Messi vs Yamal! Spain and Argentina Reach FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: Date, Time, Venue, Head-to-Head

The FIFA World Cup 2026 has reached its final stage where Spain have booked their place in the finals after defeating France 2-0 in the semi final match on July 14. Mikel Oyarzabal scored from the penalty spot in the 22nd minute and the other goal was scored by Pedro Porro in the 58th minute. On the other hand, defending champions Argentina defeated England and reached the finals. England took the lead first when Anthony Gordon scored the goal in the 55th minute and the team defended this goal for quite long. In the 85th minute, Enzo Fernandez scored a goal and it was followed by Lautaro Martinez in the 92nd minute. The final is now set to be one of the most high octane matches in the football history. This match is not only Spain vs Argentina but also about Lionel Messi facing the new generation Lamine Yamal, a 19 year old who has already won a Euro title.

One of these two teams will be lifting the FIFA World Cup 2026 title on July 19, 2026, at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Here is everything you need to know about these teams, the final match’s date and time along with the head to head records. Spain vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: Date, Time and Venue Here is everything you need to know about the FIFA World Cup 2026 finals: Match Spain vs Argentina Tournament FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Date July 19, 2026 (Sunday) Time 3:00 PM local time (ET) and 12:30 AM IST (July 20) Venue MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey Live Streaming FOX and Telemundo/Universo in the USA. In India, the match will be shown on Zee's Unite8 Sports channels and will stream on Zee5 Spain vs Argentina Head-to-Head Record

Spain and Argentina have a very long history against each other and the two teams have clashed a total of 14 times in different international formats. The record between them is almost equal, which makes this final even more exciting. Here is a full look at their head-to-head record. Detail Information Matches played 14 Spain wins 6 Argentina wins 6 Draws 2 Last meeting March 27, 2018, a friendly match in Madrid, won 6-1 by Spain Biggest win (Spain) 6-1 win in March 2018 Biggest win (Argentina) 4-1 win in September 2010 Only World Cup meeting July 13, 1966, group stage, England. Argentina won 2-1. Luis Artime scored twice for Argentina, and Pirri scored for Spain Goals scored (all matches) Spain 13 goals, Argentina 11 goals Spain’s Road to Final

Group Stage: Played 3 matches and won two against Uruguay and Saudi Arabia. One match against Cabo Verde ended in 0-0

Round of 32: Defeated Austria with 3-0 where Mikel Oyarzabal scored two goals and Pedro Porro scored one.

Round of 16: Defeated Portugal with 1-0 where Mikel Merino scored a goal for the team.

Quarter Final: Defeated Belgium with 2-1 where Fabian Ruiz scored the first goal and Mikel Merino scored the other

Semi Final: Defeated France with 2-0 where Mikel Oyarzabal scored the first goal and Pedro Porro took the second. Argentina’s Road to Final Group Stage: Won three out of three matches played against Jordan, Austria and Algeria.

Round of 32: Defeated Cabo Verde with 3-2 where Lionel Messi, Lisandro Martinez and Diney scored a goal each.

Round of 16: Defeated Egypt with 3-2 where Cristian Romero, Lionel Messi and Enzo Fernandez scored a goal each.

Quarter Final: Defeated Switzerland with 3-1 where Alexis Mac Allister, Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez scored a goal each.

Semi Final: Defeated England with 2-1 where Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez scored the two goals.

Messi vs Yamal: The Highlight of Spain vs Argentina This final is very special because of two players. One of them is quite experienced in the format and has achieved almost every record. On the other hand there is a 19 year old player who is just starting out. This may be the last World Cup of Lionel Messi. He has scored a total of 21 goals in the World Cup which is the highest by any player. In this World Cup alone, he has scored a total of 8 goals. However, he has never won a Golden Boot in FIFA. On the other hand Lamine Yamal who is just 19 has become a very successful player. He has already won an international trophy when Spain lifted Euro 2024 and he is the youngest player ever to do so. Moreover, he is only the third youngest player to feature in a World Cup final, behind only Pele and Giuseppe Bergomi. The clash between the two will be quite interesting to witness. Spain have not lost a single match that Yamal has started, which shows how important he has become for this Spain side. On the other hand, Messi wants one final piece of history.