km, and Gujarat is the only home to Asiatic lions.

So, for more articles like these, visit Jagran Josh daily!

Prabhat Mishra
Prabhat Mishra

Executive - Editorial

    Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.

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    First Published: Jul 27, 2026, 09:12 IST

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