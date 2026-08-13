Which Indian Stocks Entered the MSCI Global Standard Index? Check 4 Additions and 3 Exits
Four Indian stocks have been added to the MSCI Global Standard Index, while three were removed. Check the complete list and why MSCI Global Index matters.
The MSCI Global Standard Index is a list that is known for tracking big and mid sized companies from stock markets all around the world. When a stock enters or exits this index then it can change how much money flows in or out of that particular stock.
August 2026 was completed recently and MSCI has added 4 Indian stocks to its Global Standard Index. Moreover, it has also removed 3 Indian stocks from the same index. These changes become effective from 1 September 2026.
What is the MSCI Global Standard Index?
MSCI stands for Morgan Stanley Capital International. It is a global company that makes stock market indexes which are used by investors all around the world.
MSCI Global Standard Index is a list of large and mid-cap companies from everywhere around the world.
This index helps investors to track how these companies are performing across global markets and that is why many big investors and funds follow this index closely.
When a stock is added to the index, more international investors get to know about it. That is how a particular stock’s visibility and demand is increased.
Which 4 Indian Stocks Were Added to the MSCI Global Standard Index?
MSCI added four Indian companies to its Global Standard Index in the August 2026 review. Here is a brief overview of these companies:
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Stock
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Company
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Adani Energy Solutions
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Adani Group company that works in power transmission and distribution
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Billionbrains Garage Ventures
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It is the parent company of Groww which is a stock and mutual fund investment platform
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Laurus Labs
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Pharmaceutical company
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Lenskart Solutions
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Eyewear company that sells glasses and contact lenses both online and offline
Which 3 Indian Stocks Were Removed?
Apart from the additions, MSCI has also removed 3 Indian stocks from the Global Standard Index. Here is a brief overview of these stocks:
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Stock
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Company
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Astral
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It is a company that makes pipes, adhesives and other building products
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Balkrishna Industries
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This company makes tyres for tractors, off-road vehicles and other machines
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SBI Cards and Payment Services
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Credit card company by State Bank of India
Why Does MSCI Index Inclusion Matter for Indian Stocks?
MSCI indexes are quite important as they are followed closely by big global investors. Moreover many international funds use these indexes as well so that they can decide where to put their money.
When a stock gets added to the MSCI Global Standard Index then it gets more attention from foreign investors. This helps in getting extra money from global funds. Further, it improves the stock's image in international markets.
Passive funds are funds that simply copy an index. These funds are made in such a way that they do not pick stocks on their own. These funds buy or sell stocks that are majorly based on what is in the index.
So when a stock is added to MSCI, passive funds must buy it. When a stock is removed, passive funds must sell it.
This buying and selling can affect the trading volume of a stock. Trading volume means how many shares are bought and sold in a day. Stocks that are added often see higher trading volumes before and after the change takes effect. Stocks that are removed can see extra selling pressure.
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