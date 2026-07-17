Who is the Youngest Player Ever to Win the FIFA World Cup?
The youngest player ever to win the FIFA World Cup is the legendary Brazilian forward Pele, who is also known as the King of Football. Learn more about Pele here.
FIFA World Cup is won by only 8 countries in the world so far and many of the players have won the FIFA World Cup while playing for these countries.
But when the question is about who is the youngest player to win the FIFA World Cup, the unanimous answer is Pelé, the Brazilian legend and one of the most prolific goal scorers in the history of football and the only footballer to win three FIFA World Cups.
When Did Pelé became the youngest player to Win FIFA World Cup?
Pelé, also known as Edson Arantes do Nascimento, often referred to as the King of Football was a Brazilian forward who won his first FIFA World Cup in 1958 when Brazil defeated the hosts Sweden by a margin of 5-2.
He was 17 years and 249 days old at the time of winning the trophy, thereby becoming the youngest player to win FIFA World Cup, it is a record that is yet to be broken by anyone.
Pelé was one of the major contributors in the World Cup winning campaign for Brazil in 1958, contributing 6 goals all in the knockout stages. He scored a hat-trick in the semi-finals and 2 goals in the finals in which Brazil clean swept the hosts Norway by a margin of 5-2.
How Many Goals Pele has scored for Brazil?
Pele has scored 77 goals in 92 appearances for Brazil, out of which 12 goals were scored in FIFA World Cups. He has played for Brazil in four World Cups i.e 1958, 1962, 1966, and 1970 out of which Brazil won three World Cups. To date Pele remains the only players who has won three World Cups.
Interesting Facts and Stats about Pele
1. Pele is the second highest goal scorer for Brazil National Team with 77 goals, he was previously the highest goal scorer before being toppled by Neymar, who has scored 80 goals.
2. Pele is the youngest player to score a goal in World Cup, he also holds the record for the youngest to score a hat-trick in World Cup and the youngest to score a goal in the FIFA World Cup final.
3. Pele scored 7 hat-tricks for Brazil in his international career spanning 14 years.
4. Pele scored a whopping 1279 goals in 1363 matches across all formats during his career. It is a Guiness World Record for most goals scored.
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