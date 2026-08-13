Top 10 Highest-Paying Countries in the World: Check Which Country Takes No. 1 Spot
Switzerland tops the list of the world’s highest-paying countries. Check the top 10 countries with the highest average salaries and their salary figures.
The country where you work can have a major impact on your earning potential. Switzerland ranks first among the world’s highest-paying countries, followed by Luxembourg and the United States. Keep reading to know about the highest paying countries in the world.
Top 10 Highest-Paying Countries in the World
1. Switzerland
Switzerland ranks first among the highest-paying countries in the world. The average annual salary is around $131,416. It recorded the highest salary for 27 out of 30 job roles analysed in the study.
2. Luxembourg
The average annual salary is around $108,672. Luxembourg ranks second. The country is a major international financial centre.
3. United States
The average annual salary is around $105,482. The US ranks third. Technology, healthcare, finance and business offer many high-paying jobs. The country has one of the world’s largest employment markets.
4. Denmark
The average annual salary is around $93,305. Denmark ranks fourth. Healthcare, technology, engineering and pharmaceuticals are important sectors.
5. Iceland
The average annual salary is around $89,075. Iceland occupies the fifth position. Tourism, energy, technology and fisheries are important parts of its economy.
6. Australia
The average annual salary is around $87,156. Australia ranks sixth. Mining, healthcare, construction, engineering and technology are major employment sectors.
7. Belgium
The average annual salary is around $86,773. Belgium ranks seventh. Pharmaceuticals, chemicals, finance and technology are important high-paying sectors.
8. United Kingdom
The average annual salary is around $82,403. The UK ranks eighth. London is one of the world’s major financial centres.
9. United Arab Emirates
The average annual salary is around $82,076. The UAE ranks ninth. Dubai and Abu Dhabi have large international business and financial sectors. Energy, construction, technology, tourism and finance provide major employment opportunities.
10. Germany
The average annual salary is around $81,534. Germany completes the top 10. It has Europe’s largest economy. Engineering, automotive, manufacturing, technology and healthcare are important sectors. Skilled workers are in demand across several industries.
Top 10 Highest-Paying Countries: Complete List
|Rank
|Country
|Average Annual Salary
|1
|Switzerland
|$131,416
|2
|Luxembourg
|$108,672
|3
|United States
|$105,482
|4
|Denmark
|$93,305
|5
|Iceland
|$89,075
|6
|Australia
|$87,156
|7
|Belgium
|$86,773
|8
|United Kingdom
|$82,403
|9
|United Arab Emirates
|$82,076
|10
|Germany
|$81,534
Which Country Pays the Highest Salary?
Switzerland ranks first, with an average annual salary of $131,416 in the study. It also recorded the highest-paying salary for 27 of the 30 job roles analysed.
Executive - Editorial
Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.