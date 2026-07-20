The Indian captain Rohit Sharma becomes the first Indian men's cricket player to hit an ODI century at Lord’s on Sunday 19th July 2026. There were speculations surrounding his retirement from white ball cricket. But Rohit Sharma’s century at the historic home of cricket has silenced them all.

Rohit has now established himself as the oldest Indian to score an international century across all formats at the age of 39 years and 80 days old. This Lord’s ODI century also means that he has officially surpassed Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 38 years and 327 days.

Rohit Sharma 100 Silences Selection Rumours

The high stakes match occurred immediately after media reports alleged that BCCI selectors intended to look past the veteran opener following India's second ODI defeat.

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia however quickly clarified that Rohit retains complete control over his career timeline.