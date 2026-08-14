India Observes Partition Horrors Remembrance Day to Honor 1947 Freedom Fighters and Victims

On August 14 each year, India pauses to commemorate Partition Horrors Remembrance Day (Vibhishika Smriti Divas). The purpose of the day is to pay tribute to the enormous pain, strife, and sacrifices endured by a large number of Indians during the partition in 1947. The day reminds us of how costly freedom was for India.

On the other hand, Independence Day is celebrated the next day that is August 15, bringing forward the reality of struggles faced by people who worked hard to bring freedom to India.

What is Partition Horrors Remembrance Day?

In 2021, the Indian Government declared Partition Horrors Remembrance Day as a remembrance day. The designated day aims at shedding light on the untold suffering, dislocation and strife of scores of people over the years, through the process of remembrance.