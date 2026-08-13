Top 10 Highest-Paying Countries in the World: Check Which Country Takes No. 1 Spot

The country where you work can have a major impact on your earning potential. Switzerland ranks first among the world’s highest-paying countries, followed by Luxembourg and the United States. Keep reading to know about the highest paying countries in the world.

Top 10 Highest-Paying Countries in the World

1. Switzerland

Switzerland ranks first among the highest-paying countries in the world. The average annual salary is around $131,416. It recorded the highest salary for 27 out of 30 job roles analysed in the study.

2. Luxembourg

The average annual salary is around $108,672. Luxembourg ranks second. The country is a major international financial centre.

3. United States

The average annual salary is around $105,482. The US ranks third. Technology, healthcare, finance and business offer many high-paying jobs. The country has one of the world’s largest employment markets.