Which is India's First Green Airport? Check How It Differs From Others

Do you think airports are just about planes, runways and crowds? Think again. India's new airports are turning greener, smarter and more sustainable. Today many of them are generating electricity, recycling water, cutting carbon emissions and, in some cases, even powered by the sun.

In the past decade, India has achieved a number of impressive sustainable aviation milestones, from Kerala's solar powered airport to Delhi's net zero, to Noida's green campus design. Each airport has its own sustainability tale.

So, which airport should be called India's first green airport? The answer may surprise you.

Cochin International Airport, India, the first airport in the world that runs entirely on solar power.

What is a ‘Green Airport’?

A green airport is built with the aim of minimising its environmental impact through sustainable practices and energy efficient use of natural resources.