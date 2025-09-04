India is a country with different climates that vary greatly, and seasons are primarily dependent on the amount of rainfall. Usually, the rainy season, called the southwest monsoon, starts at the beginning of June and goes on till September. More than 70% of the total yearly rainfall falls during this period. This season is crucial for agriculture, lakes, and the overall water supply. In 2025, the monsoon in Kerala arrived early, and it subsequently covered the entire country at a rapid pace. During May, there was more rain than ever before; therefore, by August, a lot of places were suffering drought. Some areas got 30 to 70% less rain than they usually get; as a result, the plants are stressed, and there is not enough water to drink. Have you heard that approximately 60% of the agricultural area in India is dependent on the monsoon rains? The Western Ghats and Northeast India are the regions most affected by the annual rainfall.

In this article, we will take you through the top five Indian states that receive the highest rainfall and then discuss the reasons behind this high rainfall. List Of the Top 5 States That Receive The Highest Rainfall In India According to rainwaterharvesting.org, here's the list of the Indian states that receive the most rainfall: Rank State Average Annual Rainfall (mm) 1 Meghalaya 2818 mm – 11,871 mm (varies by region) 2 Arunachal Pradesh 2,782 mm 3 Sikkim 2,520 mm 4 West Bengal 1,700–2,500 mm 5 Nagaland 1,800–2,500 mm 6 Kerala 2,900 mm 7 Tripura 2,100–2,500 mm 8 Assam 2,200 mm 9 Odisha 1,450 mm 10 Karnataka 1,240 mm 1. Meghalaya Known as the "abode of clouds", Meghalaya gets the most rainfall in India. Mawsynram and Cherrapunji are two of the wettest places on Earth. The heavy rains give the land lush greenery, waterfalls, and caves, which create a stunning natural environment. Rain plays a vital role in daily life here.

2. Arunachal Pradesh This northeastern state receives a lot of rainfall because of its hilly landscape and its proximity to the Himalayas. The state has dense forests, many rivers, and a wide variety of plant and animal life. Monsoons cover most of the year, which makes farming and hydropower significant. 3. Sikkim Sikkim is a small Himalayan state, and it gets a lot of rain. This rainfall keeps the forests green and supports the diverse wildlife. The rivers that rely on rain also assist in hydroelectric projects, which are essential for the state's economy. 4. West Bengal West Bengal gets most of its rainfall during the monsoon season. The Gangetic plains and the Darjeeling hills both receive significant rainfall. This water supports rice farming, tea plantations, and jute cultivation, which are essential to the state.