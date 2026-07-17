From Pele to Messi: List of 54 Players to Score a Hat-Trick in FIFA World Cup
Explore the complete list of players who have scored a hat-trick in the FIFA World Cup from 1930 to 2026, including recent 2026 hat-tricks by Lionel Messi, Ousmane Dembele, and Jonathan David.
A hat-trick is considered when a player scores three goals in a single match, excluding the penalty shootout. Scoring three goals by a single player in a match is considered an exceptional accomplishment in a FIFA World Cup match.
The first hat-trick at the FIFA World Cup was scored by the American forward Bert Patenaude, who scored 3 goals against Paraguay and won by 3-0 in the group stage of the inaugural FIFA World Cup tournament in 1930 in Uruguay.
In this article, explore the complete list of players who have scored a hat-trick in the FIFA World Cup.
List of Players Who Have Scored a Hat Trick in the FIFA World Cup
Here is the complete list of players who have scored a hat-trick in the FIFA World Cup from 1930 to 2026, given below in the table:
|
Date
|
Player
|
Country
|
Match Result
|
Tournament Stage
|
June 26, 2026
|
Ousmane Dembele
|
France
|
4-1 win vs. Norway
|
Group Stage
|
June 18, 2026
|
Jonathan David
|
Canada
|
6-0 win vs. Qatar
|
Group Stage
|
June 16, 2026
|
Argentina
|
3-0 win vs. Algeria
|
Group Stage
|
Dec. 18, 2022
|
Kylian Mbappe
|
France
|
3-3 draw vs. Argentina (lost on PKs)
|
Final
|
Dec. 6, 2022
|
Goncalo Ramos
|
Portugal
|
6-1 win vs. Switzerland
|
Round of 16
|
June 24, 2018
|
Harry Kane
|
England
|
6-1 win vs. Panama
|
Group Stage
|
June 15, 2018
|
Cristiano Ronaldo
|
Portugal
|
3-3 draw vs. Spain
|
Group Stage
|
June 25, 2014
|
Xherdan Shaqiri
|
Switzerland
|
3-0 win vs. Honduras
|
Group Stage
|
June 16, 2014
|
Thomas Muller
|
Germany
|
4-0 win vs. Portugal
|
Group Stage
|
June 17, 2010
|
Gonzalo Higuaín
|
Argentina
|
4-1 win vs. South Korea
|
Group Stage
|
June 10, 2002
|
Pauleta
|
Portugal
|
4-0 win vs. Poland
|
Group Stage
|
June 1, 2002
|
Miroslav Klose
|
Germany
|
8-0 win vs. Saudi Arabia
|
Group Stage
|
June 21, 1998
|
Gabriel Batistuta
|
Argentina
|
5-0 win vs. Jamaica
|
Group Stage
|
June 28, 1994
|
Oleg Salenko
|
Russia
|
6-1 win vs. Cameroon
|
Group Stage
|
June 21, 1994
|
Gabriel Batistuta
|
Argentina
|
4-0 win vs. Greece
|
Group Stage
|
June 23, 1990
|
Tomas Skuhravy
|
Czechoslovakia
|
4-1 win vs. Costa Rica
|
Round of 16
|
June 17, 1990
|
Míchel
|
Spain
|
3-1 win vs. South Korea
|
Group Stage
|
June 18, 1986
|
Emilio Butragueno
|
Spain
|
5-1 win vs. Denmark
|
Round of 16
|
June 15, 1986
|
Igor Belanov
|
Soviet Union
|
4-3 loss vs. Belgium
|
Round of 16
|
June 11, 1986
|
Gary Lineker
|
England
|
3-0 win vs. Poland
|
Group Stage
|
June 8, 1986
|
Preben Elkjaer
|
Denmark
|
6-1 win vs. Uruguay
|
Group Stage
|
July 5, 1982
|
Paolo Rossi
|
Italy
|
3-2 win vs. Brazil
|
Second Group Stage
|
June 28, 1982
|
Zbigniew Boniek
|
Poland
|
3-0 win vs. Belgium
|
Second Group Stage
|
June 20, 1982
|
Karl-Heinz Rummenigge
|
West Germany
|
4-1 win vs. Chile
|
Group Stage
|
June 15, 1982
|
Laszlo Kiss
|
Hungary
|
10-1 win vs. El Salvador
|
Group Stage
|
June 11, 1978
|
Teofilo Cubillas
|
Peru
|
4-1 win vs. Iran
|
Group Stage
|
June 3, 1978
|
Rob Rensenbrink
|
Netherlands
|
3-0 win vs. Iran
|
Group Stage
|
June 19, 1974
|
Andrzej Szarmach
|
Poland
|
7-0 win vs. Haiti
|
Group Stage
|
June 18, 1974
|
Dusan Bajevic
|
Yugoslavia
|
9-0 win vs. Zaire
|
Group Stage
|
June 10, 1970
|
Gerd Muller
|
West Germany
|
3-1 win vs. Peru
|
Group Stage
|
June 7, 1970
|
Gerd Muller
|
West Germany
|
5-2 win vs. Bulgaria
|
Group Stage
|
July 30, 1966
|
Geoff Hurst
|
England
|
4-2 win vs. West Germany
|
Final
|
July 23, 1966
|
Eusebio
|
Portugal
|
5-3 win vs. North Korea
|
Quarterfinals
|
June 3, 1962
|
Florian Albert
|
Hungary
|
6-1 win vs. Bulgaria
|
Group Stage
|
June 28, 1958
|
Just Fontaine
|
France
|
6-3 win vs. West Germany
|
Third-Place Match
|
June 24, 1958
|
Pele
|
Brazil
|
5-2 win vs. France
|
Semifinals
|
June 8, 1958
|
Just Fontaine
|
France
|
7-3 win vs. Paraguay
|
Group Stage
|
June 26, 1954
|
Josef Hugi
|
Switzerland
|
7-5 loss vs. Austria
|
Quarterfinals
|
June 26, 1954
|
Theodor Wagner
|
Austria
|
7-5 win vs. Switzerland
|
Quarterfinals
|
June 23, 1954
|
Max Morlock
|
West Germany
|
7-2 win vs. Turkey
|
Group Stage
|
June 20, 1954
|
Burhan Sargın
|
Turkey
|
7-0 win vs. South Korea
|
Group Stage
|
June 20, 1954
|
Sandor Kocsis
|
Hungary
|
8-3 win vs. West Germany
|
Group Stage
|
June 19, 1954
|
Carlos Borges
|
Uruguay
|
7-0 win vs. Scotland
|
Group Stage
|
June 19, 1954
|
Erich Probst
|
Austria
|
5-0 win vs. Czechoslovakia
|
Group Stage
|
June 17, 1954
|
Sandor Kocsis
|
Hungary
|
9-0 win vs. South Korea
|
Group Stage
|
July 9, 1950
|
Ademir
|
Brazil
|
7-1 win vs. Sweden
|
Final Group Stage
|
July 2, 1950
|
Oscar Míguez
|
Uruguay
|
8-0 win vs. Bolivia
|
Final Group Stage
|
June 12, 1938
|
Harry Andersson
|
Sweden
|
8-0 win vs. Cuba
|
Quarterfinals
|
June 12, 1938
|
Gustav Wetterström
|
Sweden
|
8-0 win vs. Cuba
|
Quarterfinals
|
June 5, 1938
|
Leonidas
|
Brazil
|
6-5 win vs. Poland
|
Round of 16
|
June 5, 1938
|
Ernst Wilimowski
|
Poland
|
6-5 loss vs. Brazil
|
Round of 16
|
June 3, 1934
|
Oldrich Nejedlý
|
Czechoslovakia
|
3-1 win vs. Germany
|
Semifinals
|
May 27, 1934
|
Edmund Conen
|
Germany
|
5-2 win vs. Belgium
|
Round of 16
|
May 27, 1934
|
Angelo Schiavio
|
Italy
|
7-1 win vs. United States
|
Round of 16
|
July 27, 1930
|
Pedro Cea
|
Uruguay
|
6-1 win vs. Yugoslavia
|
Semifinals
|
July 19, 1930
|
Guillermo Stabile
|
Argentina
|
6-3 win vs. Mexico
|
Group Stage
|
July 17, 1930
|
Bert Patenaude
|
United States
|
3-0 win vs. Paraguay
|
Group Stage
How many hat tricks have been scored in the FIFA World Cup 2026?
In the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026, three hat tricks have been scored. The first hat trick in the 2026 FIFA World Cup was scored by Lionel Messi of Argentina against Algeria, the second hat trick by Jonathan David of Canada against Qatar, and the third hat trick by Ousmane Dembele of France against Norway.
Executive - Editorial
Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.