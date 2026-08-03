Which Country Finished on Top at the Commonwealth Games 2026? Australia Tops Medal Tally with 171 Medals: Check All Players' Names

Australia has shown its best performance at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, which finished on top at the Commonwealth Games 2026 with a record 171 medals.

In CWG 2026, Australia has shown its dominant performance in various sports, including swimming, athletics, cycling, gymnastics, boxing, weightlifting, para sports, and several team events, winning 70 gold, 45 silver and 56 bronze medals at CWG 2026in Glasgow.

This 171-medal haul is the highest number of medals won by Australia in the 2026 Commonwealth Games, which highlighted Australia's dedication to multiple sports in CWG 2026, which gave it a position as one of the strongest Commonwealth sporting nations.

Key Highlights