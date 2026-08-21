Which Indian State Has the Most Number of Startups? State-wise Startup Ecosystem
India’s startup ecosystem has expanded with over 2.23 lakh startups creating 23 lakh jobs, led by Maharashtra and Karnataka, with growth across sectors, cities, women participation, and emerging tier-II innovation.
The Indian startup ecosystem has bloomed like flowers in the last decade. Under the new startup ecosystem by the Government of India, it has now become one of the leading nations for new ideas and businesses. According to the government (DPIIT), the number of startups in India is more than 2.23 lakh. These startups have generated 23 lakh+ jobs.
New businesses are operating in many areas. These are industries such as online payments (fintech), hospitals and health (healthcare), agriculture and farming (agriculture), technology, online retail (e-commerce), Food-beverages and many other sectors.
All these businesses have come up with very creative ideas and planning. Transformed into something that generates money. These services are used by people in their daily lives. This push has made a potential impact on the younger upcoming generation. Students are now also aspiring to start their own businesses. This also contributes to the country’s economy, new ideas and job creation as well.
Top 10 States By Startups Count
|
Rank
|
State / UT
|
Startup Count
|
1
|
Maharashtra
|
38,660+
|
2
|
Karnataka
|
22,600+
|
3
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
21,960+
|
4
|
Delhi
|
21,120+
|
5
|
Gujarat
|
19,270+
|
6
|
Tamil Nadu
|
14,830+
|
7
|
Telangana
|
12,520+
|
8
|
Haryana
|
11,620+
|
9
|
Kerala
|
8,620+
|
10
|
Rajasthan
|
8,100+
Which Cities of Top States have The Most Number Of Startups ?
If you were thinking that it would be Karnataka, as it has the city bangalore. You are wrong. It is Maharashtra that leads the Indian startup ecosystem.
Maharashtra: Mumbai and Pune
Maharashtra leads India in DPIIT-recognized startups with more than 38,660 running startups. With the state’s big cities, Mumbai and Pune, making the base for fintech, e-commerce, logistics, consumer tech and financial services companies.
The combination of a growing business ecosystem, billions of capital and talent has helped Maharashtra cultivate an entrepreneurial environment.
Karnataka: Bangaluru
Karnataka takes the second position with over 22,600 startups. This is due to Bengaluru’s leadership in deep tech, artificial intelligence, SaaS, and information technology.
Uttar Pradesh: Lucknow and Noida
Uttar Pradesh is in third place with over 21,960 startups. Noida and Lucknow are emerging as hubs for agritech, edtech and mobility.
The remaining top ten positions are taken by Delhi, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Haryana, Kerala and Rajasthan.
State-wise Startup Ecosystem: Rankings, Emerging Trends
India’s startup ecosystem is progressing not just in terms of volume but also in the quality, reach and diversity of this space. The States’ Startup Ranking Framework (SRF) of DPIIT shows the role of Indian states in providing support to entrepreneurs through policies, funding, infrastructure provisioning and institutional support.
State-wise Startup Ecosystem
DPIIT states’ Startup Ranking Framework (SRF)
- Success will be measured against GPE indicator subindices such as Institutional Support, Funding access, Entrepreneurial Infrastructure, Innovation and Policy implementation
- SRF provides an understanding of the effectiveness and initiatives undertaken at the State level
The emerging startup scene in the Tier-II and Tier-III cities
- More than half of the recognised startups in India belong to the non-metropolitan cities, It Reflects the support to the entrepreneurial ecosystem in the country
Women in the startups
- Nearly 48% of the recognized startups have at least one woman director. This is a positive sign towards gender inclusivity in the entrepreneurial ecosystem
Growing deep technology startups
- Artificial intelligence, quantum technology and space technology are the areas that will require innovation for the future. Government has extended support and funding, this has enabled focus in the emerging technologies for deeper innovation
Overall Startup scenario
- It is Maharashtra that has the highest absolute number of startups but Karnataka, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and UP (Uttar Pradesh) are a testament to the growing startup series.
Senior Content Writer
Aishwarya Samant is a journalist with over 4 years of experience navigating the fast-paced corporate media landscape. She specializes in decoding business news, world economy, personal finance, and stock market trends, often adding a subtle touch of political perspective to keep things interesting.
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