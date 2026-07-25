India and Pakistan have fought each other in full war 4 times and numerous border standoffs since independence. The last conflict between India and Paksitan was on May 2025, when India launched Operation Sindoor in response to the killing of tourists in Pahalgam by terror outfits based in Pakistan. From the War of 1971 to the Kargil War of 1999 and the most recent Operation Sindoor, let us look at the complete list of India-Pakistan conflicts from 1947 to 2025 here. India Pakistan Conflicts 1947 to 2025 Here is the list of wars and standoffs between India and Pakistan till 2025. Conflict Name Year Cause of War/ Conflict Outcome of War First Kashmir War 1947-48 Kashmir's accession UN ceasefire, LoC created Second Kashmir War 1965 Operation Gibraltar Tashkent Agreement was signed. Bangladesh Liberation War 1971 East Pakistan crisis India defeats Pakistan leading to the formation of Bangladesh. Siachen Conflict 1984-2003 Glacier control India holds the glacier Kargil War 1999 Kashmir infiltration India regains Kargil heights Balakot Crisis 2019 Pulwama attack Limited airstrikes Operation Sindoor 2025 Pahalgam attack Cross-border strikes, ceasefire

The India Pakistan conflict consists of full blown wars and standoffs. While a war involves fight between two countries over a period of time with regular clash between two armies. A standoff on the other hand involves cross border firing or shelling, minor intrusions by enemy forces along the border. First India-Pakistan War (1947-48) The first India-Pakistan war started a few months after the separation of India and Pakistan, on October 1947, it started with invasion of Kashmir by tribal militia to annex Kashmir. Kashmir king at that time Maharaja Hari Singh sought India’s help and signed the accession to India on 26th October, 1947, thereby making Kashmir a part of India. The war continued till 1948, until India raised this issue with UN in 1948, the corresponding ceasefire took place on 1st January 1949.

This led to the signing of Karachi Agreement in July 27, 1949 between the leaders of India and Pakistan officially establishing the Line of Control. Second India-Pakistan War (1965) The Second war between India and Pakistan started in 1965, it was launched by Pakistan under the codename Operation Gibraltar. In this operation Pakistani army forces entered India occupied Kashmir. It was a 22 day war in which India engaged with Pakistani forces along the border. Indian forces retaliated and crossed the border towards Lahore during the last 17 days of the war. Overall the war ended without clear winner, but India held the upper hand as they captured major areas infiltrated by Pakistani troops and halted thier movement. The Taskhent Declaration was signed on 1966 by Indian Prime Minister Lal Bahadir Shastri and by Pakistan president Muhammad Ayub Khan.

Third India-Pakistan War (1971) The third India Pakistan war again started in 1971, when India helped the Mukti Bahini to gain independence from Pakistan. It was a 13 day conflict where Pakistan first attacked the Indian airfields. This war resulted in the loss of Pakistan and the formation of the Bangladesh on 16th December, 19771. It was the largest ever surrender in world history with over 93000 Pakistani soldiers surrendering. Fourth India-Pakistan War or Kargil War (1999) The fourth Indo-Pak war or Kargil War started in 1999, it started when Pakistani military and paramilitary forces infiltrated and occupied mountain peaks of strategic importance to Indian army in the Kargil-Dras sector. The war started in May, 1999 and ended on July, 1999 due to the tremendous pressure . It is one of the major wars fought by India and Pakistan, this was marked by high altitude warfare which made it one of the most challenging wars in the history. Indian armed forces took the Operation Vijay. The war ended with mediation of America.