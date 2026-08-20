Which State Is the Largest Producer of Jute in India? Know the Answer
West Bengal is the largest producer of jute in India. Know its jute production, major growing regions, uses and key facts about jute cultivation in India.
Jute is an important natural fibre crop grown mainly in the eastern and northeastern parts of India. It is widely used to make sacks, bags, ropes, mats, carpets and other products. India is one of the world’s major jute-producing countries with West Bengal being the leading jute-producing state.
Which State Is the Largest Producer of Jute in India?
The largest producer of jute in India. West Bengal is the largest jute-producing state in India. The Ganga-Brahmaputra delta region provides suitable conditions for jute cultivation. Important jute-growing areas are located mainly in the southern and eastern parts of the state. Jute cultivation provides livelihoods to a large number of farmers in the region.
Top Jute-Producing States in India
|Rank
|State
|Position
|1
|West Bengal
|Largest producer
|2
|Bihar
|Major producer
|3
|Assam
|Major producer
|4
|Odisha
|Important producer
|5
|Meghalaya
|Important producer
Why Is West Bengal the Largest Producer of Jute?
The state has fertile alluvial soil suitable for jute cultivation. The warm and humid climate supports the growth of the crop. The region receives adequate rainfall during the jute-growing season. The Ganga-Brahmaputra delta provides favourable geographical conditions. The state has a long established jute processing and manufacturing industry. Availability of water is important for the retting process, which is used to separate jute fibre from the plant stem.
Where Is Jute Grown in West Bengal?
Jute is mainly cultivated in the Gangetic plains of West Bengal. Important producing districts include Murshidabad, Nadia, North 24 Parganas, Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri and Hooghly. The fertile floodplains and humid conditions support jute cultivation. Many farming communities in these areas depend on jute and other agricultural crops.
What Is Jute Used For?
Jute is often called a golden fibre because of its natural golden colour and economic importance. Jute is used for making gunny bags, sacks, shopping bags, ropes, twine, mats, carpets, packaging materials, geotextiles, decorative, handicraft products and eco-friendly alternatives to plastic products.
Why Is Jute Important for India?
Jute is a major natural fibre crop. It supports the livelihoods of farmers and workers. The jute industry provides employment in cultivation, processing and manufacturing. Jute products are biodegradable and renewable. It is used extensively in packaging and other industries. India has a well-established jute manufacturing industry, particularly in and around West Bengal.
Jute Production in India
|Feature
|Details
|Largest jute-producing state
|West Bengal
|Major jute-growing region
|Ganga-Brahmaputra plains and delta
|Major crop season
|Kharif
|Type of crop
|Fibre crop
|Also known as
|Golden fibre
|Major uses
|Bags, sacks, ropes, mats and packaging
|Important producing states
|West Bengal, Bihar, Assam, Odisha and Meghalaya
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Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.