From Pele to Messi: Players Who Played the Most FIFA World Cup Finals
Who has played the most FIFA World Cup finals? Explore the complete list of football legends, and their appearances.
Playing in the FIFA World Cup finals is a dream come true for almost every player. It is considered as the biggest match in the sport which is watched by billions of people around the world. Only a small group of players have reached the FIFA World Cup finals more than one time.
These players have marked their names in football history and will be remembered forever as reaching the World Cup Finals needs years of top form, a strong team and consistent performance.
As of now, Brazilian player Cafu holds the record of the most appearances in FIFA World Cup finals as he has played in 3 final matches. The 2026 FIFA World Cup is coming to its end with Spain and Argentina clashing each other in the finals and if Lionel Messi plays this match then he will reach the record of Cafu. Here is everything you need to know about the players who have played the most FIFA World Cup finals.
Players Who Have Played Most FIFA World Cup Final
Here is the list of the players who have given the most appearances in the FIFA World Cup finals over the years:
|
Player
|
Country
|
FIFA World Cup Finals Played
|
Years
|
Cafu
|
Brazil
|
3
|
1994, 1998, 2002
|
Lionel Messi
|
Argentina
|
2 (3 if he plays the 2026 final)
|
2014, 2022 (2026 pending)
|
Pele
|
Brazil
|
2
|
1958, 1970
|
Ronaldo Nazario
|
Brazil
|
2
|
1998, 2002
|
Lothar Matthaus
|
Germany
|
2
|
1986, 1990
|
Kylian Mbappe
|
France
|
2
|
2018, 2022
Cafu
He is the only footballer in the entire FIFA World Cup history who has played in the finals for a total of 3 times and that too in a row. Here is a brief overview:
-
Cafu played in 1994, 1998 and 2002 FIFA World Cup finals.
-
His team won 2 out of the 3 played finals in 1994 and 2002. In the year 1998 Brazil lost to France.
-
He was also the captain of the Brazil team in the year 2002 when the team won the title.
Pele
He is known as one of the greatest football players in history. Here is a brief overview:
-
Pele became the youngest player who played in the FIFA World Cup final when he played against Sweden in the year 1958 at just the age of 17 years and 249 days.
-
He also became the youngest player to score in a World Cup final and scored a goal in the same 1958 match.
-
Pele played in 1958 and 1970 finals and both the finals were won by Brazil. He was also involved in the 1962 squad too but due to an injury he didn’t play the final match.
Lionel Messi
He is one of the most followed players in the football history and here is a brief record:
-
Messi already has the record of most appearances in FIFA World Cup history where he has played a total of 33 times.
-
Messi has played in the 2014 and 2022 finals. In 2014, Argentina lost to Germany in extra time. However, in 2022 Argentina lifted the trophy by winning in the penalties round. He scored 2 goals in the final match.
-
There are chances that Messi will now reach Cafu’s record as he will be playing against Spain in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final.
Content Writer
Nikhil is a dedicated digital journalist and communications professional with more than five years of experience, currently working within the General Knowledge section at Jagran Josh. He has established himself as a subject matter expert in Finance, Economy, History, Technology, and Trending News, consistently delivering accurate, engaging, and easy-to-read content for a wide global audience.
Over the course of his career, Nikhil has developed deep expertise in crafting informative listicles, viral trending stories. His editorial portfolio also spans finance, historical research, and technology reporting, making him a versatile and well-rounded content professional. Every piece he produces reflects a strong balance between factual accuracy and reader engagement.