Which Is the Largest District in Rajasthan by Area? Know the Answer
Jaisalmer is the largest district in Rajasthan by area. Know its area, location, population, headquarters, borders and important geographical facts.
Rajasthan is India’s largest state by geographical area and is known for its vast desert landscape, historic cities and diverse geography. Among its districts, one occupies a significantly larger area than the others.
Which Is the Largest District in Rajasthan by Area?
Jaisalmer is the largest district in Rajasthan by area. It covers approximately 38,401 square kilometres. The district headquarters is Jaisalmer city. It is located in western Rajasthan. A large part of the district lies within the Thar Desert. Jaisalmer shares an international border with Pakistan.
Where Is Jaisalmer Located?
Jaisalmer is located in western Rajasthan. Pakistan lies along its western boundary. Barmer is located towards the south. Jodhpur lies towards the east. Bikaner lies towards the northeast. Its location gives the district strategic importance along India’s western border.
What Is the Area of Jaisalmer District?
Jaisalmer covers approximately 38,401 sq km. It is the largest district in Rajasthan by area. Its vast area includes extensive desert. Large stretches of the district are covered by sand dunes and arid land.
Which Is the Largest Desert District in Rajasthan?
Jaisalmer is the largest desert district in Rajasthan by area. Much of its area forms part of the Thar Desert. The district is known by sand dunes, arid plains and sparse vegetation.
Which District Has the Longest International Border in Rajasthan?
Jaisalmer is one of Rajasthan’s major India-Pakistan border districts. Its western boundary touches Pakistan. The border region has strategic importance for India’s national security. Border areas of the district include desert terrain.
What Is Jaisalmer Famous For?
Jaisalmer is famous for Jaisalmer Fort, Thar Desert, Sam Sand Dunes, Gadisar Lake, Patwon Ki Haveli, Desert safaris, Rajasthani architecture and Traditional handicrafts.
Which Is the Famous Fort of Jaisalmer?
Jaisalmer Fort is the most famous historical landmark in the district. It is also known as Sonar Quila or Golden Fort. The fort was founded by Rawal Jaisal in 1156 AD. It is built mainly from yellow sandstone. It forms part of the Hill Forts of Rajasthan UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Which Is the Largest Tourist Attraction in Jaisalmer?
The Thar Desert is one of Jaisalmer’s biggest tourist attractions. Sam Sand Dunes are particularly popular for desert tourism. Visitors can experience camel safaris and desert camps. The region is also known for its traditional folk music and cultural performances.
What Is Jaisalmer Known as?
Jaisalmer is popularly known as the Golden City. The name is associated with the city’s yellow sandstone buildings and fort. Sunlight gives many of the city’s historic structures a distinctive golden appearance.
Jaisalmer
|Feature
|Details
|District
|Jaisalmer
|State
|Rajasthan
|Status
|Largest district by area
|Area
|About 38,401 sq km
|Headquarters
|Jaisalmer
|Region
|Western Rajasthan
|Desert
|Thar Desert
|International border
|Pakistan
|Famous fort
|Jaisalmer Fort
|Popular name
|Golden City
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