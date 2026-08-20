Who is Saransh Jain? Meet the Cricketer Likely to Replace Kuldeep Yadav in 2nd Test

As per recent developments in the world of cricket, Saransh Jain who is a 33 year old all rounder is set to debut against Sri Lanka in Colombo.

There are various reports that suggest that he could be a part of playing XI for the second Test match. He might replace Kuldeep Yadav however the playing XI is not confirmed yet.

Jain earned his maiden India call up after replacing the injured Washington Sundar in the Test squad.

Who is Saransh Jain?

Saransh is the son of Subodh Jain who was a first class cricketer. Here are the basic details about Saransh Jain: