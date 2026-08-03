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Which Country Finished on Top at the Commonwealth Games 2026 With a Record 171 Medals? List of All Players Who Won Medals

By Prabhat Mishra
Last Updated: Aug 3, 2026, 09:39 IST

Australia finished first at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow with a record 171 medals, including 70 gold, 45 silver, and 56 bronze. Check the complete medal tally and Australia's medal breakdown with the list of all players who won medals at CWG 2026.

Which Country Finished on Top at the Commonwealth Games 2026? Australia Tops Medal Tally with 171 Medals: Check All Players' Names
Which Country Finished on Top at the Commonwealth Games 2026? Australia Tops Medal Tally with 171 Medals: Check All Players' Names

Australia has shown its best performance at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, which finished on top at the Commonwealth Games 2026 with a record 171 medals.

In CWG 2026, Australia has shown its dominant performance in various sports, including swimming, athletics, cycling, gymnastics, boxing, weightlifting, para sports, and several team events, winning 70 gold, 45 silver and 56 bronze medals at CWG 2026in Glasgow.

This 171-medal haul is the highest number of medals won by Australia in the 2026 Commonwealth Games, which highlighted Australia's dedication to multiple sports in CWG 2026, which gave it a position as one of the strongest Commonwealth sporting nations.

Key Highlights

  • Top Nation: Australia

  • Overall Rank: 1st

  • Total Medals: 171

  • Gold: 70

  • Silver: 45

  • Bronze: 56

  • Men's Medals: 78

  • Women's Medals: 91

  • Mixed Event Gold Medals: 2

  • Top Medal-Winning Sports: Swimming, Athletics, Track Cycling, Gymnastics, Boxing, Weightlifting

Australia Commonwealth Games 2026 Medal Tally 

Australia's medals came from men's, women's, and mixed events.

Category

Gold

Silver

Bronze

Total

Men

30

23

25

78

Women

38

22

31

91

Mixed

2

0

0

2

Total

70

45

56

171

Australia's Gold Medal Count by Major Sport

Sport

Gold Medals

Swimming & Para Swimming

40+

Athletics & Para Athletics

10+

Track Cycling & Para Cycling

12+

Artistic Gymnastics

4

Boxing

2

Weightlifting

1

Wheelchair Basketball

2

Para Bowls

2

Others

Remaining Gold Medals

List of All Australian Players Who Won Medals at the Commonwealth Games 2026

Here is given the complete list of all Australian players who won medals at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in table format in separate medal-wise categories: gold, silver, and bronze, with athlete name, related sports, and events.

Australia's Commonwealth Games 2026 Medal Winners (Glasgow)

Gold Medal Winners (Glasgow)

Athlete(s)/Team

Sport

Event

Lani Pallister

Swimming

Women's 400m Freestyle

Jenna Jones

Swimming

Women's 100m Freestyle S13

Jenna Forrester

Swimming

Women's 200m Backstroke

Alex Saffy

Swimming

Men's 100m Butterfly S10

Meg Harris, Shayna Jack, Alex Perkins, Mollie O'Callaghan

Swimming

Women's 4×100m Freestyle Relay

Flynn Southam, Kai Taylor, Harrison Turner, Kyle Chalmers

Swimming

Men's 4×100m Freestyle Relay

Sam Short

Swimming

Men's 400m Freestyle

Mollie O'Callaghan

Swimming

Women's 200m Freestyle

Alex Perkins

Swimming

Women's 50m Butterfly

Sam Williamson

Swimming

Men's 100m Breaststroke

Australia Women's Team

Artistic Gymnastics

Women's Team

Flynn Southam, Kyle Chalmers, Shayna Jack, Meg Harris

Swimming

Mixed 4×100m Freestyle Relay

Tim Hodge

Swimming

Men's 100m Backstroke S9

Iona Anderson

Swimming

Women's 100m Backstroke

Cameron McEvoy

Swimming

Men's 50m Freestyle

Lani Pallister

Swimming

Women's 1500m Freestyle

Kai Taylor, Sam Short, Harrison Turner, Edward Sommerville

Swimming

Men's 4×200m Freestyle Relay

Kate McDonald

Artistic Gymnastics

Uneven Bars

Jenna Forrester

Swimming

Women's 400m Individual Medley

Meg Harris

Swimming

Women's 100m Freestyle

Beau Matthews

Swimming

Men's 100m Breaststroke SB9

Alex Perkins

Swimming

Women's 100m Butterfly

Sam Williamson

Swimming

Men's 50m Breaststroke

Sam Short

Swimming

Men's 800m Freestyle

Rose Davies

Athletics

Women's 10,000m

Lani Pallister, Hannah Casey, Inez Miller, Mollie O'Callaghan

Swimming

Women's 4×200m Freestyle Relay

Breanna Scott

Artistic Gymnastics

Balance Beam

Jesse Moore

Artistic Gymnastics

Parallel Bars

Kirralee Hayes

Para Swimming

Women's 50m Freestyle S13

Flynn Southam

Swimming

Men's 100m Freestyle

Jenna Forrester

Swimming

Women's 200m IM

Ky Robinson

Athletics

Men's 10,000m

Lani Pallister

Swimming

Women's 800m Freestyle

Iona Anderson, Sam Williamson, Matthew Temple, Meg Harris

Swimming

Mixed 4×100m Medley Relay

Eleanor Patterson

Athletics

Women's High Jump

Kai Taylor

Swimming

Men's 200m Freestyle

Meg Harris

Swimming

Women's 50m Freestyle

Kyle Chalmers

Swimming

Men's 50m Butterfly

Ben Armbruster

Swimming

Men's 50m Butterfly (shared gold)

Lakeisha Patterson

Para Swimming

Women's 100m Freestyle S9

Brittany Casteluzzo

Swimming

Women's 200m Butterfly

Sam Short

Swimming

Men's 1500m Freestyle

Iona Anderson, Sienna Toohey, Alex Perkins, Meg Harris

Swimming

Women's 4×100m Medley Relay

Henry Allan, Sam Williamson, Matt Temple, Flynn Southam

Swimming

Men's 4×100m Medley Relay

Australia

Wheelchair 3×3 Basketball

Men's Tournament

Australia

Wheelchair 3×3 Basketball

Women's Tournament

Eileen Cikamatana

Weightlifting

Women's 86kg

Rose Davies

Athletics

Women's 5,000m

Georgia Baker, Claudia Marcks, Alyssa Polites, Felicity Wilson-Haffenden, Sophie Edwards

Track Cycling

Women's Team Pursuit

Tara Neyland

Para Track Cycling

Women's C4-C5 Individual Pursuit

Ryan Elliott, Leigh Hoffman, Daniel Barber

Track Cycling

Men's Team Sprint

Blake Agnoletto

Track Cycling

Men's Elimination Race

Georgia Baker

Track Cycling

Women's 10km Scratch Race

Isaac Beacroft

Athletics

Men's 10,000m Walk

Oliver Bleddyn

Track Cycling

Men's Individual Pursuit

Abbey Caldwell

Athletics

Women's Mile

Rhiannon Clarke

Para Athletics

Women's 200m T38

Matthew Denny

Athletics

Men's Discus

Jye Dixon

Boxing

Men's 55kg

Emma-Sue Greentree

Boxing

Women's 75kg

Leigh Hoffman

Track Cycling

Men's Sprint

Lachlan Kennedy, Joshua Azzopardi, Calab Law, Rohan Browning

Athletics

Men's 4×100m Relay

Mackenzie Little

Athletics

Women's Javelin

Jemima Montag

Athletics

Women's 10,000m Walk

Kurtis Marschall

Athletics

Men's Pole Vault

Serena Bonnell & Louise Hoskins

Para Bowls

Women's Pairs B6-B8

Damien Delgado & James Reynolds

Para Bowls

Men's Pairs B6-B8

Leigh Hoffman

Track Cycling

Men's 1,000m Time Trial

Tara Neyland

Para Track Cycling

Women's C4-C5 1,000m Time Trial

Alyssa Polites

Track Cycling

Women's Elimination Race

Australia's Commonwealth Games 2026 Silver Medal Winners

Silver Medal Winners (Glasgow)

Athlete(s)/Team

Sport

Event

Jasmine Greenwood

Swimming

Women's 200m IM SM10

Col Pearse

Swimming

Men's 100m Butterfly S10

Elijah Winnington

Swimming

Men's 400m Freestyle

Lani Pallister

Swimming

Women's 200m Freestyle

Jack Ireland

Swimming

Men's 200m Freestyle S14

Gemma Sellick

Swimming

Women's 100m Backstroke S9

Flynn Southam

Swimming

Men's 50m Freestyle

Matt Temple

Swimming

Men's 100m Butterfly

Breanna Scott

Artistic Gymnastics

Women's All-Around

Mollie O'Callaghan

Swimming

Women's 100m Freestyle

Ben Goedemans

Swimming

Men's 800m Freestyle

Harrison Turner

Swimming

Men's 200m Butterfly

Ullrich Muller

Athletics

Men's 100m T38

Lachlan Kennedy

Athletics

Men's 100m

Sienna Toohey

Swimming

Women's 50m Breaststroke

Iona Anderson

Swimming

Women's 50m Backstroke S10

William Petric

Swimming

Men's 400m IM

Nicola Olyslagers

Athletics

Women's High Jump

Alex Perkins

Swimming

Women's 50m Freestyle

Emily Beecroft

Para Swimming

Women's 100m Freestyle S9

Australia

3×3 Basketball

Men's Tournament

Jess Hull

Athletics

Women's 5,000m

Australia Men's Team

Track Cycling

Men's Team Pursuit

Jessica Gallagher

Para Track Cycling

Women's Tandem B Sprint

Gordon Allan

Para Track Cycling

Men's C1-C3 1,000m Time Trial

Leigh Hoffman

Track Cycling

Men's Keirin

Joshua Katz

Judo

Men's -60kg

Nina Kennedy

Athletics

Women's Pole Vault

Conor Leahy

Track Cycling

Men's Individual Pursuit

Layla Sharp

Para Athletics

Women's Long Jump T38

Luke Boyes

Athletics

Men's 800m

Jacob Cassar

Boxing

Men's 65kg

Thomas Cornish

Track Cycling

Men's 10km Scratch Race

Aoife Coughlan

Judo

Women's -70kg

Jessica Gallagher

Track Cycling

Women's Tandem B 1,000m Time Trial

Jess Hull

Athletics

Women's Mile

Claudia Marcks

Track Cycling

Women's 1,000m Time Trial

Saya Middleton

Judo

Women's -63kg

Elizabeth McMillen

Athletics

Women's 10,000m Walk

Cameron Myers

Athletics

Men's Mile

Ky Robinson

Athletics

Men's 5,000m

Georgia Baker

Track Cycling

Women's Elimination Race

Oliver Bleddyn

Track Cycling

Men's 40km Points Race

Kayhan Ozcicek-Takagi

Judo

Men's +100kg

Maria Swan

Judo

Women's -78kg

Australia's Commonwealth Games 2026 Bronze Medal Winners

Bronze Medal Winners (Glasgow)

Athlete(s)/Team

Sport

Event

Hani Watson

Para Powerlifting

Women's Heavyweight

Jenna Forrester

Swimming

Women's 400m Freestyle

Kirralee Hayes

Para Swimming

Women's 100m Freestyle S13

Hannah Fredericks

Swimming

Women's 200m Backstroke

Australia Men's Team

Artistic Gymnastics

Men's Team

Ben Goedemans

Swimming

Men's 400m Freestyle

Jesse Moore

Artistic Gymnastics

Men's All-Around

Harrison Vig

Swimming

Men's 100m Backstroke S9

Jamie Jack

Swimming

Men's 50m Freestyle

Victoria Belando Nicholson

Swimming

Women's 100m Backstroke S9

Sienna Toohey

Swimming

Women's 100m Breaststroke

Ben Armbruster

Swimming

Men's 100m Butterfly

Molly Walker

Swimming

Women's 1500m Freestyle

James Hardy

Artistic Gymnastics

Floor Exercise

James Hardy

Artistic Gymnastics

Rings

Ella Ramsay

Swimming

Women's 400m IM

Shayna Jack

Swimming

Women's 100m Freestyle

Tim Hodge

Swimming

Men's 100m Breaststroke SB9

Matt Galea

Swimming

Men's 800m Freestyle

Matt Temple

Swimming

Men's 200m Butterfly

Lara Roberts

Athletics

Women's Hammer Throw

Torrie Lewis

Athletics

Women's 100m

Zac Stubblety-Cook

Swimming

Men's 200m Breaststroke

Nya Hayman

Weightlifting

Women's 69kg

Kyle Chalmers

Swimming

Men's 100m Freestyle

Jenna Jones

Para Swimming

Women's 50m Freestyle S13

Molly Walker

Swimming

Women's 800m Freestyle

Ollie Saxton

Weightlifting

Men's 94kg

Shayna Jack

Swimming

Women's 50m Freestyle

Cameron McEvoy

Swimming

Men's 50m Butterfly

Lizzie Dekkers

Swimming

Women's 200m Butterfly

Ben Goedemans

Swimming

Men's 1500m Freestyle

Australia

Wheelchair 3×3 Basketball

Women's Tournament

Tori West

Athletics

Women's Heptathlon

Kane Perris

Para Track Cycling

Men's Tandem B 1,000m Time Trial

Eliza Ault-Connell

Para Athletics

Women's 1500m T54

Eve Bryson

Boxing

Women's 65kg

Sarah Billings

Athletics

Women's 800m

Ayla Kowalczyk

Para Athletics

Women's Long Jump T38

James Moriarty

Track Cycling

Men's Individual Pursuit

Pedro Carlos Antun Neto

Judo

Men's -60kg

Lekeisha Pergoliti

Boxing

Women's 70kg

Paul Trainor

Boxing

Women's 80kg

Georgia Baker

Track Cycling

Women's 25km Points Race

Briseis Brittain

Para Athletics

Women's 200m T38

Brooke Buschkuehl

Athletics

Women's Long Jump

Claudia Hollingsworth

Athletics

Women's Mile

Sam Rizzo

Para Athletics

Men's 1500m T54

Rebecca Henderson

Athletics

Women's 10,000m Walk

Keishin Ochi

Judo

Men's -81kg

Kane Perris

Para Track Cycling

Men's Tandem B Sprint

Tayte Ryan

Track Cycling

Men's Sprint

Australia

Netball

Women's Tournament

Kristina Clonan

Track Cycling

Women's Keirin

Erin Normoyle

Para Track Cycling

Women's C4-C5 1,000m Time Trial

Tayte Ryan

Track Cycling

Men's 1,000m Time Trial

Australia at the Commonwealth Games: 2022 vs 2026

Here you can see the comparison table of Australia at the Commonwealth Games in 2022 vs 2026:

Commonwealth Games

Gold

Silver

Bronze

Total

Birmingham 2022

67

57

54

178

Glasgow 2026

70

45

56

171

Although Australia's total medal count was slightly lower than in Birmingham 2022, it won three more gold medals, making the 2026 campaign even more successful in terms of championship titles

Frequently Asked Questions

Which country has won the most medals in the Commonwealth Games 2026?

Australia has won the most medals in the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, with a total of 171 medals.

How many medals did Australia win at the Commonwealth Games 2026?

Australia won a total of 171 medals in the Commonwealth Games 2026, including 70 gold, 45 silver, and 56 bronze medals.

In which sports did Australia win the most medals in the Commonwealth Games 2026?

In swimming, Australia won 40+ medals in the Commonwealth Games 2026, which is the highest medal count of any other sport.

Where were the Commonwealth Games 2026 held?

The 2026 Commonwealth Games were held in Glasgow, Scotland, from 23 July to 2 August 2026.


Prabhat Mishra
Prabhat Mishra

Executive - Editorial

    Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.

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    First Published: Aug 3, 2026, 09:39 IST

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