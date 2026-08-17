Which is India's First Green Airport? Check How It Differs From Others
India's airports are embracing sustainability through solar power, net-zero operations, water recycling, and green infrastructure. Discover the four airports redefining aviation and leading India's green revolution.
Do you think airports are just about planes, runways and crowds? Think again. India's new airports are turning greener, smarter and more sustainable. Today many of them are generating electricity, recycling water, cutting carbon emissions and, in some cases, even powered by the sun.
In the past decade, India has achieved a number of impressive sustainable aviation milestones, from Kerala's solar powered airport to Delhi's net zero, to Noida's green campus design. Each airport has its own sustainability tale.
So, which airport should be called India's first green airport? The answer may surprise you.
Cochin International Airport, India, the first airport in the world that runs entirely on solar power.
What is a ‘Green Airport’?
A green airport is built with the aim of minimising its environmental impact through sustainable practices and energy efficient use of natural resources.
Unlike regular airports, green airports utilise renewable energy sources like wind and solar power and nurture lower carbon emissions, waste control, and water use. The drive is to make the operations of airports more sustainable and efficient while meeting the demand for air travel.
Top 5 Greenest Airports in the World
- Cochin International Airport, India, the first airport in the world that runs entirely on solar power.
- Oslo Airport, Norway, known for using biofuel, renewable energy sources and sustainable building materials.
- San Francisco International Airport, United States, known for its zero waste policies and recycling programs.
- Hamad International Airport, Qatar, with energy efficient terminals and environmentally friendly operations.
- Singapore Changi Airport, Singapore, known for its green architecture, water recycling and energy efficient technologies together with indoor gardens on a large scale.
Green Airport vs Normal Airport: What's the Difference?
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Operational Feature
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Normal Airport
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Green Airport
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Primary Power
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Fossil fuel based electricity
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Solar, wind, and renewable energy
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Ground Vehicles
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Diesel powered equipment
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Electric baggage handlers and EV shuttles
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Lighting and HVAC
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Conventional cooling systems
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Smart lighting and energy efficient climate control
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Water Supply
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Municipal water dependence
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Rainwater harvesting and recycled water
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Waste Management
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Landfill disposal
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Zero waste and composting systems
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Building Materials
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Traditional construction
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Sustainable and certified green buildings
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Carbon Emissions
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High operational emissions
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Carbon neutral or net zero targets
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Surrounding Landscape
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Concrete focused infrastructure
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Green spaces and native vegetation
India's Four Landmark Airports
- Cochin International Airport, Kerala – The first fully solar operated airport, which generates enough renewable energy to power all airport operations.
- Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad – The first greenfield airport and LEED Silver Airport in Asia, featuring green infrastructure and water efficiency.
- Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi – The first airport in India to be accredited as a Level 5 Net Zero Carbon airport successfully using renewable energy and electric transport.
- Noida International Airport, Jewar – The first IGBC certified Green Campus Airport in India, a smart aviation hub planned with a 52MW solar plant.
Senior Content Writer
Aishwarya Samant is a journalist with over 4 years of experience navigating the fast-paced corporate media landscape. She specializes in decoding business news, world economy, personal finance, and stock market trends, often adding a subtle touch of political perspective to keep things interesting.
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