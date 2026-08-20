List of Districts in Madhya Pradesh: Check the Complete 55 Districts Name, Area Here

Madhya Pradesh is the second largest state of India after Rajasthan, it accounts for 9.3% of the total landmass of India. Madhya Pradesh has 55 districts distributed across 10 administrative divisions. It is also the state with the second largest number of districts in India.

Let us explore the list of districts of Madhya Pradesh along with the headquarters and area.

List of Districts of Madhya Pradesh by Area

The following is the list of 55 districts of Madhya Pradesh along with their headquarters and their area.