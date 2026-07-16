Which Are the Only Countries to Win Back to Back FIFA World Cups?

World Cup is the most important football tournament in the world, and no glory can be matched in football other than winning the FIFA World Cup. There are only 8 countries in the world that have won FIFA World Cup in its almost 100 year history.

Defending champions Argentina have reached the finals of FIFA World Cup 2026 by beating England in semi-finals played at the Atlanta Stadium and they are on the verge of creating history if they manage to defeat Spain in the finals on 19th July by becoming only the third team in history to win back to back FIFA World Cups.

In this article, let us explore the only countries that have managed to win the FIFA World Cup back to back.

Countries Who Retained the FIFA World Cup

In the history of football World Cup, only two countries have won the FIFA World Cup back to back, and the teams are as follows: