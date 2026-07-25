Denied GPS in 1999: How Kargil Quietly Sparked India’s NavIC and Modern Defence Overhaul
When the US denied GPS access during the 1999 Kargil conflict, India faced a critical defence crisis. That tactical setback sparked the development of NavIC, ISRO’s regional satellite navigation system designed to guarantee complete strategic autonomy.
The Indian soldiers who were fighting in the Kargil War in 1999 needed a precise satellite map of enemy locations. India asked the US government for military grade GPS data but the request was turned down.
Indian troops had to rely on standard maps and ground intelligence to continue their fight in the Himalayas.
That refusal pushed India to build its own GPS. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) therefore created NavIC. NavIC is a regional navigation system that now covers all of India and reaches almost 1,500 kilometres past its borders.
Why India Built Its Own GPS Network
India was at huge risk when it relied on another country for basic position data during a war. Soon after the conflict ended the Indian government approved plans to build a homemade system so it would never get cut off again.
NavIC works by broadcasting two different signals:
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Standard Signal: Open for everyday public use like Google Maps or tracking trucks.
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Restricted Signal: An encrypted and secure feed built strictly for the military.
NavIC was designed specifically for South Asia. So its satellites stay higher in the sky over India than foreign GPS satellites do. This makes the signal much easier to pick up in steep mountain valleys like Kargil and crowded cities.
ISRO is Updating the Satellites for Modern Use
ISRO is now launching its second group of satellites which is known as the NVS series. These upgrades fix many of the original system's hardware limits:
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Feature
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First Satellites (IRNSS)
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New Satellites (NVS)
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Lifespan
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10 Years
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12 Years
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Signals Sent
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L5 and S bands
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L1, L5, and S bands
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Atomic Clock
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Bought from overseas
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Built in India
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Mobile Phones
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Needs special chips
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Works with regular phones
Adding the L1 signal band means mobile phone makers can now add NavIC support directly into everyday smartphones without needing extra hardware.
What This Means for Military Hardware Today
The decision to build own GPS for India was made after the 1999 Kargil war and goes far beyond phone navigation app. The military now uses NavIC to guide missiles, track warships, and direct border patrols.
India is now no longer at risk of having its military tracking turned off during a crisis with its own atomic clocks and microchips.
Senior Executive - Editorial
Harshita Singh is an education and general knowledge journalist with over 5 years of experience in educational writing. Specializing in US affairs and GK, Harshita has a track record of breaking down intricate geopolitical and historical subjects into clear, digestible insights for learners. Her strong background in text analysis, coupled with a Bachelor of Arts (Hons) in English from the University of Delhi, helps her produce authoritative, thoroughly researched content that empowers readers to engage confidently with global current affairs. For inquiries or academic insights, you can reach out to her directly at harshita.singh@jagrannewmedia.com.