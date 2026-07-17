Which Country Has Won the Most FIFA World Cups? Complete Winners List
Find out which country has won the most FIFA World Cups with this complete winners list. Explore title records, championship years, and all-time rankings.
The FIFA World Cup is one of the biggest tournaments in the international football world. Every four years, teams around the world compete for the title and only one emerges with victory. The format has been played since 1930 and only had two gaps due to World War II.
More than 80 nations have taken part in the FIFA World Cup over the years however only 8 countries have lifted the trophy. Brazil is the most successful country in World Cup history as it has 5 titles to its name.
With the FIFA World Cup 2026 coming to its end, here is the list of most FIFA World Cup winners.
List of Countries With Most FIFA World Cups
Here is the complete list of countries that have won the most FIFA World Cup:
|
Country
|
World Cup Titles
|
Year
|
Brazil
|
5
|
1958, 1962, 1970, 1994 & 2002
|
Germany
|
4
|
1954, 1974, 1990 & 2014
|
Italy
|
4
|
1934, 1938, 1982 & 2006
|
Argentina
|
3*
|
1978, 1986 & 2022
|
France
|
2
|
1998 & 2018
|
Uruguay
|
2
|
1930 & 1950
|
Spain
|
1*
|
2010
Argentina and Spain are playing in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final and if Argentina wins then their total will go to 4 titles. On the other hand, if Spain wins then it will get its 2nd title.
Complete FIFA World Cup Winners List (1930–2026)
Here is the complete list of FIFA World Cup winners:
|
Year
|
Host(s)
|
Winner
|
Runner-up
|
1930
|
Uruguay
|
Uruguay
|
Argentina
|
1934
|
Italy
|
Italy
|
Czechoslovakia
|
1938
|
France
|
Italy
|
Hungary
|
1942
|
Not held
|
-
|
-
|
1946
|
Not held
|
-
|
-
|
1950
|
Brazil
|
Uruguay
|
Brazil
|
1954
|
Switzerland
|
West Germany
|
Hungary
|
1958
|
Sweden
|
Brazil
|
Sweden
|
1962
|
Chile
|
Brazil
|
Czechoslovakia
|
1966
|
England
|
England
|
West Germany
|
1970
|
Mexico
|
Brazil
|
Italy
|
1974
|
West Germany
|
West Germany
|
Netherlands
|
1978
|
Argentina
|
Argentina
|
Netherlands
|
1982
|
Spain
|
Italy
|
West Germany
|
1986
|
Mexico
|
Argentina
|
West Germany
|
1990
|
Italy
|
West Germany
|
Argentina
|
1994
|
United States
|
Brazil
|
Italy
|
1998
|
France
|
France
|
Brazil
|
2002
|
South Korea/Japan
|
Brazil
|
Germany
|
2006
|
Germany
|
Italy
|
France
|
2010
|
South Africa
|
Spain
|
Netherlands
|
2014
|
Brazil
|
Germany
|
Argentina
|
2018
|
Russia
|
France
|
Croatia
|
2022
|
Qatar
|
Argentina
|
France
|
2026
|
USA/Canada/Mexico
|
To be decided (final on July 19)
|
-
Interesting Records
-
Brazil is the only country that has played in every single World Cup since its beginning in 1930.
-
Italy and Brazil are currently the only two countries that have won the World Cup titles consecutively. Italy won them in 1934 and 1938 and Brazil won them in 1958 and 1962.
-
Three FIFA World Cup finals have been decided on the basis of penalty shootouts.
-
Germany has played in 8 World Cup finals which is the highest.
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