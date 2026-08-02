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Meet Sachin Siwach and Ankush Panghal, Who Won the Gold Medal in the Boxing Category at the Commonwealth Games 2026: Know Who They Are

By Prabhat Mishra
Last Updated: Aug 2, 2026, 01:29 IST

Sachin Siwach and Ankush Panghal made India proud by winning boxing gold at the Commonwealth Games 2026. Explore their journey, boxing career, major achievements, and memorable performances at CWG 2026 in Glasgow.

Meet Sachin Siwach and Ankush Panghal, Who Won the Gold Medal in the Boxing Category at the Commonwealth Games 2026: Know Who They Are
Meet Sachin Siwach and Ankush Panghal, Who Won the Gold Medal in the Boxing Category at the Commonwealth Games 2026: Know Who They Are

In the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, India added another gold medal as Sachin Siwach and Ankush Panghal won gold medals in 60 kg and 80 kg, respectively.

Their victories mark a significant milestone in the history of the boxing category at the Commonwealth Games and add two more gold medals to the country's tally.

Here's everything you need to know about Sachin Siwach and Ankush Panghal, who won the gold medal in the boxing category at the Commonwealth Games 2026.

Who is Sachin Siwach? 

Sachin Siwach is an Indian boxer who was born in Bhiwani, Haryana, a place where several international boxing champions came from.

Before winning the gold at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow in the 60 kg category, he won a gold medal at the AIBA Youth World Championships in 2016 and has since represented India at several international tournaments.

Sachin Siwach Biography

Aspects

Details

Full Name

Sachin Siwach

Age

26 years (as of 2026)

State

Haryana

Sport

Boxing

Weight Category

Men's 60kg

Commonwealth Games 2026

Gold Medal

Commonwealth Games Appearance

Debut

Major Achievement

Former World Youth Champion

Sachin Siwach's Gold Medal Performance at Commonwealth Games 2026

After qualifying for the semi-final at CWG 2026, Sachin Siwach entered the final in the 60 kg category.

In the final, his opponent was Tryagain Morning Ndevelo of Zambia, and despite being lower in the initial stage of the final, he comeback in the final round and won the match by 3-2, securing the gold medal for India in the 60 kg category at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

His victory also delivered India's sixth boxing gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026.

Sachin Siwach's Major Career Achievements

Year

Achievement

Medal

2026

Commonwealth Games (Glasgow)

Gold

2019

South Asian Games

Gold

2017

Commonwealth Youth Games

Gold

2016

AIBA Youth World Championships

Gold

Who is Ankush Panghal? 

Ankush Panghal is an Indian men's 80kg boxer who was born in Haryana. At the age of 22, he just won the gold medal in the men's 80 kg category at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow.

The 2026 Commonwealth Games were his debut, and he announced himself on the world stage by winning the gold medal for India.

Ankush Panghal Biography

Aspects

Details

Full Name

Ankush Panghal

Age

22 years (as of 2026)

State

Haryana

Sport

Boxing

Weight Category

Men's 80kg

Commonwealth Games 2026

Gold Medal

Commonwealth Games Appearance

Debut

Ankush Panghal's Gold Medal Performance at Commonwealth Games 2026

After qualifying for the semi-final at CWG 2026, Ankush Panghal entered the final in the 80 kg category.

In the final, his opponent was Dimeji Shittu of England. With his aggressive attacking style and excellent defence, he won the men's 80kg gold medal by a 4-1 split decision at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow.

His victory also delivered India's seventh boxing gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026.

Ankush Panghal's Major Career Achievements

Year

Achievement

Medal

2026

Commonwealth Games (Glasgow)

Gold

2026

Grand Prix Usti nad Labem

Gold

India's Boxing Gold Medallists at Commonwealth Games 2026

Athlete

Weight Category

Medal

Preeti Pawar

Women's 54kg

Gold

Sakshi Chaudhary

Women's 51kg

Gold

Jaismine Lamboria

Women's 57kg

Gold

Priya Ghanghas

Women's 60kg

Gold

Arundhati Choudhary

Women's 70kg

Gold

Sachin Siwach

Men's 60kg

Gold

Ankush Panghal

Men's 80kg

Gold

Prabhat Mishra
Prabhat Mishra

Executive - Editorial

    Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.

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    First Published: Aug 2, 2026, 01:29 IST

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