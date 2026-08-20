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Who is Saransh Jain? Meet the Cricketer Likely to Replace Kuldeep Yadav in 2nd Test

By Nikhil Batra
Last Updated: Aug 20, 2026, 15:59 IST

Meet Saransh Jain, the 33-year-old spin all-rounder who earned his maiden India call-up. Know his career and why he could debut in Colombo.

Who is Saransh Jain
Who is Saransh Jain

As per recent developments in the world of cricket, Saransh Jain who is a 33 year old all rounder is set to debut against Sri Lanka in Colombo. 

There are various reports that suggest that he could be a part of playing XI for the second Test match. He might replace Kuldeep Yadav however the playing XI is not confirmed yet. 

Jain earned his maiden India call up after replacing the injured Washington Sundar in the Test squad.

Who is Saransh Jain?

Saransh is the son of Subodh Jain who was a first class cricketer. Here are the basic details about Saransh Jain:

Detail

Information

Full Name

Saransh Subodh Jain

Born In

Indore, Madhya Pradesh

Age

33 years

Batting Style

Left handed

Bowling Style

Right arm off spin

Role

Bowling all rounder

Domestic Team

Madhya Pradesh

Saransh Jain's Domestic Cricket Record

Here is a look at his career numbers in different formats.

Format

Matches

Runs

Wickets

Best Bowling

First Class

54

2,223

188

-

List A and T20

67

-

-

-

Why is Saransh Jain in the News?

Saransh Jain is in the news as he might be making his Test debut in the second India vs Sri Lanka Test match that is set to take place in Colombo.

India has won the first Test match in Galle by 165 runs where Manav Suthar was the star bowler for India. 

On the other hand, Kuldeep Yadav bowled 25 overs in Galle and took only 1 wicket for 103 runs. This has put his spot under question.

It is important to note that Jain is only likely to debut. Nothing has been officially confirmed by the BCCI yet.

Saransh Jain vs Kuldeep Yadav

Feature

Saransh Jain

Kuldeep Yadav

Age

33 years

31 years

Bowling Style

Right arm off spin

Left arm wrist spin

Batting Style

Left handed

Left handed

Test Experience

Uncapped, awaiting debut

Experienced India regular

Recent Form

Strong domestic and India A form

Just 1 wicket in Galle Test

Domestic Highlight

2022 Ranji Trophy final hero

Longtime India spin option

Saransh Jain's Cricket Journey

Saransh Jain has had a long history in Indian cricket:

  • He started playing first class cricket for Madhya Pradesh.

  • In 2022, he helped the team win the Ranji Trophy final. He took 13 wickets and also scored a half century.

  • He was later named Player of the Series in the Duleep Trophy.

  • In the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy season, he was Madhya Pradesh's best performer with 30 wickets.

  • He toured Sri Lanka with India A. He scored 70 runs and picked up wickets in a four day game.

  • If he debuts in this Test series then he will be the first Indian cricketer to debut after age 33 since Robin Singh in 1998.

Nikhil Batra
Nikhil Batra

Content Writer

Nikhil is a dedicated digital journalist and communications professional with more than five years of experience, currently working within the General Knowledge section at Jagran Josh. He has established himself as a subject matter expert in Finance, Economy, History, Technology, and Trending News, consistently delivering accurate, engaging, and easy-to-read content for a wide global audience.

Over the course of his career, Nikhil has developed deep expertise in crafting informative listicles, viral trending stories. His editorial portfolio also spans finance, historical research, and technology reporting, making him a versatile and well-rounded content professional. Every piece he produces reflects a strong balance between factual accuracy and reader engagement.

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First Published: Aug 20, 2026, 15:59 IST

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