India's star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra won the silver medal in the men's javelin throw at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Competing against other strong champions, Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage and Yash Vir Singh, in CWG 2026, Neeraj produced a brilliant throw of 85.83 metres to finish second on the podium and win his second Commonwealth Games medal in silver.

This victory makes Neeraj Chopra the greatest Indian athlete, marking another major international title in his remarkable career.

Here's everything you need to know about Neeraj Chopra, who won the Men's Javelin Throw Silver Medal at the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

Neeraj Chopra Biography