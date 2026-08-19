Which State Is the Largest Producer of Soybean in India? (2026)

Soybean is one of India’s major oilseed crops. It is used to produce edible oil, soybean meal and several food and industrial products. Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh are the country’s leading soybean-producing states. Keep reading to know in detail. Which State Produces the Most Soybean in India? Maharashtra is the largest soybean-producing state in India. Maharashtra produced approximately 7.37 million tonnes of soybean in 2024-25. It accounted for around 48.27% of India’s soybean production. Madhya Pradesh ranked second with about 5.38 million tonnes. Rajasthan was the third-largest producer with around 1.18 million tonnes. Top Soybean-Producing States in India Rank State Production (2024–25) 1 Maharashtra 7.37 million tonnes 2 Madhya Pradesh 5.38 million tonnes 3 Rajasthan 1.18 million tonnes 4 Karnataka 0.48 million tonnes 5 Gujarat 0.46 million tonnes



Source: Agricultural Statistics at a Glance 2024–25 1. Maharashtra Maharashtra is the largest soybean-producing state in India. The state produced approximately 7.37 million tonnes of soybean in 2024-25, contributing nearly half of India’s total soybean production. Vidarbha and Marathwada are important soybean-growing regions. 2. Madhya Pradesh Madhya Pradesh produced approximately 5.38 million tonnes in 2024-25. Madhya Pradesh had been the leading soybean-producing state in several earlier years, but Maharashtra ranked first in 2024-25. 3. Rajasthan Rajasthan ranked third among India’s soybean-producing states in 2024-25, with approximately 1.18 million tonnes of production. Soybean is mainly grown in the southeastern parts of Rajasthan. 4. Karnataka Karnataka ranked fourth among the top soybean-producing states in India, producing approximately 0.48 million tonnes in 2024-25. Karnataka is an important soybean-producing state in southern India.