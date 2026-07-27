The Commonwealth Games 2026 is ongoing from 23 July 2026 to 2 August 2026 in Glasgow, Scotland, and India climbed to fourth place in the Commonwealth Games 2026 medal standings in Glasgow on a remarkable Day 10, securing 16 medals on August 01, 2026 (Saturday).

Among the 122 Indian athletes who are playing in CWG 2026, 39 players have already won medals for India, comprising 13 gold, 17 silver, and 9 bronze, with the boxing contingent leading the charge.

With the best-ever performance in the boxing category at the Commonwealth Games 2026, with a record seven gold and three silver medals.

Among the gold winners, Ankush Panghal wins gold in boxing in 80kg final, while Sachin Siwach wins gold in 60kg, Asmita Dey and Harsh Singh won gold in Judo category at CWG 2026.

Neeraj Chopra wins silver, and Yashvir Singh wins bronze in men's javelin throw at CWG 2026, while Mirabai Chanu wins gold in weightlifting; Rishikanta Singh & Muthupandi Raja win silver medals, and Jhandu Kumar wins bronze medals in the Commonwealth Games 2026.