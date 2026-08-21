Which River Is Known as the Lifeline of the Thar Desert?
The Luni River is often described as the lifeline of the Thar Desert because it is the most important river flowing through the arid region of western Rajasthan.
The Thar Desert is one of the driest regions of India with limited rainfall and very few perennial rivers. In such a harsh environment, the Luni River is particularly important because it flows through a large part of the desert region of Rajasthan. Keep reading in detail.
Which River Is Called the Lifeline of the Thar Desert?
Luni River is called the lifeline of the Thar Desert. The Luni is the largest river of the Thar Desert region. It originates near Ajmer, Rajasthan.The river flows through the arid districts of western Rajasthan. It eventually disappears into the marshy lands of the Rann of Kutch.
Where Does the Luni River Originate?
The Luni originates from the Naga Pahar hills of the Aravalli Range near Ajmer. It initially flows in a south-western direction. The river passes through several parts of Rajasthan before entering Gujarat.Its total course is about 495 km.
Why Is the Luni Important to the Thar Desert?
The river is important because it provides water in an otherwise dry region. They supports agriculture in parts of western Rajasthan. Provides water for livestock and settlements along its course.
Is the Luni River Perennial?
No. The Luni is a seasonal river. Its flow depends largely on rainfall during the monsoon. During the dry season, several stretches of the river may have little or no surface water.
Why Does the Luni River Become Saline?
One of the distinctive features of the Luni is that its water becomes increasingly saline downstream.The river flows through an arid region. High evaporation increases the concentration of salts.
Which Major Cities and Regions Are Located Along the Luni?
The Luni flows through or near several important areas of Rajasthan, including Ajmer region, Pali, Jodhpur region, Barmer and Jalore. These areas depend on different water sources, including groundwater, reservoirs and river systems.
What Is the End Point of the Luni River?
The Luni eventually flows towards the Rann of Kutch in Gujarat, where it dissipates rather than forming a major delta.
Luni River
FeatureDetails
|Attribute
|Details
|River
|Luni
|Region
|Thar Desert
|Origin
|Aravalli Range near Ajmer
|State
|Rajasthan
|Type
|Seasonal river
|Approx. Length
|495 km
|Direction
|Generally south-west
|Ends at
|Rann of Kutch
|Special Feature
|Becomes saline downstream
Frequently Asked Questions
Which river is known as the lifeline of the Thar Desert?
The Luni River is commonly described as the lifeline of the Thar Desert because it is the major river flowing through the desert region of Rajasthan.
Where does the Luni River originate?
It originates in the Aravalli Range near Ajmer, Rajasthan.
Where does the Luni River end?
The Luni flows towards the Rann of Kutch, where it eventually disappears.
Why is the Luni River salty?
Its water becomes increasingly saline downstream due to high evaporation and the arid conditions of the region.
Executive - Editorial
Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.