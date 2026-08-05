The search for the oldest currencies still in use shows just how long some money systems can last. Records from the Bank of England hint that the British pound sterling is the oldest currency in the world and is still used today. The history of British pound goes back over 1200 years to simple Anglo Saxon silver coins.

Money changes constantly with inflation and new technology but some specific national currencies have managed to stay in everyday use. This article is about those oldest active currencies and their history of origin as an important subject matter in economics.

What was the First Currency in the World?

It is important to see where minted money came from before looking at the surviving currencies.

Historians at the British Museum note that the Lydian Stater was created around 600 BC in what is now Turkey. It was the first ever official currency in the world.