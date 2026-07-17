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From Pele to Messi: List of 54 Players to Score a Hat-Trick in FIFA World Cup

By Prabhat Mishra
Last Updated: Jul 17, 2026, 17:10 IST

Explore the complete list of players who have scored a hat-trick in the FIFA World Cup from 1930 to 2026, including recent 2026 hat-tricks by Lionel Messi, Ousmane Dembele, and Jonathan David.

List of Players Who Have Scored a Hat Trick in the FIFA World Cup
List of Players Who Have Scored a Hat Trick in the FIFA World Cup

A hat-trick is considered when a player scores three goals in a single match, excluding the penalty shootout. Scoring three goals by a single player in a match is considered an exceptional accomplishment in a FIFA World Cup match.

The first hat-trick at the FIFA World Cup was scored by the American forward Bert Patenaude, who scored 3 goals against Paraguay and won by 3-0 in the group stage of the inaugural FIFA World Cup tournament in 1930 in Uruguay.

In this article, explore the complete list of players who have scored a hat-trick in the FIFA World Cup.

List of Players Who Have Scored a Hat Trick in the FIFA World Cup 

Here is the complete list of players who have scored a hat-trick in the FIFA World Cup from 1930 to 2026, given below in the table:

Date

Player

Country

Match Result

Tournament Stage

June 26, 2026

Ousmane Dembele

France

4-1 win vs. Norway

Group Stage

June 18, 2026

Jonathan David

Canada

6-0 win vs. Qatar

Group Stage

June 16, 2026

Lionel Messi

Argentina

3-0 win vs. Algeria

Group Stage

Dec. 18, 2022

Kylian Mbappe

France

3-3 draw vs. Argentina (lost on PKs)

Final

Dec. 6, 2022

Goncalo Ramos

Portugal

6-1 win vs. Switzerland

Round of 16

June 24, 2018

Harry Kane

England

6-1 win vs. Panama

Group Stage

June 15, 2018

Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal

3-3 draw vs. Spain

Group Stage

June 25, 2014

Xherdan Shaqiri

Switzerland

3-0 win vs. Honduras

Group Stage

June 16, 2014

Thomas Muller

Germany

4-0 win vs. Portugal

Group Stage

June 17, 2010

Gonzalo Higuaín

Argentina

4-1 win vs. South Korea

Group Stage

June 10, 2002

Pauleta

Portugal

4-0 win vs. Poland

Group Stage

June 1, 2002

Miroslav Klose

Germany

8-0 win vs. Saudi Arabia

Group Stage

June 21, 1998

Gabriel Batistuta

Argentina

5-0 win vs. Jamaica

Group Stage

June 28, 1994

Oleg Salenko

Russia

6-1 win vs. Cameroon

Group Stage

June 21, 1994

Gabriel Batistuta

Argentina

4-0 win vs. Greece

Group Stage

June 23, 1990

Tomas Skuhravy

Czechoslovakia

4-1 win vs. Costa Rica

Round of 16

June 17, 1990

Míchel

Spain

3-1 win vs. South Korea

Group Stage

June 18, 1986

Emilio Butragueno

Spain

5-1 win vs. Denmark

Round of 16

June 15, 1986

Igor Belanov

Soviet Union

4-3 loss vs. Belgium

Round of 16

June 11, 1986

Gary Lineker

England

3-0 win vs. Poland

Group Stage

June 8, 1986

Preben Elkjaer

Denmark

6-1 win vs. Uruguay

Group Stage

July 5, 1982

Paolo Rossi

Italy

3-2 win vs. Brazil

Second Group Stage

June 28, 1982

Zbigniew Boniek

Poland

3-0 win vs. Belgium

Second Group Stage

June 20, 1982

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge

West Germany

4-1 win vs. Chile

Group Stage

June 15, 1982

Laszlo Kiss

Hungary

10-1 win vs. El Salvador

Group Stage

June 11, 1978

Teofilo Cubillas

Peru

4-1 win vs. Iran

Group Stage

June 3, 1978

Rob Rensenbrink

Netherlands

3-0 win vs. Iran

Group Stage

June 19, 1974

Andrzej Szarmach

Poland

7-0 win vs. Haiti

Group Stage

June 18, 1974

Dusan Bajevic

Yugoslavia

9-0 win vs. Zaire

Group Stage

June 10, 1970

Gerd Muller

West Germany

3-1 win vs. Peru

Group Stage

June 7, 1970

Gerd Muller

West Germany

5-2 win vs. Bulgaria

Group Stage

July 30, 1966

Geoff Hurst

England

4-2 win vs. West Germany

Final

July 23, 1966

Eusebio

Portugal

5-3 win vs. North Korea

Quarterfinals

June 3, 1962

Florian Albert

Hungary

6-1 win vs. Bulgaria

Group Stage

June 28, 1958

Just Fontaine

France

6-3 win vs. West Germany

Third-Place Match

June 24, 1958

Pele

Brazil

5-2 win vs. France

Semifinals

June 8, 1958

Just Fontaine

France

7-3 win vs. Paraguay

Group Stage

June 26, 1954

Josef Hugi

Switzerland

7-5 loss vs. Austria

Quarterfinals

June 26, 1954

Theodor Wagner

Austria

7-5 win vs. Switzerland

Quarterfinals

June 23, 1954

Max Morlock

West Germany

7-2 win vs. Turkey

Group Stage

June 20, 1954

Burhan Sargın

Turkey

7-0 win vs. South Korea

Group Stage

June 20, 1954

Sandor Kocsis

Hungary

8-3 win vs. West Germany

Group Stage

June 19, 1954

Carlos Borges

Uruguay

7-0 win vs. Scotland

Group Stage

June 19, 1954

Erich Probst

Austria

5-0 win vs. Czechoslovakia

Group Stage

June 17, 1954

Sandor Kocsis

Hungary

9-0 win vs. South Korea

Group Stage

July 9, 1950

Ademir

Brazil

7-1 win vs. Sweden

Final Group Stage

July 2, 1950

Oscar Míguez

Uruguay

8-0 win vs. Bolivia

Final Group Stage

June 12, 1938

Harry Andersson

Sweden

8-0 win vs. Cuba

Quarterfinals

June 12, 1938

Gustav Wetterström

Sweden

8-0 win vs. Cuba

Quarterfinals

June 5, 1938

Leonidas

Brazil

6-5 win vs. Poland

Round of 16

June 5, 1938

Ernst Wilimowski

Poland

6-5 loss vs. Brazil

Round of 16

June 3, 1934

Oldrich Nejedlý

Czechoslovakia

3-1 win vs. Germany

Semifinals

May 27, 1934

Edmund Conen

Germany

5-2 win vs. Belgium

Round of 16

May 27, 1934

Angelo Schiavio

Italy

7-1 win vs. United States

Round of 16

July 27, 1930

Pedro Cea

Uruguay

6-1 win vs. Yugoslavia

Semifinals

July 19, 1930

Guillermo Stabile

Argentina

6-3 win vs. Mexico

Group Stage

July 17, 1930

Bert Patenaude

United States

3-0 win vs. Paraguay

Group Stage

How many hat tricks have been scored in the FIFA World Cup 2026?

In the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026, three hat tricks have been scored. The first hat trick in the 2026 FIFA World Cup was scored by Lionel Messi of Argentina against Algeria, the second hat trick by Jonathan David of Canada against Qatar, and the third hat trick by Ousmane Dembele of France against Norway.

Prabhat Mishra
Prabhat Mishra

Executive - Editorial

    Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.

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    First Published: Jul 17, 2026, 09:14 IST

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