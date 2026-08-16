Which City Is Known as the Port of Five Seas? Know Why Moscow Has This Unique Title

Some cities around the world are known by unique geographical titles. One such city is Moscow, the capital of Russia. Although Moscow is located inland and does not lie directly on a sea, it is famously known as the Port of Five Seas because of its connection to five major seas through an extensive network of rivers and canals. Keep reading to know in detail.

Which City Is Known as the Port of Five Seas?

Moscow is known as the Port of Five Seas. Moscow is located on the Moskva River. The city is connected to the Volga River through the Moscow Canal. A wider network of rivers and canals connects Moscow with five seas. This waterway system allows vessels to travel from Moscow towards these seas.

Which Five Seas Are Connected to Moscow?

The five seas are White Sea, Baltic Sea, Black Sea, Sea of Azov and Caspian Sea. These connections are possible through Russia’s interconnected inland waterway system.