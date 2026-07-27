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How Many Medals Has India Won in the Commonwealth Games from 1930 to 2026? Check the Year-Wise List

By Prabhat Mishra
Last Updated: Aug 2, 2026, 10:03 IST

Explore India’s complete Commonwealth Games medal tally from 1930 to 2026. Check year-wise records, total gold, silver, and bronze medals, and live updates from Glasgow CWG 2026!

How Many Medals Has India Won in the Commonwealth Games from 1930 to 2026? Check the Year-Wise List
How Many Medals Has India Won in the Commonwealth Games from 1930 to 2026? Check the Year-Wise List

The Commonwealth Games 2026 is ongoing from 23 July 2026 to 2 August 2026 in Glasgow, Scotland, and India climbed to fourth place in the Commonwealth Games 2026 medal standings in Glasgow on a remarkable Day 10, securing 16 medals on August 01, 2026 (Saturday).

Among the 122 Indian athletes who are playing in CWG 2026, 39 players have already won medals for India, comprising 13 gold, 17 silver, and 9 bronze, with the boxing contingent leading the charge.

With the best-ever performance in the boxing category at the Commonwealth Games 2026, with a record seven gold and three silver medals.

Among the gold winners, Ankush Panghal wins gold in boxing in 80kg final, while Sachin Siwach wins gold in 60kg, Asmita Dey and Harsh Singh won gold in Judo category at CWG 2026.

Neeraj Chopra wins silver, and Yashvir Singh wins bronze in men's javelin throw at CWG 2026, while Mirabai Chanu wins gold in weightlifting; Rishikanta Singh & Muthupandi Raja win silver medals, and Jhandu Kumar wins bronze medals in the Commonwealth Games 2026.

The Commonwealth Games were started in 1930 with Canada’s Hamilton as host from August 16th and ended on the 23rd.

But starting from 1930, India has won over 203 gold medals, over 190 silver medals, and bronze medals, for an overall 572 medals till the 2022 Commonwealth Games, and in the ongoing CWG 2026, it has increased to 576 medals.

Explore the Year-Wise List of Medals Won by India in the Commonwealth Games from 1930 to 2026.

How Many Medals Has India Won in the Commonwealth Games from 1930 to 2026? 

India has won a total of 572 medals till the 2022 Commonwealth Games, and in the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2026, India has won 39 more medals, 13 in gold, 17 in silver, and 9 in bronze.

So, overall, India has a total of 576 medals won in the Commonwealth Games from 1930 to 2026.

India Commonwealth Games Medal Tally (1930–2026)

Here is the complete list of medals that India has won in the Commonwealth Games from 1930 to 2026, given below in the table format:

Year

Host City

🥇 Gold

🥈 Silver

🥉 Bronze

Total

Rank

2026

Glasgow (Ongoing LIVE)*

13

17

9

39

4th

2022

Birmingham

22

16

23

61

4th

2018

Gold Coast

26

20

20

66

3rd

2014

Glasgow

15

30

19

64

5th

2010

Delhi

38

27

36

101

2nd

2006

Melbourne

22

17

11

50

4th

2002

Manchester

30

22

17

69

4th

1998

Kuala Lumpur

7

10

8

25

4th

1994

Victoria

6

11

7

24

5th

1990

Auckland

13

8

11

32

4th

1986

Edinburgh

5

6

7

18

7th

1982

Brisbane

5

8

3

16

6th

1978

Edmonton

5

5

5

15

6th

1974

Christchurch

4

6

4

14

7th

1970

Edinburgh

5

3

4

12

7th

1966

Kingston

0

0

2

2

1962

Perth

0

0

2

2

1930–1958

Various

0

0

1

1

Commonwealth Games 2026: India Medals Tally and Winner List

Here is the data formatted as a table:

No.

Athlete

Event

Sport

Medal

1

Jhandu Kumar

Men's Heavyweight

Para Powerlifting

Bronze

2

Rishikanta Singh

Men's 60kg

Weightlifting

Silver

3

Mirabai Chanu

Women's 48kg

Weightlifting

Gold

4

Muthupandi Raja

Men's 65kg

Weightlifting

Silver

5

Gyaneshwari Yadav

Women's 53kg

Weightlifting

Silver

6

Bindyarani Devi

Women's 58kg

Weightlifting

Bronze

7

Sharmila Dhankar

Women's Shot Put F57

Para Athletics

Gold

8

Sarvesh Kushare

Men's High Jump

Athletics

Silver

9

Shilpa K. Shyla

Women's Shot Put F57

Para Athletics

Bronze

10

Valluri Ajaya Babu

Men's 79kg

Weightlifting

Silver

11

Harjinder Kaur

Women's 69kg

Weightlifting

Silver

12

Gulveer Singh

Men's 10,000m

Athletics

Silver

13

Murali Sreeshankar

Men's Long Jump

Athletics

Silver

14

Dilip Gavit

Men's 100m T47

Para Athletics

Gold

15

Mohammed Basil

Men's 100m T47

Para Athletics

Silver

16

Lovepreet Singh

Men's +110kg

Weightlifting

Silver

17

Seema Kaliramna

Women's Discus Throw

Athletics

Bronze

18

Asmita Dey

Women's -48kg

Judo

Gold

19

Harsh Singh

Men's -60kg

Judo

Gold

20

Yamini Mourya

Women's -57kg

Judo

Silver

21

Tejaswin Shankar

Men's Decathlon

Athletics

Bronze

22

Yash Vir Singh

Men's Javelin Throw

Athletics

Bronze

23

Neeraj Chopra

Men's Javelin Throw

Athletics

Silver

24

Preeti Pawar

Women's 54kg

Boxing

Gold

25

Pravreen Chithravel

Men's Triple Jump

Athletics

Silver

26

Selva Prabhu

Men's Triple Jump

Athletics

Bronze

27

Jaismine Lamboria

Women's 57kg

Boxing

Gold

28

Jadumani Singh

Men's 55kg

Boxing

Silver

29

Shubham Juyal

Men's Shot Put F57

Para Athletics

Silver

30

Soman Rana

Men's Shot Put F57

Para Athletics

Gold

31

Unnati Sharma

Women's -63kg

Judo

Bronze

32

Sakshi Chaudhary

Women's 51kg

Boxing

Gold

33

Priya Ghanghas

Women's 60kg

Boxing

Gold

34

Arundhati Choudhary

Women's 70kg

Boxing

Gold

35

Lovlina Borgohain

Women's 75kg

Boxing

Silver

36

Sachin Siwach

Men's 60kg

Boxing

Gold

37

Ankush Panghal

Men's 80kg

Boxing

Gold

38

Narender Berwal

Men's +90kg

Boxing

Silver

39

Gulveer Singh

Men's 5,000m

Athletics

Bronze

Commonwealth Games 2026: India’s Medal Table by Sports

Sport

Gold

Silver

Bronze

Total

Athletics

0

5

5

10

Para Athletics

3

2

1

6

Judo

2

1

1

4

Weightlifting

1

6

1

8

Para Powerlifting

0

0

1

1

Boxing

7

3

0

10

Total

13

17

9

39

Historic Highlights of Commonwealth Games From India

Here are the historic highlights of the Commonwealth Games for India given below:

Boxing & Weightlifting Category: Most Successful Sports in 2026 Commonwealth Games of India

In 2026 Commonwealth game, India won with a record of seven gold and three silver medals in Boxing category, while Indian weightlifters won eight medals, including 1 gold, 6 silver, and 1 bronze medal, which is considered as the top performence in boxing & weightlifting category in Commonweath Games for India.

Best Performance of India in Commonwealth Games

In the 2010 Delhi Commonwealth Games, India won a total of 101 medals, including 38 golds, 27 silvers, and 36 bronzes, which ranked 2nd in CWG 2010.

First Commonwealth Games Medal of India

India won its first medal in the Commonwealth Games in the 1930 London CWG, which was bronze in wrestling.

Most Successful Sports in Commonwealth Games of India

In the Commonwealth Games, the most successful sport from India is shooting, which has a total of 135 medals (excluding the 2022 CWG), followed by weightlifting with 133 medals and wrestling with 114 medals. 

Prabhat Mishra
Prabhat Mishra

Executive - Editorial

    Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.

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    First Published: Jul 27, 2026, 12:45 IST

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