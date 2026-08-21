Which river is known as the lifeline of the Thar Desert?

The Thar Desert is one of the driest regions of India with limited rainfall and very few perennial rivers. In such a harsh environment, the Luni River is particularly important because it flows through a large part of the desert region of Rajasthan. Keep reading in detail. Which River Is Called the Lifeline of the Thar Desert? Luni River is called the lifeline of the Thar Desert. The Luni is the largest river of the Thar Desert region. It originates near Ajmer, Rajasthan.The river flows through the arid districts of western Rajasthan. It eventually disappears into the marshy lands of the Rann of Kutch. Where Does the Luni River Originate? The Luni originates from the Naga Pahar hills of the Aravalli Range near Ajmer. It initially flows in a south-western direction. The river passes through several parts of Rajasthan before entering Gujarat.Its total course is about 495 km.

Why Is the Luni Important to the Thar Desert? The river is important because it provides water in an otherwise dry region. They supports agriculture in parts of western Rajasthan. Provides water for livestock and settlements along its course. Is the Luni River Perennial? No. The Luni is a seasonal river. Its flow depends largely on rainfall during the monsoon. During the dry season, several stretches of the river may have little or no surface water. Why Does the Luni River Become Saline? One of the distinctive features of the Luni is that its water becomes increasingly saline downstream.The river flows through an arid region. High evaporation increases the concentration of salts. Which Major Cities and Regions Are Located Along the Luni? The Luni flows through or near several important areas of Rajasthan, including Ajmer region, Pali, Jodhpur region, Barmer and Jalore. These areas depend on different water sources, including groundwater, reservoirs and river systems.

What Is the End Point of the Luni River? The Luni eventually flows towards the Rann of Kutch in Gujarat, where it dissipates rather than forming a major delta. Luni River Feature Details Attribute Details River Luni Region Thar Desert Origin Aravalli Range near Ajmer State Rajasthan Type Seasonal river Approx. Length 495 km Direction Generally south-west Ends at Rann of Kutch Special Feature Becomes saline downstream Frequently Asked Questions Which river is known as the lifeline of the Thar Desert? The Luni River is commonly described as the lifeline of the Thar Desert because it is the major river flowing through the desert region of Rajasthan. Where does the Luni River originate? It originates in the Aravalli Range near Ajmer, Rajasthan. Where does the Luni River end? The Luni flows towards the Rann of Kutch, where it eventually disappears.