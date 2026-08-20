Maharashtra Namo Shetkari Mahasanman Nidhi Yojana 2026: Objective, Benefits, Eligibility, Required Documents & How to Apply

The Maharashtra Namo Shetkari Mahasanman Nidhi Yojana 2026 is a welfare initiative launched by the Government of Maharashtra to provide financial assistance to farmers' families So, let’s explore its objective, benefits, eligibility, required documents, & how to apply for the Maharashtra Namo Shetkari Mahasanman Nidhi Yojana 2026. Quick Overview: Maharashtra Namo Shetkari Mahasanman Nidhi Yojana 2026 Aspects Details Scheme Name Maharashtra Namo Shetkari Mahasanman Nidhi Yojana 2026 State Maharashtra Launched By Government of Maharashtra Launch Year 2023 Benefit Annual Assistance of Rs. 6,000/- Category Agriculture Last Verified July 30, 2026 Official Website https://nsmny.mahait.org/ What is Maharashtra Namo Shetkari Mahasanman Nidhi Yojana 2026?

The Maharashtra Namo Shetkari Mahasanman Nidhi Yojana 2026, launched by the Government of Maharashtra, is to provide annual financial assistance of Rs. 6,000/- to all farmers. Objective The primary objectives of the Maharashtra Namo Shetkari Mahasanman Nidhi Yojana 2026 are the following: Promote Income Supplement

Agricultural Expense Support

To promote the strengthening of the rural economy

To provide seamless welfare delivery Benefits The benefits of the Maharashtra Namo Shetkari Mahasanman Nidhi Yojana 2026 are: Eligible farmers will get Rs. 2000/- per instalment as per the PM KISAN eligibility. All the beneficiaries of PM KISAN are also eligible for this scheme. The NSMNY will get the beneficiaries after the Government of India releases the list. The first instalment of Maharashtra Namo Shetkari Mahasanman Nidhi Yojana 2026 will be given as per the list of the 14th instalment of PMKISAN. Eligible farmers will get Rs. 2000/- from PMKISAN & NSMNY at each instalment. Farmers will benefit through DBT.

Eligibility Criteria The eligibility criteria for this scheme are Permanent resident of Maharashtra. Farmers should be registered in Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. Cultivable land holding farmers' families (comprising of husband, wife and minor children) having land holding on dated 01.02.2019 are eligible for both PM KISAN & NSMNY schemes. Required Documents List of the required documents: Resident proof of Maharashtra Aadhaar Card Bank Passbook Ration Card PM-KISAN Registration Number Agricultural Land-Related Documents. Passport-size photograph How to Apply for the Maharashtra Namo Shetkari Mahasanman Nidhi Yojana 2026? To apply for the Maharashtra Namo Shetkari Mahasanman Nidhi Yojana 2026, follow these step-by-step guidelines: 1. Self-Registration on the PMKISAN Portal: Click on this link: https://fw.pmkisan.gov.in/