The semifinal of the FIFA World Cup 2026 is over, and the two teams, Argentina and Spain, will play the final of the FIFA World Cup 2026 on Sunday, 19 July 2026, at New Jersey Stadium, New York.

In the final match of the FIFA World Cup 2026, Spain will play in the FIFA final twice, but Argentina has become the second team after Germany to play in the FIFA World Cup final a total of 7 times, and it is equal to Brazil, which has also played 7 times in the FIFA World Cup finals. So, they both stand in an equal position.

Let’s explore this article in detail and learn more about Country who has played in the most FIFA World Cup Finals.

Which Country Has Played in the Most FIFA World Cup Finals?

Germany has played in the most FIFA World Cup finals, about eight times. The first time Germany reached the FIFA World Cup final was in 1954; then in 1966, 1974, 1982, 1986, 1990, 2002, and lastly, in 2014.