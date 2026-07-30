Kazuyoshi Miura is the oldest active professional football player in the world at the age of 59, he is still actively playing football. He became the oldest player to score a goal in professional football when he scored a goal against Iwaki Furukawa while playing for Fukushima United.

It was a match that Fukushima United, a third-tier side in Japan league won with ease, as they registered 7-0 goals in the Emperor’s Cup.

After scoring in the match Miura said "I wanted to live up to the expectations of everyone, including the manager, who had given me the opportunity to play until that point,".

Let us explore his journey and career in the lines below.

Kazuyoshi Miura - International Career and Goals

Kazuyoshi Miura started his football career with the Brazilian club Santos in 1986. He has since played for 17 clubs which includes Genoa in Italy, Dinamo Zagreb in Croatia, Sydney FC in Australia, Oliveirence in Portugal.