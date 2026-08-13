Which Indian Stocks Entered the MSCI Global Standard Index? Check 4 Additions and 3 Exits

The MSCI Global Standard Index is a list that is known for tracking big and mid sized companies from stock markets all around the world. When a stock enters or exits this index then it can change how much money flows in or out of that particular stock.

August 2026 was completed recently and MSCI has added 4 Indian stocks to its Global Standard Index. Moreover, it has also removed 3 Indian stocks from the same index. These changes become effective from 1 September 2026.

What is the MSCI Global Standard Index?

MSCI stands for Morgan Stanley Capital International. It is a global company that makes stock market indexes which are used by investors all around the world.

MSCI Global Standard Index is a list of large and mid-cap companies from everywhere around the world.

This index helps investors to track how these companies are performing across global markets and that is why many big investors and funds follow this index closely.