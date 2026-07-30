Heavy monsoon rains have triggered new flood alert warnings across eastern, central, and western regions. And according to the latest rainfall report from the India Meteorological Department strong weather systems over the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea are bringing heavy rainfall in many Indian states.

People living in flood prone states in India need to stay alert as rivers rise quickly. High water levels are starting to cover roads, flood farmlands, and disrupt daily life in low lying towns. The rising water level is making local safety measures more urgent than ever.

Let’s take a look at all the flood prone states in India that are under high or red alert this July and the major impacts.

Which States Face High Flood Risk in 2026?

The IMD weather reports show steady to heavy rain spreading across major parts of the country. Here is a list of the flooded regions currently facing the highest risk in India: