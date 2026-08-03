There has been a rapid shift in the ranking of political parties on a global scale based on how many members they hold. India’s ruling party Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) remains the largest political party in the world with over 140 million registered members according to the party statistics.

China’s Organisation Department of the CPC Central Committee meanwhile confirmed that the Chinese Communist Party has reached 101.29 million members in 2026.

These figures in politics hint at how mass mobilisation shapes modern governance. And hereonwards we will take a look at the official ranking of the top 10 largest political parties by total membership in 2026 for general knowledge.

Rankings of Top 10 Largest Political Parties in the World 2026

The table below breaks down the ten largest political organisations globally based on official party filings and electoral commission reports: