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What Was the Old Name of Arun Jaitley Stadium? Know the History of Delhi’s Famous Cricket Ground

By Jasreet Kaur
Last Updated: Aug 16, 2026, 14:28 IST

Arun Jaitley Stadium is located in Delhi and is the homeground of Delhi Capitals. But do you know what was the old name of Arun Jaitley Stadium? Keep reading to know in detail. 

What Was the Old Name of Arun Jaitley Stadium? Know the History of Delhi’s Famous Cricket Ground
What Was the Old Name of Arun Jaitley Stadium? Know the History of Delhi’s Famous Cricket Ground

Arun Jaitley Stadium is located in New Delhi. The old name of Arun Jaitley Stadium was Feroz Shah Kotla Ground. The stadium is one of India’s oldest international cricket grounds. It has hosted several historic domestic and international cricket matches. Keep reading to know in detail. 

When Was Feroz Shah Kotla Ground Renamed?

The stadium was renamed Arun Jaitley Stadium in 2019. The name was changed in honour of Arun Jaitley, the former Union Finance Minister and former president of the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA). The ground itself continued to be an important cricket venue in Delhi.

Why Was It Called Feroz Shah Kotla?

The name Feroz Shah Kotla is linked to the nearby Feroz Shah Kotla Fort. The fort was built by Firoz Shah Tughlaq who was the ruler of the Delhi Sultanate. The historic fort is located close to the cricket stadium.

Where Is Arun Jaitley Stadium Located?

The stadium is located in New Delhi. It is situated near the historic Feroz Shah Kotla Fort. It is easily accessible from central parts of Delhi.

Who Was Arun Jaitley?

Arun Jaitley was an Indian politician and lawyer. He served as India’s Finance Minister and held several other important Union Cabinet portfolios. He was also associated with the Delhi and District Cricket Association. The stadium was renamed in his memory after his death in 2019.

Which IPL Team Plays at Arun Jaitley Stadium?

Delhi Capitals use Arun Jaitley Stadium as one of their home grounds. The venue hosts Indian Premier League matches. 

Arun Jaitley Stadium

Feature Details
Current Name Arun Jaitley Stadium
Old Name Feroz Shah Kotla Ground
Location New Delhi
Renamed 2019
Named After Arun Jaitley
Cricket Association DDCA
IPL Team Delhi Capitals
Nearby Historic Site Feroz Shah Kotla Fort

Jasreet Kaur
Jasreet Kaur

Executive - Editorial

Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.

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First Published: Aug 16, 2026, 14:28 IST

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