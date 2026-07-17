Playing in the FIFA World Cup finals is a dream come true for almost every player. It is considered as the biggest match in the sport which is watched by billions of people around the world. Only a small group of players have reached the FIFA World Cup finals more than one time.

These players have marked their names in football history and will be remembered forever as reaching the World Cup Finals needs years of top form, a strong team and consistent performance.

As of now, Brazilian player Cafu holds the record of the most appearances in FIFA World Cup finals as he has played in 3 final matches. The 2026 FIFA World Cup is coming to its end with Spain and Argentina clashing each other in the finals and if Lionel Messi plays this match then he will reach the record of Cafu. Here is everything you need to know about the players who have played the most FIFA World Cup finals.