Rohit Sharma Breaks Sachin Tendulkar's Record with Historic First-Ever Indian ODI Century at Lord’s
Indian captain Rohit Sharma answered intense media speculation during the India tour of England. He became the first Indian batter to hit an ODI hundred at Lord's, breaking a legendary record held by Sachin Tendulkar.
The Indian captain Rohit Sharma becomes the first Indian men's cricket player to hit an ODI century at Lord’s on Sunday 19th July 2026. There were speculations surrounding his retirement from white ball cricket. But Rohit Sharma’s century at the historic home of cricket has silenced them all.
Rohit has now established himself as the oldest Indian to score an international century across all formats at the age of 39 years and 80 days old. This Lord’s ODI century also means that he has officially surpassed Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 38 years and 327 days.
Rohit Sharma 100 Silences Selection Rumours
The high stakes match occurred immediately after media reports alleged that BCCI selectors intended to look past the veteran opener following India's second ODI defeat.
BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia however quickly clarified that Rohit retains complete control over his career timeline.
England has put a total of 387/3 for India to chase with Ben Duckett’s commendable innings of 141. And Rohit’s 34th ODI century at a ground where cricket was birthed helped him achieve the feat.
Rohit Breaks Sachin’s Record of Most ODI Centuries in a Single Foreign Country
Apart from being the first Indian batter to hit an ODI century at Lord’s Rohit has now become the most successful visiting batter to a single country. The record was previously held by Sachin Tendulkar with 7 centuries in the UAE which now goes to Rohit for the first time.
|
Most Successful Batter
|
Country
|
ODI Centuries as a Visitor
|
Rohit Sharma
|
England
|
8
|
Sachin Tendulkar
|
UAE
|
7
|
Saeed Anwar
|
UAE
|
7
|
AB de Villiers
|
India
|
7
Note that this historic 100 runs also marked Rohit’s 46th international century as a designated opening batter and pushed him past Tendulkar’s tally of 45 at the top of the order for India.
First Indian to score an ODI century at Lord's ✅— BCCI (@BCCI) July 19, 2026
8️⃣th ODI century in England ✅
Rohit Sharma with a special knock at the Home of Cricket 💙
Updates ▶️ https://t.co/pLZ2PvDH5G#TeamIndia | #ENGvIND | @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/S23LZfktRi
The Historic 400th Rohit Kohli Partnership
The run chase also celebrated a huge record for Indian cricket. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli put together a crucial 113 run partnership for the second wicket while playing in their 400th international match together.
This performance marks their 21st century stand in ODI cricket and moves them past Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara and Tillakaratne Dilshan into sole possession of second place on the all-time highest partnership run list. Only the legendary duo of Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly sit higher with 26 century stands.
Senior Executive - Editorial
Harshita Singh is an education and general knowledge journalist with over 5 years of experience in educational writing. Specializing in US affairs and GK, Harshita has a track record of breaking down intricate geopolitical and historical subjects into clear, digestible insights for learners. Her strong background in text analysis, coupled with a Bachelor of Arts (Hons) in English from the University of Delhi, helps her produce authoritative, thoroughly researched content that empowers readers to engage confidently with global current affairs. For inquiries or academic insights, you can reach out to her directly at harshita.singh@jagrannewmedia.com.