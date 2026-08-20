List of Districts in Madhya Pradesh: Check the Complete 55 Districts Name, Area Here
Madhya Pradesh has a total of 55 districts divided across 10 administrative divisions. This list covers every district's name, headquarters, and area in square kilometers. Check the details here.
Madhya Pradesh is the second largest state of India after Rajasthan, it accounts for 9.3% of the total landmass of India. Madhya Pradesh has 55 districts distributed across 10 administrative divisions. It is also the state with the second largest number of districts in India.
Let us explore the list of districts of Madhya Pradesh along with the headquarters and area.
List of Districts of Madhya Pradesh by Area
The following is the list of 55 districts of Madhya Pradesh along with their headquarters and their area.
|
No.
|
District
|
Headquarters
|
Area (km²)
|
1
|
Agar-Malwa
|
Agar
|
2,785
|
2
|
Alirajpur
|
Alirajpur
|
3,182
|
3
|
Anuppur
|
Anuppur
|
3,747
|
4
|
Ashoknagar
|
Ashoknagar
|
4,674
|
5
|
Balaghat
|
Balaghat
|
9,229
|
6
|
Barwani
|
Barwani
|
5,432
|
7
|
Betul
|
Betul
|
10,043
|
8
|
Bhind
|
Bhind
|
4,459
|
9
|
Bhopal
|
Bhopal
|
2,772
|
10
|
Burhanpur
|
Burhanpur
|
3,427
|
11
|
Chhatarpur
|
Chhatarpur
|
8,687
|
12
|
Chhindwara
|
Chhindwara
|
11,815*
|
13
|
Damoh
|
Damoh
|
7,306
|
14
|
Datia
|
Datia
|
2,694
|
15
|
Dewas
|
Dewas
|
7,020
|
16
|
Dhar
|
Dhar
|
8,153
|
17
|
Dindori
|
Dindori
|
7,427
|
18
|
Guna
|
Guna
|
6,485
|
19
|
Gwalior
|
Gwalior
|
5,465
|
20
|
Harda
|
Harda
|
3,339
|
21
|
Indore
|
Indore
|
3,898
|
22
|
Jabalpur
|
Jabalpur
|
5,210
|
23
|
Jhabua
|
Jhabua
|
6,782
|
24
|
Katni
|
Katni
|
4,947
|
25
|
Khandwa (East Nimar)
|
Khandwa
|
7,349
|
26
|
Khargone (West Nimar)
|
Khargone
|
8,010
|
27
|
Maihar
|
Maihar
|
2,723
|
28
|
Mandla
|
Mandla
|
5,805
|
29
|
Mandsaur
|
Mandsaur
|
5,530
|
30
|
Mauganj
|
Mauganj
|
1,867
|
31
|
Morena
|
Morena
|
4,991
|
32
|
Narmadapuram
|
Hoshangabad
|
6,698
|
33
|
Narsinghpur
|
Narsinghpur
|
5,133
|
34
|
Neemuch
|
Neemuch
|
4,267
|
35
|
Niwari
|
Niwari
|
1,170
|
36
|
Pandhurna
|
Pandhurna
|
1,522
|
37
|
Panna
|
Panna
|
7,135
|
38
|
Raisen
|
Raisen
|
8,466
|
39
|
Rajgarh
|
Rajgarh
|
6,143
|
40
|
Ratlam
|
Ratlam
|
4,861
|
41
|
Rewa
|
Rewa
|
6,314*
|
42
|
Sagar
|
Sagar
|
10,252
|
43
|
Satna
|
Satna
|
7,502*
|
44
|
Sehore
|
Sehore
|
6,578
|
45
|
Seoni
|
Seoni
|
8,758
|
46
|
Shahdol
|
Shahdol
|
6,205
|
47
|
Shajapur
|
Shajapur
|
6,196
|
48
|
Sheopur
|
Sheopur
|
6,585
|
49
|
Shivpuri
|
Shivpuri
|
10,290
|
50
|
Sidhi
|
Sidhi
|
10,520
|
51
|
Singrauli
|
Waidhan
|
5,672
|
52
|
Tikamgarh
|
Tikamgarh
|
5,055
|
53
|
Ujjain
|
Ujjain
|
6,091
|
54
|
Umaria
|
Umaria
|
4,062
|
55
|
Vidisha
|
Vidisha
|
7,362
Which is the largest district in Madhya Pradesh?
The largest district in Madhya Pradesh is Chhindwara, with an area of 11,815 square kilometers. It is home to the Pench National Park, which is often referred to as the inspiration for Rudyard Kipling's Jungle Book.
Which is the smallest district in Madhya Pradesh?
The smallest district in Madhya Pradesh is Niwari with an area of 1170 square kilometers. It was part of the Tikamgarh district, but on October 1, 2018, it was separated to form the Niwari district.
Which are the newest districts of Madhya Pradesh?
The newest districts of Madhya Pradesh are Maihar, Mauganj and Pandhurana, these were formed in 2023.
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