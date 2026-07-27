Which is the Only National Flag in the World That is Neither Square Nor Rectangular?
The national flag of Nepal is the most unique flag in the world due to its shape. It is neither square nor rectangular in shape. Learn about the significance of the colours and symbols of the flag of Nepal.
Nepal is the only in the world that is exceptional when it comes to its shape. While most of the flags are rectangular with some flags square in shape, Nepal’s flag appears in the form of two triangular pennons stacked with each other. This makes it the most unique flag in the world.
Let us learn more about the National flag of Nepal, its history and what do the colours and symbols of the flag represent.
Such questions are often asked in competitive exams as these are very interesting and helps one gain knowledge on unique topics.
What does the Colours of the Nepal Flag Represent?
The Nepal flag is made of two primary colours: crimson red and blue. The crimson red colour represents the bravery of the Nepali people and also the colour of the national flower of Nepal which is rhododendron flower, it is also called as Lali Gurans in Nepali.
The blue colour represents peace and harmony and also the water resources of the Nepal.
What does the Symbols in the Nepal Flag Represent?
Besides the two colours, there is a third colour in the Nepal flag which is used to represent the two symbols of moon and sun. The colour white represents calmness and purity and the sun and moon represent eternal longevity.
In other words, it means that the country of Nepal should stay prosperous till the time sun and moon are there.
When was the National Flag Adopted in Nepal?
The national flag of Nepal was officially adopted on December 16, 1962. It also coincided with the formation of a new constitutional government under King Mahendra. The older flags of Nepal had sun and moon with faces, the official flag removed all that.
What is the Study of Flags called?
The study of flags is called is vexillology, and it covers the history, symbolism and usage, and the person who studies the flags is known as vexillologists.
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Deputy Manager - Editorial
Mriganka Chakraborty is a seasoned digital journalist and communications professional who is currently working as Deputy Manager at Jagran Josh, where he leads the General Knowledge Section. As a subject matter expert with 8+ years of editorial experience, he has created authoritative content that is trusted by millions of readers around the world in Science, History, Geography, Polity, Economy, Sports, and Technology. His extensive expertise in these subjects enables him to present complex topics in an engaging, accurate, and reader-friendly manner to a global audience, making learning addictive and fun.
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