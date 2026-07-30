The rivers are the lifeblood of India, which run through the beautiful valleys and crowded cities of our nation. The rivers are not only sources of water, but they are actually the lifelines of our country. People in millions depend upon these rivers for their agricultural purposes, drinking and earning their livelihood from them and hence become an important part of the Indian culture and economy. There is something special about every small river as well as a large river. But among all these strong rivers, there is one strong river which makes a distinct identity for Northeast India. Have you ever wondered about these rivers that are the tributaries of this strong river?

What Are The Major Tributaries Of The Brahmaputra River In India?

One of the major rivers of Asia is the Brahmaputra, which has a total length of nearly 2,900 kilometres, out of which 916 kilometres are in India. This river is joined by many tributaries when it passes through the regions of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, thereby bringing large quantities of water and soil.