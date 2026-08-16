What Was the Old Name of Arun Jaitley Stadium? Know the History of Delhi’s Famous Cricket Ground

Arun Jaitley Stadium is located in New Delhi. The old name of Arun Jaitley Stadium was Feroz Shah Kotla Ground. The stadium is one of India’s oldest international cricket grounds. It has hosted several historic domestic and international cricket matches. Keep reading to know in detail.

When Was Feroz Shah Kotla Ground Renamed?

The stadium was renamed Arun Jaitley Stadium in 2019. The name was changed in honour of Arun Jaitley, the former Union Finance Minister and former president of the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA). The ground itself continued to be an important cricket venue in Delhi.

Why Was It Called Feroz Shah Kotla?

The name Feroz Shah Kotla is linked to the nearby Feroz Shah Kotla Fort. The fort was built by Firoz Shah Tughlaq who was the ruler of the Delhi Sultanate. The historic fort is located close to the cricket stadium.