Which River Is Called the Lifeline of Tamil Nadu? Know the Answer

Tamil Nadu has several important rivers that support agriculture, drinking-water supply and the state’s economy. Among them, one river has a particularly important role in the state’s agricultural and waTer systems. Do you know which river is called the lifeline of Tamil Nadu? Keep reading to know in detail. Which River Is Called the Lifeline of Tamil Nadu? The Cauvery River is called the lifeline of Tamil Nadu. It is also known as the Kaveri River. The river originates at Talakaveri in the Brahmagiri Hills of Karnataka. It flows through Karnataka and Tamil Nadu before entering the Bay of Bengal. The river is particularly important for irrigation and agriculture in the Cauvery Delta. It also serves as an important source of water for several towns and cities in Tamil Nadu. Where Does the Cauvery River Originate?

The Cauvery originates at Talakaveri in Kodagu district of Karnataka. Its source is located in the Brahmagiri Hills of the Western Ghats. From Karnataka, the river flows into Tamil Nadu. It eventually reaches the Bay of Bengal. The Cauvery basin also extends into parts of Kerala and Puducherry. Why Is the Cauvery Called the Lifeline of Tamil Nadu? The Cauvery is important because it supports several major activities across Tamil Nadu. It provides water for irrigation and agriculture. It supports farming in the fertile Cauvery Delta. It is an important source of drinking water for several communities. The river supports the livelihoods of farmers in the Cauvery basin. Why Is the Cauvery Important for Agriculture? The Cauvery is particularly important for agriculture in the Cauvery Delta, which is one of Tamil Nadu’s major agricultural regions. The river and its tributaries provide water for irrigation. Paddy is one of the major crops cultivated in the region.

What Is the Cauvery Delta? The Cauvery Delta is located in eastern Tamil Nadu. It is formed by the Cauvery and its distributaries. The region extends towards the Bay of Bengal. It is one of the state’s important agricultural zones. The delta is particularly known for paddy cultivation. What Is Kallanai? Kallanai, also known as the Grand Anicut, is one of the most important historical structures associated with the Cauvery River. Kallanai is an ancient dam built across the Cauvery in Tamil Nadu. It is located in the Tiruchirappalli region. The structure is traditionally attributed to Karikala Chola. Major Tributaries of the Cauvery The Cauvery has several important tributaries that contribute to its river system. Major tributaries include Kabini, Hemavati, Harangi, Shimsha, Arkavati, Bhavani, Noyyal and Amaravati.