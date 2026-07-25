The Indian soldiers who were fighting in the Kargil War in 1999 needed a precise satellite map of enemy locations. India asked the US government for military grade GPS data but the request was turned down.

Indian troops had to rely on standard maps and ground intelligence to continue their fight in the Himalayas.

That refusal pushed India to build its own GPS. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) therefore created NavIC. NavIC is a regional navigation system that now covers all of India and reaches almost 1,500 kilometres past its borders.

Why India Built Its Own GPS Network

India was at huge risk when it relied on another country for basic position data during a war. Soon after the conflict ended the Indian government approved plans to build a homemade system so it would never get cut off again.