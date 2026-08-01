Neeraj Chopra Won the Silver Medal in Men's Javelin Throw at the Commonwealth Games 2026: Check His Biography & Major Achievements
Know who Neeraj Chopra is after winning the men's javelin silver medal at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. Check his biography, achievements, and medal performance.
India's star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra won the silver medal in the men's javelin throw at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.
Competing against other strong champions, Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage and Yash Vir Singh, in CWG 2026, Neeraj produced a brilliant throw of 85.83 metres to finish second on the podium and win his second Commonwealth Games medal in silver.
This victory makes Neeraj Chopra the greatest Indian athlete, marking another major international title in his remarkable career.
Here's everything you need to know about Neeraj Chopra, who won the Men's Javelin Throw Silver Medal at the 2026 Commonwealth Games.
Neeraj Chopra Biography
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Aspects
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Details
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Full Name
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Neeraj Chopra
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Date of Birth
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24 December 1997
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Age
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28 years (as of 2026)
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Birthplace
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Khandra, Panipat, Haryana
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Sport
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Athletics
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Event
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Javelin Throw
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World Ranking
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7th
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Personal Best
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90.23 m
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Olympic Games
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Gold (2020), Silver (2024)
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World Championships
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Gold (2023), Silver (2022)
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Commonwealth Games
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Gold (2018), Silver (2026)
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Asian Games
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Gold (2018, 2023)
Neeraj Chopra's Silver Medal Performance at Commonwealth Games 2026
Neeraj Chopra, who won the Men's Javelin Throw Silver Medal at the 2026 Commonwealth Games. His winning throw of 85.83 metres earned him the silver medal and made him a two-time Commonwealth Games champion, having previously won the title at the Gold Coast Games in 2018.
Sri Lanka's Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage won the gold medal at Commonwealth Games 2026 by throwing at 89.75 metres
Who is Neeraj Chopra?
Neeraj Chopra was born on December 24, 1997, in Khandra village, Panipat district, Haryana, India. He is the first Indian track and field athlete to win an Olympic gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.
Since then, he has been recognised with another achievement in the World Championships, Diamond League, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games titles to his career.
Neeraj Chopra's Major Career Achievements
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Year
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Achievement
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Medal
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2026
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Commonwealth Games (Glasgow)
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Silver
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2024
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Olympic Games (Paris)
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Silver
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2023
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Asian Games (Hangzhou)
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Gold
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2023
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World Athletics Championships (Budapest)
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Gold
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2022
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World Athletics Championships (Eugene)
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Silver
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2022
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Diamond League Final (Zürich)
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Gold
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2021
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Olympic Games (Tokyo)
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Gold
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2018
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Asian Games (Jakarta)
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Gold
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2018
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Commonwealth Games (Gold Coast)
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Gold
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2016
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World U20 Championships
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Gold
Interesting Facts about Neeraj Chopra
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Neeraj Chopra became the first Indian track and field athlete to win an Olympic gold medal.
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He is India’s first world athletics champion.
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He won his first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in 2018.
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He is widely regarded as the greatest Indian athlete in the history of track and field.
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Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.