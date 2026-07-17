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Which Country Has Won the Most FIFA World Cups? Complete Winners List

By Nikhil Batra
Last Updated: Jul 17, 2026, 09:14 IST

Find out which country has won the most FIFA World Cups with this complete winners list. Explore title records, championship years, and all-time rankings.

Which Country Has Won the Most FIFA World Cups? Check the List
Which Country Has Won the Most FIFA World Cups? Check the List

The FIFA World Cup is one of the biggest tournaments in the international football world. Every four years, teams around the world compete for the title and only one emerges with victory. The format has been played since 1930 and only had two gaps due to World War II. 

More than 80 nations have taken part in the FIFA World Cup over the years however only 8 countries have lifted the trophy. Brazil is the most successful country in World Cup history as it has 5 titles to its name. 

With the FIFA World Cup 2026 coming to its end, here is the list of most FIFA World Cup winners. 

List of Countries With Most FIFA World Cups 

Here is the complete list of countries that have won the most FIFA World Cup: 

Country

World Cup Titles

Year

Brazil

5

1958, 1962, 1970, 1994 & 2002

Germany

4

1954, 1974, 1990 & 2014

Italy

4

1934, 1938, 1982 & 2006

Argentina

3*

1978, 1986 & 2022

France

2

1998 & 2018

Uruguay

2

1930 & 1950

Spain

1*

2010

Argentina and Spain are playing in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final and if Argentina wins then their total will go to 4 titles. On the other hand, if Spain wins then it will get its 2nd title. 

Complete FIFA World Cup Winners List (1930–2026)

Here is the complete list of FIFA World Cup winners: 

Year

Host(s)

Winner

Runner-up

1930

Uruguay

Uruguay

Argentina

1934

Italy

Italy

Czechoslovakia

1938

France

Italy

Hungary

1942

Not held

-

-

1946

Not held

-

-

1950

Brazil

Uruguay

Brazil

1954

Switzerland

West Germany

Hungary

1958

Sweden

Brazil

Sweden

1962

Chile

Brazil

Czechoslovakia

1966

England

England

West Germany

1970

Mexico

Brazil

Italy

1974

West Germany

West Germany

Netherlands

1978

Argentina

Argentina

Netherlands

1982

Spain

Italy

West Germany

1986

Mexico

Argentina

West Germany

1990

Italy

West Germany

Argentina

1994

United States

Brazil

Italy

1998

France

France

Brazil

2002

South Korea/Japan

Brazil

Germany

2006

Germany

Italy

France

2010

South Africa

Spain

Netherlands

2014

Brazil

Germany

Argentina

2018

Russia

France

Croatia

2022

Qatar

Argentina

France

2026

USA/Canada/Mexico

To be decided (final on July 19)

-

Interesting Records

  • Brazil is the only country that has played in every single World Cup since its beginning in 1930. 

  • Italy and Brazil are currently the only two countries that have won the World Cup titles consecutively. Italy won them in 1934 and 1938 and Brazil won them in 1958 and 1962. 

  • Three FIFA World Cup finals have been decided on the basis of penalty shootouts. 

  • Germany has played in 8 World Cup finals which is the highest. 

Nikhil Batra
Nikhil Batra

Content Writer

Nikhil is a dedicated digital journalist and communications professional with more than five years of experience, currently working within the General Knowledge section at Jagran Josh. He has established himself as a subject matter expert in Finance, Economy, History, Technology, and Trending News, consistently delivering accurate, engaging, and easy-to-read content for a wide global audience.

Over the course of his career, Nikhil has developed deep expertise in crafting informative listicles, viral trending stories. His editorial portfolio also spans finance, historical research, and technology reporting, making him a versatile and well-rounded content professional. Every piece he produces reflects a strong balance between factual accuracy and reader engagement.

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First Published: Jul 17, 2026, 09:14 IST

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