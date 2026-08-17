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Which is India's First Green Airport? Check How It Differs From Others

By Aishwarya Samant
Last Updated: Aug 17, 2026, 12:55 IST

India's airports are embracing sustainability through solar power, net-zero operations, water recycling, and green infrastructure. Discover the four airports redefining aviation and leading India's green revolution.

Which is India's First Green Airport? Check How It Differs From Others
Which is India's First Green Airport? Check How It Differs From Others

Do you think airports are just about planes, runways and crowds? Think again. India's new airports are turning greener, smarter and more sustainable. Today many of them are generating electricity, recycling water, cutting carbon emissions and, in some cases, even powered by the sun.

In the past decade, India has achieved a number of impressive sustainable aviation milestones, from Kerala's solar powered airport to Delhi's net zero, to Noida's green campus design. Each airport has its own sustainability tale.

So, which airport should be called India's first green airport? The answer may surprise you.

Cochin International Airport, India, the first airport in the world that runs entirely on solar power.

What is a ‘Green Airport’?

A green airport is built with the aim of minimising its environmental impact through sustainable practices and energy efficient use of natural resources. 

Unlike regular airports, green airports utilise renewable energy sources like wind and solar power and nurture lower carbon emissions, waste control, and water use. The drive is to make the operations of airports more sustainable and efficient while meeting the demand for air travel.

Top 5 Greenest Airports in the World

  • Cochin International Airport, India, the first airport in the world that runs entirely on solar power.
  • Oslo Airport, Norway, known for using biofuel, renewable energy sources and sustainable building materials.
  • San Francisco International Airport, United States, known for its zero waste policies and recycling programs.
  • Hamad International Airport, Qatar, with energy efficient terminals and environmentally friendly operations.
  • Singapore Changi Airport, Singapore, known for its green architecture, water recycling and energy efficient technologies together with indoor gardens on a large scale.

Green Airport vs Normal Airport: What's the Difference?

Operational Feature

Normal Airport

Green Airport

Primary Power

Fossil fuel based electricity

Solar, wind, and renewable energy

Ground Vehicles

Diesel powered equipment

Electric baggage handlers and EV shuttles

Lighting and HVAC

Conventional cooling systems

Smart lighting and energy efficient climate control

Water Supply

Municipal water dependence

Rainwater harvesting and recycled water

Waste Management

Landfill disposal

Zero waste and composting systems

Building Materials

Traditional construction

Sustainable and certified green buildings

Carbon Emissions

High operational emissions

Carbon neutral or net zero targets

Surrounding Landscape

Concrete focused infrastructure

Green spaces and native vegetation

India's Four Landmark Airports

  • Cochin International Airport, Kerala – The first fully solar operated airport, which generates enough renewable energy to power all airport operations.First Green Airport in India Cochin International Airport, Kerala
  • Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad – The first greenfield airport and LEED Silver Airport in Asia, featuring green infrastructure and water efficiency.
  • Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi – The first airport in India to be accredited as a Level 5 Net Zero Carbon airport successfully using renewable energy and electric transport.
  • Noida International Airport, Jewar – The first IGBC certified Green Campus Airport in India, a smart aviation hub planned with a 52MW solar plant.

Aishwarya Samant
Aishwarya Samant

Senior Content Writer

Aishwarya Samant is a journalist with over 4 years of experience navigating the fast-paced corporate media landscape. She specializes in decoding business news, world economy, personal finance, and stock market trends, often adding a subtle touch of political perspective to keep things interesting.

Having worked with reputed organizations like ZEE, TV9, News24, and NewsX, she is no stranger to the newsroom hustle and the demands of real-time storytelling. Her writing style is fast-paced, engaging, and crafted to connect seamlessly with diverse audiences across platforms. She approaches every story from the reader’s point of view, breaking down complex topics into clear, relatable narratives backed by solid facts and credible sources. While she’s confident in expressing strong viewpoints, she ensures balance with insights. Sharp, fact-driven content that informs, engages, and keeps readers coming back for more.

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First Published: Aug 17, 2026, 12:53 IST

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