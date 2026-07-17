A hat-trick is considered when a player scores three goals in a single match, excluding the penalty shootout. Scoring three goals by a single player in a match is considered an exceptional accomplishment in a FIFA World Cup match.

The first hat-trick at the FIFA World Cup was scored by the American forward Bert Patenaude, who scored 3 goals against Paraguay and won by 3-0 in the group stage of the inaugural FIFA World Cup tournament in 1930 in Uruguay.

In this article, explore the complete list of players who have scored a hat-trick in the FIFA World Cup.

List of Players Who Have Scored a Hat Trick in the FIFA World Cup

Here is the complete list of players who have scored a hat-trick in the FIFA World Cup from 1930 to 2026, given below in the table: