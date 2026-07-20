What is a CKYC Number? Why Every Bank Customer Should Know It

The Central Know Your Customer (CKYC) is a unique 14-digit number that is assigned by the central bank after successful verification of Know Your Customer (KYC) number. India's central government introduced it to ease the financial process. What is Central Know Your Customer (CKYC) or Central KYC? Central Know Your Customer (CKYC) or Central KYC is a one time process to complete the Know Your Customer (KYC) number once. After registering and verifying the KYC number, a unique 14 digit CKYC number is generated for each individual. Details are stored in a central repository. It can be used for multiple financial institutions like banks, non-banking financial companies (NBFC’s), mutual funds and other financial institutions. The Central Registry of Securities Asset Reconstruction and Security Interest of India (CRRSAI) maintains the CKYC registry. The registry is securely stored and updated after the KYC registration of the KYC.

Features of the Central Know Your Customer (CKYC) The main features of the Central Know Your Customer (CKYC) are to store your KYC information and data in a centralized database that can be accessed by all financial institutions. Once the 14 digit CKYC number is generated an individual can access multiple financial institutions with the same CKYC number. To promote the paperless transaction to reduce need for physical documentation. Enhanced the security protocols to protect sensitive information. Why is a CKYC Number Important? The 14 digit centralised KYC number is important to avoid repetitive submission of the KYC documents for multiple financial institutions. It enables a faster process for onboarding for loans, new accounts and investments. CKYC number also reduces the chances of error and duplication of documents. The standardised identity verification process improves operational efficiency for the financial institutions and brings more transparency in the system.

Documents Required for CKYC To complete the CKYC process an individual needs the following documents Aadhaar card, PAN card, passport or driving licence as proof of identity.

Utility bill, rent agreement and any other documents issued by the government issued with your address.

Recent passport size photograph How to Complete Your CKYC To get your CKYC number someone can follow these steps Step 1: You can visit any bank, NBFC and other financial services provider website for online/ for offline you can visit any nearest branch of the institution to fill the form. Step 2: Submit the required documents including identity proof, PAN and address proof. Step 3. Complete the identity verification through biometric or OTP. Step 4: To verify your documents and submit them to the CKYC registry, the documents will be verified by a financial institution.