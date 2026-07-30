Kazuyoshi Miura: Oldest Professional Footballer in the World
Kazuyoshi Miura also known as King Kazu at 59 years is the oldest professional footballer to score a goal in the world. Learn more about him and his career here.
Kazuyoshi Miura is the oldest active professional football player in the world at the age of 59, he is still actively playing football. He became the oldest player to score a goal in professional football when he scored a goal against Iwaki Furukawa while playing for Fukushima United.
It was a match that Fukushima United, a third-tier side in Japan league won with ease, as they registered 7-0 goals in the Emperor’s Cup.
After scoring in the match Miura said "I wanted to live up to the expectations of everyone, including the manager, who had given me the opportunity to play until that point,".
Let us explore his journey and career in the lines below.
Kazuyoshi Miura - International Career and Goals
Kazuyoshi Miura started his football career with the Brazilian club Santos in 1986. He has since played for 17 clubs which includes Genoa in Italy, Dinamo Zagreb in Croatia, Sydney FC in Australia, Oliveirence in Portugal.
He is currently on loan at Fukushima United from Yokohama FC, and he has extended his loan deal until June 2027. This is his 42nd season as a professional footballer. Kazuyoshi will be turning 60 on February 26.
Miura is a legend in Japanese football and one of the all time highest goal scorers for Japan, as he has played 89 international matches for Japan scoring 55 goals in them.
Interesting Facts about Kazuyoshi Miura
Here are some of the interesting facts about Kazuyoshi Miura and his career and goals.
1. He is the oldest player to play professional football at the age of 59.
2. He is the oldest goals scorer in the history of professional football. He scored the goal at the age of 59 years and 149 days.
3. He is the oldest player to score a goal in the J-League.
4. He is the second-highest goal scorer for Japan in international football with 55 goals in 89 appearances.
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