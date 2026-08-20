Who is Saransh Jain? Meet the Cricketer Likely to Replace Kuldeep Yadav in 2nd Test
Meet Saransh Jain, the 33-year-old spin all-rounder who earned his maiden India call-up. Know his career and why he could debut in Colombo.
As per recent developments in the world of cricket, Saransh Jain who is a 33 year old all rounder is set to debut against Sri Lanka in Colombo.
There are various reports that suggest that he could be a part of playing XI for the second Test match. He might replace Kuldeep Yadav however the playing XI is not confirmed yet.
Jain earned his maiden India call up after replacing the injured Washington Sundar in the Test squad.
Who is Saransh Jain?
Saransh is the son of Subodh Jain who was a first class cricketer. Here are the basic details about Saransh Jain:
|
Detail
|
Information
|
Full Name
|
Saransh Subodh Jain
|
Born In
|
Indore, Madhya Pradesh
|
Age
|
33 years
|
Batting Style
|
Left handed
|
Bowling Style
|
Right arm off spin
|
Role
|
Bowling all rounder
|
Domestic Team
|
Madhya Pradesh
Saransh Jain's Domestic Cricket Record
Here is a look at his career numbers in different formats.
|
Format
|
Matches
|
Runs
|
Wickets
|
Best Bowling
|
First Class
|
54
|
2,223
|
188
|
-
|
List A and T20
|
67
|
-
|
-
|
-
Why is Saransh Jain in the News?
Saransh Jain is in the news as he might be making his Test debut in the second India vs Sri Lanka Test match that is set to take place in Colombo.
India has won the first Test match in Galle by 165 runs where Manav Suthar was the star bowler for India.
On the other hand, Kuldeep Yadav bowled 25 overs in Galle and took only 1 wicket for 103 runs. This has put his spot under question.
It is important to note that Jain is only likely to debut. Nothing has been officially confirmed by the BCCI yet.
Saransh Jain vs Kuldeep Yadav
|
Feature
|
Saransh Jain
|
Kuldeep Yadav
|
Age
|
33 years
|
31 years
|
Bowling Style
|
Right arm off spin
|
Left arm wrist spin
|
Batting Style
|
Left handed
|
Left handed
|
Test Experience
|
Uncapped, awaiting debut
|
Experienced India regular
|
Recent Form
|
Strong domestic and India A form
|
Just 1 wicket in Galle Test
|
Domestic Highlight
|
2022 Ranji Trophy final hero
|
Longtime India spin option
Saransh Jain's Cricket Journey
Saransh Jain has had a long history in Indian cricket:
-
He started playing first class cricket for Madhya Pradesh.
-
In 2022, he helped the team win the Ranji Trophy final. He took 13 wickets and also scored a half century.
-
He was later named Player of the Series in the Duleep Trophy.
-
In the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy season, he was Madhya Pradesh's best performer with 30 wickets.
-
He toured Sri Lanka with India A. He scored 70 runs and picked up wickets in a four day game.
-
If he debuts in this Test series then he will be the first Indian cricketer to debut after age 33 since Robin Singh in 1998.
Content Writer
Nikhil is a dedicated digital journalist and communications professional with more than five years of experience, currently working within the General Knowledge section at Jagran Josh. He has established himself as a subject matter expert in Finance, Economy, History, Technology, and Trending News, consistently delivering accurate, engaging, and easy-to-read content for a wide global audience.
Over the course of his career, Nikhil has developed deep expertise in crafting informative listicles, viral trending stories. His editorial portfolio also spans finance, historical research, and technology reporting, making him a versatile and well-rounded content professional. Every piece he produces reflects a strong balance between factual accuracy and reader engagement.