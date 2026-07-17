FIFA World Cup is won by only 8 countries in the world so far and many of the players have won the FIFA World Cup while playing for these countries.

But when the question is about who is the youngest player to win the FIFA World Cup, the unanimous answer is Pelé, the Brazilian legend and one of the most prolific goal scorers in the history of football and the only footballer to win three FIFA World Cups.

When Did Pelé became the youngest player to Win FIFA World Cup?

Pelé, also known as Edson Arantes do Nascimento, often referred to as the King of Football was a Brazilian forward who won his first FIFA World Cup in 1958 when Brazil defeated the hosts Sweden by a margin of 5-2.

He was 17 years and 249 days old at the time of winning the trophy, thereby becoming the youngest player to win FIFA World Cup, it is a record that is yet to be broken by anyone.