Which State Is the Largest Producer of Jute in India? Know the Answer

Jute is an important natural fibre crop grown mainly in the eastern and northeastern parts of India. It is widely used to make sacks, bags, ropes, mats, carpets and other products. India is one of the world’s major jute-producing countries with West Bengal being the leading jute-producing state. Which State Is the Largest Producer of Jute in India? The largest producer of jute in India. West Bengal is the largest jute-producing state in India. The Ganga-Brahmaputra delta region provides suitable conditions for jute cultivation. Important jute-growing areas are located mainly in the southern and eastern parts of the state. Jute cultivation provides livelihoods to a large number of farmers in the region. Top Jute-Producing States in India Rank State Position 1 West Bengal Largest producer 2 Bihar Major producer 3 Assam Major producer 4 Odisha Important producer 5 Meghalaya Important producer

Why Is West Bengal the Largest Producer of Jute? The state has fertile alluvial soil suitable for jute cultivation. The warm and humid climate supports the growth of the crop. The region receives adequate rainfall during the jute-growing season. The Ganga-Brahmaputra delta provides favourable geographical conditions. The state has a long established jute processing and manufacturing industry. Availability of water is important for the retting process, which is used to separate jute fibre from the plant stem. Where Is Jute Grown in West Bengal? Jute is mainly cultivated in the Gangetic plains of West Bengal. Important producing districts include Murshidabad, Nadia, North 24 Parganas, Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri and Hooghly. The fertile floodplains and humid conditions support jute cultivation. Many farming communities in these areas depend on jute and other agricultural crops.