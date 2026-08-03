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Which are the Top 10 Largest Political Parties in the World by Membership Count in 2026?

By Harshita Singh
Last Updated: Aug 3, 2026, 21:48 IST

India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party retains its position as the largest political party in the world with over 140 million registered members. It leads a global list featuring China’s Communist Party, America’s Democrats, and emerging movements, according to recent official organisation reports.

Largest political parties in the World in 2026
Largest political parties in the World in 2026

There has been a rapid shift in the ranking of political parties on a global scale based on how many members they hold. India’s ruling party Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) remains the largest political party in the world with over 140 million registered members according to the party statistics. 

China’s Organisation Department of the CPC Central Committee meanwhile confirmed that the Chinese Communist Party has reached 101.29 million members in 2026. 

These figures in politics hint at how mass mobilisation shapes modern governance. And hereonwards we will take a look at the official ranking of the top 10 largest political parties by total membership in 2026  for general knowledge. 

Rankings of Top 10 Largest Political Parties in the World 2026

The table below breaks down the ten largest political organisations globally based on official party filings and electoral commission reports:

Rank Biggest Political Party Country Estimated Members
1 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) India 140 Million
2 Chinese Communist Party (CCP) China 101.29 Million
3 Democratic Party United States 44.1 Million
4 Republican Party (GOP) United States 37.4 Million
5 Indian National Congress (INC) India 26 Million
6 Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) India 25 Million
7 All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam India 20 Million
8 Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) India 15 Million
9 Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) Tanzania 12 Million
10 National Regeneration Movement (Morena) Mexico 11.05 Million

How Asian and American Parties Compare by Membership

Asian political parties make up the biggest portion of global political membership. The BJP grew its headcount using phone in drives and digital sign up campaigns across India. 

The Communist Party in China relies on steady recruitment through workplace and regional committees. 

In the US voter registration records act as official party rosters. The rosters keep both Democrats and Republicans near the top of the global list of largest political parties.

Newer movements in Latin America and Africa are also expanding quickly. Mexico’s ruling party Morena crossed 11 million members following sign up drives logged with the National Electoral Institute. Tanzania's ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi over in East Africa continues to hold a deep network of local members.

Harshita Singh
Harshita Singh

Senior Executive - Editorial

Harshita Singh is an education and general knowledge journalist with over 5 years of experience in educational writing. Specializing in US affairs and GK, Harshita has a track record of breaking down intricate geopolitical and historical subjects into clear, digestible insights for learners. Her strong background in text analysis, coupled with a Bachelor of Arts (Hons) in English from the University of Delhi, helps her produce authoritative, thoroughly researched content that empowers readers to engage confidently with global current affairs. For inquiries or academic insights, you can reach out to her directly at harshita.singh@jagrannewmedia.com.

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First Published: Aug 3, 2026, 21:48 IST

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