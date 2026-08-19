Which State Is the Largest Producer of Soybean in India? (2026)
Maharashtra is the largest soybean-producing state in India, according to the latest available 2024-25 government agricultural statistics. It produced about 7.37 million tonnes, accounting for 48.27% of India’s total soybean production.
Soybean is one of India’s major oilseed crops. It is used to produce edible oil, soybean meal and several food and industrial products. Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh are the country’s leading soybean-producing states. Keep reading to know in detail.
Which State Produces the Most Soybean in India?
Maharashtra is the largest soybean-producing state in India. Maharashtra produced approximately 7.37 million tonnes of soybean in 2024-25. It accounted for around 48.27% of India’s soybean production. Madhya Pradesh ranked second with about 5.38 million tonnes. Rajasthan was the third-largest producer with around 1.18 million tonnes.
Top Soybean-Producing States in India
|Rank
|State
|Production (2024–25)
|1
|Maharashtra
|7.37 million tonnes
|2
|Madhya Pradesh
|5.38 million tonnes
|3
|Rajasthan
|1.18 million tonnes
|4
|Karnataka
|0.48 million tonnes
|5
|Gujarat
|0.46 million tonnes
Source: Agricultural Statistics at a Glance 2024–25
1. Maharashtra
Maharashtra is the largest soybean-producing state in India. The state produced approximately 7.37 million tonnes of soybean in 2024-25, contributing nearly half of India’s total soybean production. Vidarbha and Marathwada are important soybean-growing regions.
2. Madhya Pradesh
Madhya Pradesh produced approximately 5.38 million tonnes in 2024-25. Madhya Pradesh had been the leading soybean-producing state in several earlier years, but Maharashtra ranked first in 2024-25.
3. Rajasthan
Rajasthan ranked third among India’s soybean-producing states in 2024-25, with approximately 1.18 million tonnes of production. Soybean is mainly grown in the southeastern parts of Rajasthan.
4. Karnataka
Karnataka ranked fourth among the top soybean-producing states in India, producing approximately 0.48 million tonnes in 2024-25. Karnataka is an important soybean-producing state in southern India.
5. Gujarat
Gujarat ranked fifth among India’s leading soybean-producing states in 2024-25, producing approximately 0.46 million tonnes. Soybean is cultivated as an important oilseed crop in parts of Gujarat.
Why Is Maharashtra a Major Soybean Producer?
Maharashtra has a large area under soybean cultivation. Vidarbha and Marathwada are important soybean-growing regions. The crop is well suited to the state’s rainfed agricultural areas. Soybean is an important source of income for farmers in several districts.
What About Madhya Pradesh?
Madhya Pradesh has historically been one of India’s leading soybean-producing states and is often called the Soybean State of India. It had the largest share of production in several earlier years. Madhya Pradesh produced approximately 5.38 million tonnes in 2024-25.
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