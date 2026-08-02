Meet Sachin Siwach and Ankush Panghal, Who Won the Gold Medal in the Boxing Category at the Commonwealth Games 2026: Know Who They Are
Sachin Siwach and Ankush Panghal made India proud by winning boxing gold at the Commonwealth Games 2026. Explore their journey, boxing career, major achievements, and memorable performances at CWG 2026 in Glasgow.
In the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, India added another gold medal as Sachin Siwach and Ankush Panghal won gold medals in 60 kg and 80 kg, respectively.
Their victories mark a significant milestone in the history of the boxing category at the Commonwealth Games and add two more gold medals to the country's tally.
Here's everything you need to know about Sachin Siwach and Ankush Panghal, who won the gold medal in the boxing category at the Commonwealth Games 2026.
Who is Sachin Siwach?
Sachin Siwach is an Indian boxer who was born in Bhiwani, Haryana, a place where several international boxing champions came from.
Before winning the gold at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow in the 60 kg category, he won a gold medal at the AIBA Youth World Championships in 2016 and has since represented India at several international tournaments.
Sachin Siwach Biography
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Aspects
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Details
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Full Name
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Sachin Siwach
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Age
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26 years (as of 2026)
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State
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Haryana
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Sport
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Boxing
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Weight Category
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Men's 60kg
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Commonwealth Games 2026
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Gold Medal
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Commonwealth Games Appearance
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Debut
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Major Achievement
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Former World Youth Champion
Sachin Siwach's Gold Medal Performance at Commonwealth Games 2026
📸 PODIUM PICTURES FOR 60KG— The Khel India (@TheKhelIndia) August 1, 2026
- Sachin Siwach won the Gold Medal 🥇 pic.twitter.com/KUdKTSeFAx
After qualifying for the semi-final at CWG 2026, Sachin Siwach entered the final in the 60 kg category.
In the final, his opponent was Tryagain Morning Ndevelo of Zambia, and despite being lower in the initial stage of the final, he comeback in the final round and won the match by 3-2, securing the gold medal for India in the 60 kg category at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.
His victory also delivered India's sixth boxing gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026.
Sachin Siwach's Major Career Achievements
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Year
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Achievement
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Medal
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2026
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Commonwealth Games (Glasgow)
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Gold
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2019
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South Asian Games
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Gold
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2017
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Commonwealth Youth Games
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Gold
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2016
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AIBA Youth World Championships
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Gold
Who is Ankush Panghal?
Ankush Panghal is an Indian men's 80kg boxer who was born in Haryana. At the age of 22, he just won the gold medal in the men's 80 kg category at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow.
The 2026 Commonwealth Games were his debut, and he announced himself on the world stage by winning the gold medal for India.
Ankush Panghal Biography
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Aspects
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Details
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Full Name
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Ankush Panghal
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Age
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22 years (as of 2026)
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State
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Haryana
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Sport
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Boxing
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Weight Category
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Men's 80kg
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Commonwealth Games 2026
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Gold Medal
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Commonwealth Games Appearance
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Debut
Ankush Panghal's Gold Medal Performance at Commonwealth Games 2026
Proud moment for the nation.— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 1, 2026
Heartfelt congratulations to Ankush Panghal on winning the gold medal in the men’s 80kg boxing final at the Commonwealth Games 2026.
His exceptional skill, unwavering determination and exemplary sportsmanship have brought immense pride to India.… pic.twitter.com/xDehuUZdvB
After qualifying for the semi-final at CWG 2026, Ankush Panghal entered the final in the 80 kg category.
In the final, his opponent was Dimeji Shittu of England. With his aggressive attacking style and excellent defence, he won the men's 80kg gold medal by a 4-1 split decision at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow.
His victory also delivered India's seventh boxing gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026.
Ankush Panghal's Major Career Achievements
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Year
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Achievement
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Medal
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2026
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Commonwealth Games (Glasgow)
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Gold
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2026
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Grand Prix Usti nad Labem
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Gold
India's Boxing Gold Medallists at Commonwealth Games 2026
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Athlete
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Weight Category
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Medal
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Preeti Pawar
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Women's 54kg
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Gold
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Sakshi Chaudhary
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Women's 51kg
|
Gold
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Jaismine Lamboria
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Women's 57kg
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Gold
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Priya Ghanghas
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Women's 60kg
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Gold
|
Arundhati Choudhary
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Women's 70kg
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Gold
|
Sachin Siwach
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Men's 60kg
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Gold
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Ankush Panghal
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Men's 80kg
|
Gold
Executive - Editorial
Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.