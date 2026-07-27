Which is the Only National Flag in the World That is Neither Square Nor Rectangular?

Nepal is the only in the world that is exceptional when it comes to its shape. While most of the flags are rectangular with some flags square in shape, Nepal’s flag appears in the form of two triangular pennons stacked with each other. This makes it the most unique flag in the world.

Let us learn more about the National flag of Nepal, its history and what do the colours and symbols of the flag represent.

Such questions are often asked in competitive exams as these are very interesting and helps one gain knowledge on unique topics.

What does the Colours of the Nepal Flag Represent?

The Nepal flag is made of two primary colours: crimson red and blue. The crimson red colour represents the bravery of the Nepali people and also the colour of the national flower of Nepal which is rhododendron flower, it is also called as Lali Gurans in Nepali.