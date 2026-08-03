Which Country Finished on Top at the Commonwealth Games 2026? Australia Tops Medal Tally with 171 Medals: Check All Players' Names

Which Country Finished on Top at the Commonwealth Games 2026 With a Record 171 Medals? List of All Players Who Won Medals
Australia finished first at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow with a record 171 medals, including 70 gold, 45 silver, and 56 bronze. Check the complete medal tally and Australia's medal breakdown with the list of all players who won medals at CWG 2026.
Australia has shown its best performance at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, which finished on top at the Commonwealth Games 2026 with a record 171 medals.
In CWG 2026, Australia has shown its dominant performance in various sports, including swimming, athletics, cycling, gymnastics, boxing, weightlifting, para sports, and several team events, winning 70 gold, 45 silver and 56 bronze medals at CWG 2026in Glasgow.
This 171-medal haul is the highest number of medals won by Australia in the 2026 Commonwealth Games, which highlighted Australia's dedication to multiple sports in CWG 2026, which gave it a position as one of the strongest Commonwealth sporting nations.
Key Highlights
-
Top Nation: Australia
-
Overall Rank: 1st
-
Total Medals: 171
-
Gold: 70
-
Silver: 45
-
Bronze: 56
-
Men's Medals: 78
-
Women's Medals: 91
-
Mixed Event Gold Medals: 2
-
Top Medal-Winning Sports: Swimming, Athletics, Track Cycling, Gymnastics, Boxing, Weightlifting
Australia Commonwealth Games 2026 Medal Tally
Australia's medals came from men's, women's, and mixed events.
|
Category
|
Gold
|
Silver
|
Bronze
|
Total
|
Men
|
30
|
23
|
25
|
78
|
Women
|
38
|
22
|
31
|
91
|
Mixed
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
Total
|
70
|
45
|
56
|
171
Australia's Gold Medal Count by Major Sport
|
Sport
|
Gold Medals
|
Swimming & Para Swimming
|
40+
|
Athletics & Para Athletics
|
10+
|
Track Cycling & Para Cycling
|
12+
|
Artistic Gymnastics
|
4
|
Boxing
|
2
|
Weightlifting
|
1
|
Wheelchair Basketball
|
2
|
Para Bowls
|
2
|
Others
|
Remaining Gold Medals
List of All Australian Players Who Won Medals at the Commonwealth Games 2026
Here is given the complete list of all Australian players who won medals at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in table format in separate medal-wise categories: gold, silver, and bronze, with athlete name, related sports, and events.
Australia's Commonwealth Games 2026 Medal Winners (Glasgow)
|
Gold Medal Winners (Glasgow)
|
Athlete(s)/Team
|
Sport
|
Event
|
Lani Pallister
|
Swimming
|
Women's 400m Freestyle
|
Jenna Jones
|
Swimming
|
Women's 100m Freestyle S13
|
Jenna Forrester
|
Swimming
|
Women's 200m Backstroke
|
Alex Saffy
|
Swimming
|
Men's 100m Butterfly S10
|
Meg Harris, Shayna Jack, Alex Perkins, Mollie O'Callaghan
|
Swimming
|
Women's 4×100m Freestyle Relay
|
Flynn Southam, Kai Taylor, Harrison Turner, Kyle Chalmers
|
Swimming
|
Men's 4×100m Freestyle Relay
|
Sam Short
|
Swimming
|
Men's 400m Freestyle
|
Mollie O'Callaghan
|
Swimming
|
Women's 200m Freestyle
|
Alex Perkins
|
Swimming
|
Women's 50m Butterfly
|
Sam Williamson
|
Swimming
|
Men's 100m Breaststroke
|
Australia Women's Team
|
Artistic Gymnastics
|
Women's Team
|
Flynn Southam, Kyle Chalmers, Shayna Jack, Meg Harris
|
Swimming
|
Mixed 4×100m Freestyle Relay
|
Tim Hodge
|
Swimming
|
Men's 100m Backstroke S9
|
Iona Anderson
|
Swimming
|
Women's 100m Backstroke
|
Cameron McEvoy
|
Swimming
|
Men's 50m Freestyle
|
Lani Pallister
|
Swimming
|
Women's 1500m Freestyle
|
Kai Taylor, Sam Short, Harrison Turner, Edward Sommerville
|
Swimming
|
Men's 4×200m Freestyle Relay
|
Kate McDonald
|
Artistic Gymnastics
|
Uneven Bars
|
Jenna Forrester
|
Swimming
|
Women's 400m Individual Medley
|
Meg Harris
|
Swimming
|
Women's 100m Freestyle
|
Beau Matthews
|
Swimming
|
Men's 100m Breaststroke SB9
|
Alex Perkins
|
Swimming
|
Women's 100m Butterfly
|
Sam Williamson
|
Swimming
|
Men's 50m Breaststroke
|
Sam Short
|
Swimming
|
Men's 800m Freestyle
|
Rose Davies
|
Athletics
|
Women's 10,000m
|
Lani Pallister, Hannah Casey, Inez Miller, Mollie O'Callaghan
|
Swimming
|
Women's 4×200m Freestyle Relay
|
Breanna Scott
|
Artistic Gymnastics
|
Balance Beam
|
Jesse Moore
|
Artistic Gymnastics
|
Parallel Bars
|
Kirralee Hayes
|
Para Swimming
|
Women's 50m Freestyle S13
|
Flynn Southam
|
Swimming
|
Men's 100m Freestyle
|
Jenna Forrester
|
Swimming
|
Women's 200m IM
|
Ky Robinson
|
Athletics
|
Men's 10,000m
|
Lani Pallister
|
Swimming
|
Women's 800m Freestyle
|
Iona Anderson, Sam Williamson, Matthew Temple, Meg Harris
|
Swimming
|
Mixed 4×100m Medley Relay
|
Eleanor Patterson
|
Athletics
|
Women's High Jump
|
Kai Taylor
|
Swimming
|
Men's 200m Freestyle
|
Meg Harris
|
Swimming
|
Women's 50m Freestyle
|
Kyle Chalmers
|
Swimming
|
Men's 50m Butterfly
|
Ben Armbruster
|
Swimming
|
Men's 50m Butterfly (shared gold)
|
Lakeisha Patterson
|
Para Swimming
|
Women's 100m Freestyle S9
|
Brittany Casteluzzo
|
Swimming
|
Women's 200m Butterfly
|
Sam Short
|
Swimming
|
Men's 1500m Freestyle
|
Iona Anderson, Sienna Toohey, Alex Perkins, Meg Harris
|
Swimming
|
Women's 4×100m Medley Relay
|
Henry Allan, Sam Williamson, Matt Temple, Flynn Southam
|
Swimming
|
Men's 4×100m Medley Relay
|
Australia
|
Wheelchair 3×3 Basketball
|
Men's Tournament
|
Australia
|
Wheelchair 3×3 Basketball
|
Women's Tournament
|
Eileen Cikamatana
|
Weightlifting
|
Women's 86kg
|
Rose Davies
|
Athletics
|
Women's 5,000m
|
Georgia Baker, Claudia Marcks, Alyssa Polites, Felicity Wilson-Haffenden, Sophie Edwards
|
Track Cycling
|
Women's Team Pursuit
|
Tara Neyland
|
Para Track Cycling
|
Women's C4-C5 Individual Pursuit
|
Ryan Elliott, Leigh Hoffman, Daniel Barber
|
Track Cycling
|
Men's Team Sprint
|
Blake Agnoletto
|
Track Cycling
|
Men's Elimination Race
|
Georgia Baker
|
Track Cycling
|
Women's 10km Scratch Race
|
Isaac Beacroft
|
Athletics
|
Men's 10,000m Walk
|
Oliver Bleddyn
|
Track Cycling
|
Men's Individual Pursuit
|
Abbey Caldwell
|
Athletics
|
Women's Mile
|
Rhiannon Clarke
|
Para Athletics
|
Women's 200m T38
|
Matthew Denny
|
Athletics
|
Men's Discus
|
Jye Dixon
|
Boxing
|
Men's 55kg
|
Emma-Sue Greentree
|
Boxing
|
Women's 75kg
|
Leigh Hoffman
|
Track Cycling
|
Men's Sprint
|
Lachlan Kennedy, Joshua Azzopardi, Calab Law, Rohan Browning
|
Athletics
|
Men's 4×100m Relay
|
Mackenzie Little
|
Athletics
|
Women's Javelin
|
Jemima Montag
|
Athletics
|
Women's 10,000m Walk
|
Kurtis Marschall
|
Athletics
|
Men's Pole Vault
|
Serena Bonnell & Louise Hoskins
|
Para Bowls
|
Women's Pairs B6-B8
|
Damien Delgado & James Reynolds
|
Para Bowls
|
Men's Pairs B6-B8
|
Leigh Hoffman
|
Track Cycling
|
Men's 1,000m Time Trial
|
Tara Neyland
|
Para Track Cycling
|
Women's C4-C5 1,000m Time Trial
|
Alyssa Polites
|
Track Cycling
|
Women's Elimination Race
Australia's Commonwealth Games 2026 Silver Medal Winners
|
Silver Medal Winners (Glasgow)
|
Athlete(s)/Team
|
Sport
|
Event
|
Jasmine Greenwood
|
Swimming
|
Women's 200m IM SM10
|
Col Pearse
|
Swimming
|
Men's 100m Butterfly S10
|
Elijah Winnington
|
Swimming
|
Men's 400m Freestyle
|
Lani Pallister
|
Swimming
|
Women's 200m Freestyle
|
Jack Ireland
|
Swimming
|
Men's 200m Freestyle S14
|
Gemma Sellick
|
Swimming
|
Women's 100m Backstroke S9
|
Flynn Southam
|
Swimming
|
Men's 50m Freestyle
|
Matt Temple
|
Swimming
|
Men's 100m Butterfly
|
Breanna Scott
|
Artistic Gymnastics
|
Women's All-Around
|
Mollie O'Callaghan
|
Swimming
|
Women's 100m Freestyle
|
Ben Goedemans
|
Swimming
|
Men's 800m Freestyle
|
Harrison Turner
|
Swimming
|
Men's 200m Butterfly
|
Ullrich Muller
|
Athletics
|
Men's 100m T38
|
Lachlan Kennedy
|
Athletics
|
Men's 100m
|
Sienna Toohey
|
Swimming
|
Women's 50m Breaststroke
|
Iona Anderson
|
Swimming
|
Women's 50m Backstroke S10
|
William Petric
|
Swimming
|
Men's 400m IM
|
Nicola Olyslagers
|
Athletics
|
Women's High Jump
|
Alex Perkins
|
Swimming
|
Women's 50m Freestyle
|
Emily Beecroft
|
Para Swimming
|
Women's 100m Freestyle S9
|
Australia
|
3×3 Basketball
|
Men's Tournament
|
Jess Hull
|
Athletics
|
Women's 5,000m
|
Australia Men's Team
|
Track Cycling
|
Men's Team Pursuit
|
Jessica Gallagher
|
Para Track Cycling
|
Women's Tandem B Sprint
|
Gordon Allan
|
Para Track Cycling
|
Men's C1-C3 1,000m Time Trial
|
Leigh Hoffman
|
Track Cycling
|
Men's Keirin
|
Joshua Katz
|
Judo
|
Men's -60kg
|
Nina Kennedy
|
Athletics
|
Women's Pole Vault
|
Conor Leahy
|
Track Cycling
|
Men's Individual Pursuit
|
Layla Sharp
|
Para Athletics
|
Women's Long Jump T38
|
Luke Boyes
|
Athletics
|
Men's 800m
|
Jacob Cassar
|
Boxing
|
Men's 65kg
|
Thomas Cornish
|
Track Cycling
|
Men's 10km Scratch Race
|
Aoife Coughlan
|
Judo
|
Women's -70kg
|
Jessica Gallagher
|
Track Cycling
|
Women's Tandem B 1,000m Time Trial
|
Jess Hull
|
Athletics
|
Women's Mile
|
Claudia Marcks
|
Track Cycling
|
Women's 1,000m Time Trial
|
Saya Middleton
|
Judo
|
Women's -63kg
|
Elizabeth McMillen
|
Athletics
|
Women's 10,000m Walk
|
Cameron Myers
|
Athletics
|
Men's Mile
|
Ky Robinson
|
Athletics
|
Men's 5,000m
|
Georgia Baker
|
Track Cycling
|
Women's Elimination Race
|
Oliver Bleddyn
|
Track Cycling
|
Men's 40km Points Race
|
Kayhan Ozcicek-Takagi
|
Judo
|
Men's +100kg
|
Maria Swan
|
Judo
|
Women's -78kg
Australia's Commonwealth Games 2026 Bronze Medal Winners
|
Bronze Medal Winners (Glasgow)
|
Athlete(s)/Team
|
Sport
|
Event
|
Hani Watson
|
Para Powerlifting
|
Women's Heavyweight
|
Jenna Forrester
|
Swimming
|
Women's 400m Freestyle
|
Kirralee Hayes
|
Para Swimming
|
Women's 100m Freestyle S13
|
Hannah Fredericks
|
Swimming
|
Women's 200m Backstroke
|
Australia Men's Team
|
Artistic Gymnastics
|
Men's Team
|
Ben Goedemans
|
Swimming
|
Men's 400m Freestyle
|
Jesse Moore
|
Artistic Gymnastics
|
Men's All-Around
|
Harrison Vig
|
Swimming
|
Men's 100m Backstroke S9
|
Jamie Jack
|
Swimming
|
Men's 50m Freestyle
|
Victoria Belando Nicholson
|
Swimming
|
Women's 100m Backstroke S9
|
Sienna Toohey
|
Swimming
|
Women's 100m Breaststroke
|
Ben Armbruster
|
Swimming
|
Men's 100m Butterfly
|
Molly Walker
|
Swimming
|
Women's 1500m Freestyle
|
James Hardy
|
Artistic Gymnastics
|
Floor Exercise
|
James Hardy
|
Artistic Gymnastics
|
Rings
|
Ella Ramsay
|
Swimming
|
Women's 400m IM
|
Shayna Jack
|
Swimming
|
Women's 100m Freestyle
|
Tim Hodge
|
Swimming
|
Men's 100m Breaststroke SB9
|
Matt Galea
|
Swimming
|
Men's 800m Freestyle
|
Matt Temple
|
Swimming
|
Men's 200m Butterfly
|
Lara Roberts
|
Athletics
|
Women's Hammer Throw
|
Torrie Lewis
|
Athletics
|
Women's 100m
|
Zac Stubblety-Cook
|
Swimming
|
Men's 200m Breaststroke
|
Nya Hayman
|
Weightlifting
|
Women's 69kg
|
Kyle Chalmers
|
Swimming
|
Men's 100m Freestyle
|
Jenna Jones
|
Para Swimming
|
Women's 50m Freestyle S13
|
Molly Walker
|
Swimming
|
Women's 800m Freestyle
|
Ollie Saxton
|
Weightlifting
|
Men's 94kg
|
Shayna Jack
|
Swimming
|
Women's 50m Freestyle
|
Cameron McEvoy
|
Swimming
|
Men's 50m Butterfly
|
Lizzie Dekkers
|
Swimming
|
Women's 200m Butterfly
|
Ben Goedemans
|
Swimming
|
Men's 1500m Freestyle
|
Australia
|
Wheelchair 3×3 Basketball
|
Women's Tournament
|
Tori West
|
Athletics
|
Women's Heptathlon
|
Kane Perris
|
Para Track Cycling
|
Men's Tandem B 1,000m Time Trial
|
Eliza Ault-Connell
|
Para Athletics
|
Women's 1500m T54
|
Eve Bryson
|
Boxing
|
Women's 65kg
|
Sarah Billings
|
Athletics
|
Women's 800m
|
Ayla Kowalczyk
|
Para Athletics
|
Women's Long Jump T38
|
James Moriarty
|
Track Cycling
|
Men's Individual Pursuit
|
Pedro Carlos Antun Neto
|
Judo
|
Men's -60kg
|
Lekeisha Pergoliti
|
Boxing
|
Women's 70kg
|
Paul Trainor
|
Boxing
|
Women's 80kg
|
Georgia Baker
|
Track Cycling
|
Women's 25km Points Race
|
Briseis Brittain
|
Para Athletics
|
Women's 200m T38
|
Brooke Buschkuehl
|
Athletics
|
Women's Long Jump
|
Claudia Hollingsworth
|
Athletics
|
Women's Mile
|
Sam Rizzo
|
Para Athletics
|
Men's 1500m T54
|
Rebecca Henderson
|
Athletics
|
Women's 10,000m Walk
|
Keishin Ochi
|
Judo
|
Men's -81kg
|
Kane Perris
|
Para Track Cycling
|
Men's Tandem B Sprint
|
Tayte Ryan
|
Track Cycling
|
Men's Sprint
|
Australia
|
Netball
|
Women's Tournament
|
Kristina Clonan
|
Track Cycling
|
Women's Keirin
|
Erin Normoyle
|
Para Track Cycling
|
Women's C4-C5 1,000m Time Trial
|
Tayte Ryan
|
Track Cycling
|
Men's 1,000m Time Trial
Australia at the Commonwealth Games: 2022 vs 2026
Here you can see the comparison table of Australia at the Commonwealth Games in 2022 vs 2026:
|
Commonwealth Games
|
Gold
|
Silver
|
Bronze
|
Total
|
Birmingham 2022
|
67
|
57
|
54
|
178
|
Glasgow 2026
|
70
|
45
|
56
|
171
Although Australia's total medal count was slightly lower than in Birmingham 2022, it won three more gold medals, making the 2026 campaign even more successful in terms of championship titles
Frequently Asked Questions
Which country has won the most medals in the Commonwealth Games 2026?
Australia has won the most medals in the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, with a total of 171 medals.
How many medals did Australia win at the Commonwealth Games 2026?
Australia won a total of 171 medals in the Commonwealth Games 2026, including 70 gold, 45 silver, and 56 bronze medals.
In which sports did Australia win the most medals in the Commonwealth Games 2026?
In swimming, Australia won 40+ medals in the Commonwealth Games 2026, which is the highest medal count of any other sport.
Where were the Commonwealth Games 2026 held?
The 2026 Commonwealth Games were held in Glasgow, Scotland, from 23 July to 2 August 2026.
Executive - Editorial
Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.