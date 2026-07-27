How Many Medals Has India Won in the Commonwealth Games from 1930 to 2026? Check the Year-Wise List
Explore India’s complete Commonwealth Games medal tally from 1930 to 2026. Check year-wise records, total gold, silver, and bronze medals, and live updates from Glasgow CWG 2026!
The Commonwealth Games 2026 is ongoing from 23 July 2026 to 2 August 2026 in Glasgow, Scotland, and India climbed to fourth place in the Commonwealth Games 2026 medal standings in Glasgow on a remarkable Day 10, securing 16 medals on August 01, 2026 (Saturday).
Among the 122 Indian athletes who are playing in CWG 2026, 39 players have already won medals for India, comprising 13 gold, 17 silver, and 9 bronze, with the boxing contingent leading the charge.
With the best-ever performance in the boxing category at the Commonwealth Games 2026, with a record seven gold and three silver medals.
Among the gold winners, Ankush Panghal wins gold in boxing in 80kg final, while Sachin Siwach wins gold in 60kg, Asmita Dey and Harsh Singh won gold in Judo category at CWG 2026.
Neeraj Chopra wins silver, and Yashvir Singh wins bronze in men's javelin throw at CWG 2026, while Mirabai Chanu wins gold in weightlifting; Rishikanta Singh & Muthupandi Raja win silver medals, and Jhandu Kumar wins bronze medals in the Commonwealth Games 2026.
The Commonwealth Games were started in 1930 with Canada’s Hamilton as host from August 16th and ended on the 23rd.
But starting from 1930, India has won over 203 gold medals, over 190 silver medals, and bronze medals, for an overall 572 medals till the 2022 Commonwealth Games, and in the ongoing CWG 2026, it has increased to 576 medals.
Explore the Year-Wise List of Medals Won by India in the Commonwealth Games from 1930 to 2026.
How Many Medals Has India Won in the Commonwealth Games from 1930 to 2026?
India has won a total of 572 medals till the 2022 Commonwealth Games, and in the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2026, India has won 39 more medals, 13 in gold, 17 in silver, and 9 in bronze.
So, overall, India has a total of 576 medals won in the Commonwealth Games from 1930 to 2026.
India Commonwealth Games Medal Tally (1930–2026)
Here is the complete list of medals that India has won in the Commonwealth Games from 1930 to 2026, given below in the table format:
|
Year
|
Host City
|
🥇 Gold
|
🥈 Silver
|
🥉 Bronze
|
Total
|
Rank
|
2026
|
Glasgow (Ongoing LIVE)*
|
13
|
17
|
9
|
39
|
4th
|
2022
|
Birmingham
|
22
|
16
|
23
|
61
|
4th
|
2018
|
Gold Coast
|
26
|
20
|
20
|
66
|
3rd
|
2014
|
Glasgow
|
15
|
30
|
19
|
64
|
5th
|
2010
|
Delhi
|
38
|
27
|
36
|
101
|
2nd
|
2006
|
Melbourne
|
22
|
17
|
11
|
50
|
4th
|
2002
|
Manchester
|
30
|
22
|
17
|
69
|
4th
|
1998
|
Kuala Lumpur
|
7
|
10
|
8
|
25
|
4th
|
1994
|
Victoria
|
6
|
11
|
7
|
24
|
5th
|
1990
|
Auckland
|
13
|
8
|
11
|
32
|
4th
|
1986
|
Edinburgh
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
18
|
7th
|
1982
|
Brisbane
|
5
|
8
|
3
|
16
|
6th
|
1978
|
Edmonton
|
5
|
5
|
5
|
15
|
6th
|
1974
|
Christchurch
|
4
|
6
|
4
|
14
|
7th
|
1970
|
Edinburgh
|
5
|
3
|
4
|
12
|
7th
|
1966
|
Kingston
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
2
|
—
|
1962
|
Perth
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
2
|
—
|
1930–1958
|
Various
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
—
Commonwealth Games 2026: India Medals Tally and Winner List
Here is the data formatted as a table:
|
No.
|
Athlete
|
Event
|
Sport
|
Medal
|
1
|
Jhandu Kumar
|
Men's Heavyweight
|
Para Powerlifting
|
Bronze
|
2
|
Rishikanta Singh
|
Men's 60kg
|
Weightlifting
|
Silver
|
3
|
Mirabai Chanu
|
Women's 48kg
|
Weightlifting
|
Gold
|
4
|
Muthupandi Raja
|
Men's 65kg
|
Weightlifting
|
Silver
|
5
|
Gyaneshwari Yadav
|
Women's 53kg
|
Weightlifting
|
Silver
|
6
|
Bindyarani Devi
|
Women's 58kg
|
Weightlifting
|
Bronze
|
7
|
Sharmila Dhankar
|
Women's Shot Put F57
|
Para Athletics
|
Gold
|
8
|
Sarvesh Kushare
|
Men's High Jump
|
Athletics
|
Silver
|
9
|
Shilpa K. Shyla
|
Women's Shot Put F57
|
Para Athletics
|
Bronze
|
10
|
Valluri Ajaya Babu
|
Men's 79kg
|
Weightlifting
|
Silver
|
11
|
Harjinder Kaur
|
Women's 69kg
|
Weightlifting
|
Silver
|
12
|
Gulveer Singh
|
Men's 10,000m
|
Athletics
|
Silver
|
13
|
Murali Sreeshankar
|
Men's Long Jump
|
Athletics
|
Silver
|
14
|
Dilip Gavit
|
Men's 100m T47
|
Para Athletics
|
Gold
|
15
|
Mohammed Basil
|
Men's 100m T47
|
Para Athletics
|
Silver
|
16
|
Lovepreet Singh
|
Men's +110kg
|
Weightlifting
|
Silver
|
17
|
Seema Kaliramna
|
Women's Discus Throw
|
Athletics
|
Bronze
|
18
|
Asmita Dey
|
Women's -48kg
|
Judo
|
Gold
|
19
|
Harsh Singh
|
Men's -60kg
|
Judo
|
Gold
|
20
|
Yamini Mourya
|
Women's -57kg
|
Judo
|
Silver
|
21
|
Tejaswin Shankar
|
Men's Decathlon
|
Athletics
|
Bronze
|
22
|
Yash Vir Singh
|
Men's Javelin Throw
|
Athletics
|
Bronze
|
23
|
Neeraj Chopra
|
Men's Javelin Throw
|
Athletics
|
Silver
|
24
|
Preeti Pawar
|
Women's 54kg
|
Boxing
|
Gold
|
25
|
Pravreen Chithravel
|
Men's Triple Jump
|
Athletics
|
Silver
|
26
|
Selva Prabhu
|
Men's Triple Jump
|
Athletics
|
Bronze
|
27
|
Jaismine Lamboria
|
Women's 57kg
|
Boxing
|
Gold
|
28
|
Jadumani Singh
|
Men's 55kg
|
Boxing
|
Silver
|
29
|
Shubham Juyal
|
Men's Shot Put F57
|
Para Athletics
|
Silver
|
30
|
Soman Rana
|
Men's Shot Put F57
|
Para Athletics
|
Gold
|
31
|
Unnati Sharma
|
Women's -63kg
|
Judo
|
Bronze
|
32
|
Sakshi Chaudhary
|
Women's 51kg
|
Boxing
|
Gold
|
33
|
Priya Ghanghas
|
Women's 60kg
|
Boxing
|
Gold
|
34
|
Arundhati Choudhary
|
Women's 70kg
|
Boxing
|
Gold
|
35
|
Lovlina Borgohain
|
Women's 75kg
|
Boxing
|
Silver
|
36
|
Sachin Siwach
|
Men's 60kg
|
Boxing
|
Gold
|
37
|
Ankush Panghal
|
Men's 80kg
|
Boxing
|
Gold
|
38
|
Narender Berwal
|
Men's +90kg
|
Boxing
|
Silver
|
39
|
Gulveer Singh
|
Men's 5,000m
|
Athletics
|
Bronze
Commonwealth Games 2026: India’s Medal Table by Sports
|
Sport
|
Gold
|
Silver
|
Bronze
|
Total
|
Athletics
|
0
|
5
|
5
|
10
|
Para Athletics
|
3
|
2
|
1
|
6
|
Judo
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
4
|
Weightlifting
|
1
|
6
|
1
|
8
|
Para Powerlifting
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
Boxing
|
7
|
3
|
0
|
10
|
Total
|
13
|
17
|
9
|
39
Historic Highlights of Commonwealth Games From India
Here are the historic highlights of the Commonwealth Games for India given below:
Boxing & Weightlifting Category: Most Successful Sports in 2026 Commonwealth Games of India
In 2026 Commonwealth game, India won with a record of seven gold and three silver medals in Boxing category, while Indian weightlifters won eight medals, including 1 gold, 6 silver, and 1 bronze medal, which is considered as the top performence in boxing & weightlifting category in Commonweath Games for India.
Best Performance of India in Commonwealth Games
In the 2010 Delhi Commonwealth Games, India won a total of 101 medals, including 38 golds, 27 silvers, and 36 bronzes, which ranked 2nd in CWG 2010.
First Commonwealth Games Medal of India
India won its first medal in the Commonwealth Games in the 1930 London CWG, which was bronze in wrestling.
Most Successful Sports in Commonwealth Games of India
In the Commonwealth Games, the most successful sport from India is shooting, which has a total of 135 medals (excluding the 2022 CWG), followed by weightlifting with 133 medals and wrestling with 114 medals.
Executive - Editorial
Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.