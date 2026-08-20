Maharashtra Namo Shetkari Mahasanman Nidhi Yojana 2026: Objective, Benefits, Eligibility, Required Documents & How to Apply
Explore the Maharashtra Namo Shetkari Mahasanman Nidhi Yojana 2026 with its objective, benefits, eligibility, required documents, and how to apply.
The Maharashtra Namo Shetkari Mahasanman Nidhi Yojana 2026 is a welfare initiative launched by the Government of Maharashtra to provide financial assistance to farmers' families
So, let’s explore its objective, benefits, eligibility, required documents, & how to apply for the Maharashtra Namo Shetkari Mahasanman Nidhi Yojana 2026.
Quick Overview: Maharashtra Namo Shetkari Mahasanman Nidhi Yojana 2026
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Aspects
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Details
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Scheme Name
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Maharashtra Namo Shetkari Mahasanman Nidhi Yojana 2026
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State
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Maharashtra
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Launched By
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Government of Maharashtra
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Launch Year
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2023
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Benefit
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Annual Assistance of Rs. 6,000/-
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Category
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Agriculture
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Last Verified
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July 30, 2026
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Official Website
What is Maharashtra Namo Shetkari Mahasanman Nidhi Yojana 2026?
The Maharashtra Namo Shetkari Mahasanman Nidhi Yojana 2026, launched by the Government of Maharashtra, is to provide annual financial assistance of Rs. 6,000/- to all farmers.
Objective
The primary objectives of the Maharashtra Namo Shetkari Mahasanman Nidhi Yojana 2026 are the following:
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Promote Income Supplement
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Agricultural Expense Support
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To promote the strengthening of the rural economy
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To provide seamless welfare delivery
Benefits
The benefits of the Maharashtra Namo Shetkari Mahasanman Nidhi Yojana 2026 are:
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Eligible farmers will get Rs. 2000/- per instalment as per the PM KISAN eligibility.
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All the beneficiaries of PM KISAN are also eligible for this scheme.
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The NSMNY will get the beneficiaries after the Government of India releases the list.
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The first instalment of Maharashtra Namo Shetkari Mahasanman Nidhi Yojana 2026 will be given as per the list of the 14th instalment of PMKISAN.
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Eligible farmers will get Rs. 2000/- from PMKISAN & NSMNY at each instalment.
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Farmers will benefit through DBT.
Eligibility Criteria
The eligibility criteria for this scheme are
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Permanent resident of Maharashtra.
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Farmers should be registered in Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana.
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Cultivable land holding farmers' families (comprising of husband, wife and minor children) having land holding on dated 01.02.2019 are eligible for both PM KISAN & NSMNY schemes.
Required Documents
List of the required documents:
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Resident proof of Maharashtra
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Aadhaar Card
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Bank Passbook
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Ration Card
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PM-KISAN Registration Number
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Agricultural Land-Related Documents.
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Passport-size photograph
How to Apply for the Maharashtra Namo Shetkari Mahasanman Nidhi Yojana 2026?
To apply for the Maharashtra Namo Shetkari Mahasanman Nidhi Yojana 2026, follow these step-by-step guidelines:
1. Self-Registration on the PMKISAN Portal: Click on this link: https://fw.pmkisan.gov.in/
2. Verification of eligibility of registered beneficiary.
3. Approval at the Taluka Nodal Officer level.
4. Approval at District Nodal Officer level.
5. Final Approval at State Nodal Officer Level.
Note: No need for approval at the district and state level in case of direct registration at TNO login.
Executive - Editorial
Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.