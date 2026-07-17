Which Country Has Won the Most FIFA World Cups? Complete Winners List

The FIFA World Cup is one of the biggest tournaments in the international football world. Every four years, teams around the world compete for the title and only one emerges with victory. The format has been played since 1930 and only had two gaps due to World War II.

More than 80 nations have taken part in the FIFA World Cup over the years however only 8 countries have lifted the trophy. Brazil is the most successful country in World Cup history as it has 5 titles to its name.

With the FIFA World Cup 2026 coming to its end, here is the list of most FIFA World Cup winners.

List of Countries With Most FIFA World Cups

Here is the complete list of countries that have won the most FIFA World Cup: