In the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, India added another gold medal as Sachin Siwach and Ankush Panghal won gold medals in 60 kg and 80 kg, respectively.

Their victories mark a significant milestone in the history of the boxing category at the Commonwealth Games and add two more gold medals to the country's tally.

Here's everything you need to know about Sachin Siwach and Ankush Panghal, who won the gold medal in the boxing category at the Commonwealth Games 2026.

Who is Sachin Siwach?

Sachin Siwach is an Indian boxer who was born in Bhiwani, Haryana, a place where several international boxing champions came from.

Before winning the gold at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow in the 60 kg category, he won a gold medal at the AIBA Youth World Championships in 2016 and has since represented India at several international tournaments.