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List of Districts in Madhya Pradesh: Check the Complete 55 Districts Name, Area Here

By Mrigank Chakraborty
Last Updated: Aug 20, 2026, 16:56 IST

Madhya Pradesh has a total of 55 districts divided across 10 administrative divisions. This list covers every district's name, headquarters, and area in square kilometers. Check the details here.

List of Districts in Madhya Pradesh: Check the Complete 55 Districts Name, Area Here
List of Districts in Madhya Pradesh: Check the Complete 55 Districts Name, Area Here

Madhya Pradesh is the second largest state of India after Rajasthan, it accounts for 9.3% of the total landmass of India. Madhya Pradesh has 55 districts distributed across 10 administrative divisions. It is also the state with the second largest number of districts in India.

Let us explore the list of districts of Madhya Pradesh along with the headquarters and area.

List of Districts of Madhya Pradesh by Area

The following is the list of 55 districts of Madhya Pradesh along with their headquarters and their area.

No.

District

Headquarters

Area (km²)

1

Agar-Malwa

Agar

2,785

2

Alirajpur

Alirajpur

3,182

3

Anuppur

Anuppur

3,747

4

Ashoknagar

Ashoknagar

4,674

5

Balaghat

Balaghat

9,229

6

Barwani

Barwani

5,432

7

Betul

Betul

10,043

8

Bhind

Bhind

4,459

9

Bhopal

Bhopal

2,772

10

Burhanpur

Burhanpur

3,427

11

Chhatarpur

Chhatarpur

8,687

12

Chhindwara

Chhindwara

11,815*

13

Damoh

Damoh

7,306

14

Datia

Datia

2,694

15

Dewas

Dewas

7,020

16

Dhar

Dhar

8,153

17

Dindori

Dindori

7,427

18

Guna

Guna

6,485

19

Gwalior

Gwalior

5,465

20

Harda

Harda

3,339

21

Indore

Indore

3,898

22

Jabalpur

Jabalpur

5,210

23

Jhabua

Jhabua

6,782

24

Katni

Katni

4,947

25

Khandwa (East Nimar)

Khandwa

7,349

26

Khargone (West Nimar)

Khargone

8,010

27

Maihar

Maihar

2,723

28

Mandla

Mandla

5,805

29

Mandsaur

Mandsaur

5,530

30

Mauganj

Mauganj

1,867

31

Morena

Morena

4,991

32

Narmadapuram

Hoshangabad

6,698

33

Narsinghpur

Narsinghpur

5,133

34

Neemuch

Neemuch

4,267

35

Niwari

Niwari

1,170

36

Pandhurna

Pandhurna

1,522

37

Panna

Panna

7,135

38

Raisen

Raisen

8,466

39

Rajgarh

Rajgarh

6,143

40

Ratlam

Ratlam

4,861

41

Rewa

Rewa

6,314*

42

Sagar

Sagar

10,252

43

Satna

Satna

7,502*

44

Sehore

Sehore

6,578

45

Seoni

Seoni

8,758

46

Shahdol

Shahdol

6,205

47

Shajapur

Shajapur

6,196

48

Sheopur

Sheopur

6,585

49

Shivpuri

Shivpuri

10,290

50

Sidhi

Sidhi

10,520

51

Singrauli

Waidhan

5,672

52

Tikamgarh

Tikamgarh

5,055

53

Ujjain

Ujjain

6,091

54

Umaria

Umaria

4,062

55

Vidisha

Vidisha

7,362

Which is the largest district in Madhya Pradesh?

The largest district in Madhya Pradesh is Chhindwara, with an area of 11,815 square kilometers. It is home to the Pench National Park, which is often referred to as the inspiration for Rudyard Kipling's Jungle Book.

Which is the smallest district in Madhya Pradesh?

The smallest district in Madhya Pradesh is Niwari with an area of 1170 square kilometers. It was part of the Tikamgarh district, but on October 1, 2018, it was separated to form the Niwari district.

Which are the newest districts of Madhya Pradesh?

The newest districts of Madhya Pradesh are Maihar, Mauganj and Pandhurana, these were formed in 2023.

Check out other interesting articles from the general knowledge section to boost your knowledge of national and international topics. Stay connected with Jagran Josh.

Mrigank Chakraborty
Mrigank Chakraborty

Deputy Manager - Editorial

Mriganka Chakraborty is a seasoned digital journalist and communications professional who is currently working as Deputy Manager at Jagran Josh, where he leads the General Knowledge Section. As a subject matter expert with 8+ years of editorial experience, he has created authoritative content that is trusted by millions of readers around the world in Science, History, Geography, Polity, Economy, Sports, and Technology. His extensive expertise in these subjects enables him to present complex topics in an engaging, accurate, and reader-friendly manner to a global audience, making learning addictive and fun.

His background in a wide range of content areas and his ability to move between them make him a trusted voice to readers who want reliable, well-researched content across a variety of disciplines.
In his leisure time, Mriganka enjoys reading fiction novels and watching action and thriller movies, and cricket, which not only hone his storytelling skills but also keep his editorial vision fresh and dynamic.

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First Published: Aug 20, 2026, 16:55 IST

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