Which Is the Largest District in Rajasthan by Area? Know the Answer

Rajasthan is India’s largest state by geographical area and is known for its vast desert landscape, historic cities and diverse geography. Among its districts, one occupies a significantly larger area than the others.

Which Is the Largest District in Rajasthan by Area?

Jaisalmer is the largest district in Rajasthan by area. It covers approximately 38,401 square kilometres. The district headquarters is Jaisalmer city. It is located in western Rajasthan. A large part of the district lies within the Thar Desert. Jaisalmer shares an international border with Pakistan.

Where Is Jaisalmer Located?

Jaisalmer is located in western Rajasthan. Pakistan lies along its western boundary. Barmer is located towards the south. Jodhpur lies towards the east. Bikaner lies towards the northeast. Its location gives the district strategic importance along India’s western border.